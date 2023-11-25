Pakistan Army sentences Adil Raja to 14-year imprisonment, Haider Mehdi 12

Hero786
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2016
- Messages
- 1,121
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
ISPR says ex-officers charged with inciting sedition, espionage, acts prejudicial to safety and interest of state
Haider Raza Mehdi and Adil Raja
The Pakistan Army has sentenced two of its retired officials through court martial after allegations of rebellion were proved against them.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj (retd) Adil Farooq Raja and Capt (retd) Haider Raza Mehdi, both retired officers of Pakistan Army, were convicted and sentenced through the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952.
The armed forces’ media wing said the former soldiers were charged with inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of Official Secrets Act 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state.
The court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both the individuals on October 7 and 9 through due judicial process.
The statement said that Adil Raja was awarded 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and Haider Raza Mehdi 12 years.
“Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the ranks of both officers have been forfeited on 21 November 2023,” it added.
گینڈے الطاف کو یہ پکڑ نہیں سکے اور اب یہ سزا دیں گے ان دو ریٹائرڈ افسران کو۔
Major (r) Adil Raja point of view:
Haider Raza Mehdi and Adil Raja
The Pakistan Army has sentenced two of its retired officials through court martial after allegations of rebellion were proved against them.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj (retd) Adil Farooq Raja and Capt (retd) Haider Raza Mehdi, both retired officers of Pakistan Army, were convicted and sentenced through the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952.
The armed forces’ media wing said the former soldiers were charged with inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of Official Secrets Act 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state.
The court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both the individuals on October 7 and 9 through due judicial process.
The statement said that Adil Raja was awarded 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and Haider Raza Mehdi 12 years.
“Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the ranks of both officers have been forfeited on 21 November 2023,” it added.
Army sentences Adil Raja, Haider Mehdi to rigorous imprisonment
ISPR says ex-officers charged with inciting sedition, espionage, acts prejudicial to safety and interest of state
www.samaa.tv
گینڈے الطاف کو یہ پکڑ نہیں سکے اور اب یہ سزا دیں گے ان دو ریٹائرڈ افسران کو۔
Major (r) Adil Raja point of view: