Pakistan Army Special Services Group ( SSG - Army )

The Unit has been awarded with:
1 x Hilal-e-Shujaat
1 x Tamgha-e-Jurat
8 x Sitara-e-Basalat
41 x Tamgha-e-Basalat
23 x Imtiazi Sanad
25 x COAS Commendation Card
SSG Training Facility, 1985
.........................................
Night 21 February 1994 storming the Afghan Embassy, in a rescue operation, securing 6 hostages and eliminating 3 hostiles.
The operation was over in 20 seconds.
In picture, covert and overt operatives, during the assault.
Throwback to the early 80s.
The company was established by 22 SAS assistance.
His Nishan-e-Haider wasn't just for the Battle of Tiger Hill.
Serving in 12 NLI's Delta Company, he led a raid on enemy positions in the Muskhoh Valley on 22 June 1999, taking down a couple of Indian troops, including one with his sidearm!