Pakistan Army cut off the tongue of Imran Khan Riaz: The evil terror of Pakistani Military Establishment

The stomach-churning atrocity against Imran Riaz Khan
https://x.com/Bestever88/status/1707639168468222388?s=20
Those responsible for this barbarity, deviltry, rascality, brutality and stomach-churning atrocity against Imran Riaz Khan must never be allowed to go unpunished only because he never shunned telling the truth about the evil and devilish men, politicians, generals, judges, bureaucrats and elites who have ruled and are ruling Pakistan.
The evil and devilish men in power cut Imran Riaz Khan's tongue to send a sordid and sadistic message to 220 million patriotic Pakistanis and supporters of PM Imran Khan warning them it could also happen to them. It has made every patriotic Pakistan shed tears in pain and feel so sad and remorseful.
Pakistan is a failed banana republic of Faujistan!
