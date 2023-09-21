What's new

Pakistan Army Has Introduced a New Course to Improve Professionalism

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Nov 7, 2019
Messages
2,290
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
It has been reported from several outlets that Pakistan army has introduced a new course to improve the training and professionalism of his officers. This course consists of a documentary which is totally in line with oath of army officers to stay non-political during their service. This 52 minutes long documentary is prepared by ISPR. Originally it was aired on SAMA T.V and then it is being shown to young officers of Army undergoing various training courses. It is not know if it has been shown to airmen or sailors of PAF or Navy.

Most recently officers undergoing training at School of Armour and Mechanized Warfare in Nowshera have been cited to see this documentary earlier in September 2023. And again Army leadership is showing this documentary to keep its force completely apolitical, which is totally in line with officer's passing out oath.

Following are the journalists reporting the story:








@PanzerKiel @iLION12345_1
 

Similar threads

Signalian
The Bedori Defenders: Pakistan Army’s Remarkable Endeavors for the Welfare of the People of AJK
Replies
6
Views
376
Clutch
Clutch
C
Command and Staff College Quetta (1977-2014) Study by Colonel David Smith (US Army)
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
Reichmarshal
Reichmarshal
N
Departure of skilled professionals
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
134
Views
3K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Signalian
Training Search and Rescue Volunteers in Army High Altitude School
Replies
5
Views
648
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Army assails Imran Khan over ‘malicious allegations against senior military officer’
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Tigers
Tigers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom