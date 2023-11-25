What's new

Pakistan Army sentences Adil Raja to 14-year imprisonment, Haider Mehdi 12

Hero786

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
Messages
1,121
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISPR says ex-officers charged with inciting sedition, espionage, acts prejudicial to safety and interest of state

adil-raja-haider-raza-mehdi.jpeg

Haider Raza Mehdi and Adil Raja

The Pakistan Army has sentenced two of its retired officials through court martial after allegations of rebellion were proved against them.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj (retd) Adil Farooq Raja and Capt (retd) Haider Raza Mehdi, both retired officers of Pakistan Army, were convicted and sentenced through the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

The armed forces’ media wing said the former soldiers were charged with inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of Official Secrets Act 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state.

The court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both the individuals on October 7 and 9 through due judicial process.

The statement said that Adil Raja was awarded 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and Haider Raza Mehdi 12 years.

“Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the ranks of both officers have been forfeited on 21 November 2023,” it added.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728311867129680053

www.samaa.tv

Army sentences Adil Raja, Haider Mehdi to rigorous imprisonment

ISPR says ex-officers charged with inciting sedition, espionage, acts prejudicial to safety and interest of state
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv

گینڈے الطاف کو یہ پکڑ نہیں سکے اور اب یہ سزا دیں گے ان دو ریٹائرڈ افسران کو۔


Major (r) Adil Raja point of view:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728337253821251746

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728331955496755345
 
oh damn
this is getting serious. sorry about my earlier posts

I will vote for PML-N
Pak Army, Zindabad !
 
So inciting and conspiring mutiny in the institution carries just 12 or 14 years of imprisonment? What happened to all the operatives they have boasted about openly who have been aiding and abetting?

I was under the illusion that inciting mutiny carries the death penalty.
 
What’s the point of him tweeting that he needs to be reinstated before he can be court martial. Those who wants to punish him has done so and the law will take its due course if he ever goes to Pakistan.

We are a living under the dictatorship… so the law is, what is told… and not what is right.
 

