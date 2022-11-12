Pakistan Army exercises with Foreign Armies

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I just have to shake my head looking at some of these "exercises". On fire planks with one inch gap. This is exactly the problem they'll find themselves in when going to battle.Pakistan - Russian Federation Special Forces practicing drills & procedures for hostage rescue, cordon & search operations, heli rappelling and sky diving as part of DRUZHBA-V...
SSG with Russian Spetsnaz...
Spetsnaz is a pretty broad term.Given the poor performance of the Russian Spetsnaz in Ukraine - these sessions where a wasted effort. Like everything from Russia, the Russian Spetsnaz are overrated.
Airborne Infantry*Spetsnaz...
Have you seen footage of Russian SSO in Ukraine. They are getting shit done. Simple ambushes, sabotage mission, kamikaze drone strikes, sniping underwater ops.Given the poor performance of the Russian Spetsnaz in Ukraine - these sessions where a wasted effort. Like everything from Russia, the Russian Spetsnaz are overrated.