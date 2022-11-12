What's new

Pakistan Army exercises with Foreign Armies

Pakistan Army Special Services Group (SSG) contingent somewhere in Russian on training exercises while a Russian Mi-17 resting in the background!


Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise ATATURK-XI 2021- 20 Feb 2021





Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise “ATATURK-XI 2021” held at Terbela. Troops from Turkish Special forces and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the exercise.
Three weeks long exercise focused on Counter Terrorism operations including Cordon and Search techniques, Built-up Area clearance drills with Combat Aviation support, Hostage Rescue. Free Fall by Para Troopers and Martial arts were also practiced during the training. Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan witnessed the closing ceremony as chief guest.
A high level military delegation from Turkey headed by Major General Emre Tayanc also attended the closing ceremony.
 
Pakistan - Russian Federation Special Forces practicing drills & procedures for hostage rescue, cordon & search operations, heli rappelling and sky diving as part of DRUZHBA-V...


 
Pakistan Elite Special Forces - SSG & Russian SOF - Spetsnaz operators carrying Colt-M4 (5.56x45mm) equipped with aim-point sights during Hostage Rescue Mockup Exercises in DRUZHBA-V 2020..


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1619999523287498753

The exercise aims at enhancing counter terrorism techniques. The exercise will focus on compound clearance, cave sniper training, counter Improvised Explosive Devices(IED) training and combat medical care. The joint exercise will enhance and further strengthen military ties between the countries and share Pakistan Army's experience in war against terrorism. National anthems of both the countries were played at the start of the ceremony.
 
ghazi52 said:
Pakistan - Russian Federation Special Forces practicing drills & procedures for hostage rescue, cordon & search operations, heli rappelling and sky diving as part of DRUZHBA-V...


I just have to shake my head looking at some of these "exercises". On fire planks with one inch gap. This is exactly the problem they'll find themselves in when going to battle.

Some look solid others are dog and pony show.
 
Ali_Baba said:
Given the poor performance of the Russian Spetsnaz in Ukraine - these sessions where a wasted effort. Like everything from Russia, the Russian Spetsnaz are overrated.
Spetsnaz is a pretty broad term.
It could just be special purpose infantry or some tier 1 special forces guys
 
ghazi52 said:
Spetsnaz...
Airborne Infantry*

Ali_Baba said:
Given the poor performance of the Russian Spetsnaz in Ukraine - these sessions where a wasted effort. Like everything from Russia, the Russian Spetsnaz are overrated.
Have you seen footage of Russian SSO in Ukraine. They are getting shit done. Simple ambushes, sabotage mission, kamikaze drone strikes, sniping underwater ops.

They are doing it all.
 
