What's new

Pakistan Army Lt Habib Ahmed, at 35 AK Regiment DG Khan, committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with his 9mm pistol while on duty.

Hephaestus

Hephaestus

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Dec 6, 2012
Messages
1,151
Reaction score
-2
Country
India
Location
Australia
Pakistan Army Lt Habib Ahmed, at 35 AK Regiment DG Khan, committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with his 9mm pistol while on duty.
 
No one knows what is behind the lieutenants suicide but I suspect abuses and blackmail within the army itself may be a factor. Since the appointment of Whiskey, numerous members of the armed forces being incarcerated on frivolous charges have occurred.
 
tman786 said:
No one knows what is behind the lieutenants suicide but I suspect abuses and blackmail within the army itself may be a factor. Since the appointment of Whiskey, numerous members of the armed forces being incarcerated on frivolous charges have occurred.
Click to expand...
Most probably those were due to fear of them being PTI loyalists and a potential coup
 
That was stupid of him ...
My request Please next time if any jawan want to go out that way please take
Bajwa
NADEEM Anjuman
Dirty harry
With you, put one in their head before you put one in yours .
Whole pakistani nation will give you one good amal(deed) from their amaals(deeds) in day of judgment.
Because these are not only traitors to Pakistan but traitors to Muslim ummah their biggest sin is stripping the honor of female Muslim women instead of trying to stop corruption..
Pakistanis can even setup fund to support your family after you are gone...
We are nothing like DHA brotherhood apnay shaheed ki BIWI beti be NAHI chortay these DHA generals...aka Islam Kay NaPak senpai...
Now beat the drum 0 %sucide rate in DHA fauj.
I pray BAJWA commits suicide...I will say so proudly
Rest in piss Qamar Javed BAJWA
Because of this one BAJWA entire nation is in stress mindset shook up, trust depict between army and public..
Who is going to make this haramkhor Qamar Javed BAJWA? Anyone in Pakistan military?
Alas Pak army jawan watching stripping mujra of it mother land nation rather than defending its honor...
Kabi koi American senator Pakistan ki dahrti ma ki wajata ha, kabi koi SHEIKH kabi koi Qatari kabi koi European kabi Nawaz sharif kabi shabaz sharif kabi zardari kabi Maulana tu kabi bajwa ....
Pakistani armed forces are guarding the door so that no one disturbs as Pakistan is being raped and screams for help... If you try to help PAKISTAN there is a Pakistani army jawan phauji pointing a gun at you on the order of some general who set up the stage for this rape of Pakistan to happen.
What you call who set up a sex scene and let her someone raped ..
Well in normal world they are called Dalals...
No respect no honor for Dalals..
Oh duffer bahis
Koi threat mari India ko AUR Israel ko
Phir hi koi American senator big offer lay Kay ai ga...
Duffers can't even make food prepositions and take advantage of the situation....
Make few statements against INDIA and ISRAEL and charge USA big bucks to back off... It's simple....
Not getting any big bucks anyways might as well secure $20 billion package for not nuking Israel this year....
 
Last edited:
Your news without source is as credible as:
PDF member Hephaestus committed suicide by choking on cow cola while being on his call centre trolling duty.
 
Last edited:
Hephaestus said:
Pakistan Army Lt Habib Ahmed, at 35 AK Regiment DG Khan, committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with his 9mm pistol while on duty.
Click to expand...
Ehhh @Windjammer - how many Topics have you covered of Indian Military personnel doing the exact same.

Funny thing, Indians always use 'accidents' behind those incidents. Gun saaf kartay-kartay pori Indian Army mar gaee...
 
Hephaestus said:
Pakistan Army Lt Habib Ahmed, at 35 AK Regiment DG Khan, committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with his 9mm pistol while on duty.
Click to expand...
This is frist of its kind.... his murder is on asim munier
 
He should of shot the high ups before shooting himself. Anyone else in Army wants
to commit suicide make sure you take Dirty Harry, Khusra Anjum and Asim Whisky with
you.
 
Cash GK said:
This is frist of its kind.... his murder is on asim munier
Click to expand...
Abay yaar, there is no suicide!!!

Its just a troll topic started by a Gangu 'cause he's bored from his ball- scratching session.

I mean, just search 'Lt Habib Ahmed' on Google & the first link you'll find is this page.

That is the state of Indians.
 
Trailer23 said:
Abay yaar, there is no suicide!!!

Its just a troll topic started by a Gangu 'cause he's bored from his ball- scratching session.

I mean, just search 'Lt Habib Ahmed' on Google & the first link you'll find is this page.

That is the state of Indians.
Click to expand...
Ah oky.. I was surprised.....
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Former Spymaster Faiz Hameed Under House Arrest, Claims Asad Toor
2
Replies
15
Views
925
TacOps
T
Signalian
Feats of Valor - 12 Punjab Regiment
Replies
6
Views
480
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
M
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan Accuses Powerful Army Of Crackdown, Failures
Replies
1
Views
264
Sal12
S
Kuru
‘RAW’ involved in recent terror attacks in Balochistan, says interior minister
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
karmaa
K
Kingdom come
Tribal woman stoned to death over ‘honour’ in DG Khan
Replies
7
Views
425
GriffinsRule
GriffinsRule

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom