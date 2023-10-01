What's new

Pakistan Army cut off the tongue of Imran Khan Riaz: The evil terror of Pakistani Military Establishment

The stomach-churning atrocity against Imran Riaz Khan

https://x.com/Bestever88/status/1707639168468222388?s=20

Those responsible for this barbarity, deviltry, rascality, brutality and stomach-churning atrocity against Imran Riaz Khan must never be allowed to go unpunished only because he never shunned telling the truth about the evil and devilish men, politicians, generals, judges, bureaucrats and elites who have ruled and are ruling Pakistan.

The evil and devilish men in power cut Imran Riaz Khan's tongue to send a sordid and sadistic message to 220 million patriotic Pakistanis and supporters of PM Imran Khan warning them it could also happen to them. It has made every patriotic Pakistan shed tears in pain and feel so sad and remorseful.

Pakistan is a failed banana republic of Faujistan!
 
Pakistani people in Punjab are so beesharam and begharat that they will never raise their voices against this barbarity. A long time ago I understood this sad truth and that is why I don't care what happens to this country. BUT THE FACT REMAINS - THE REAL ENEMY OF PAKISTAN IS PAKISTAN ARMY WHO ARE INVOLVED IN MASSIVE HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS ! AND AS LONG AS THESE VIOLATORS OF HUMAN RIGHTS EXISIT, THIS COUNTRY WILL NEVER GET OUT OF ITS NEVER ENDING MISER.
 
Pakistani people in Punjab are so beesharam and begharat that they will never raise their voices against this barbarity. A long time ago I understood this sad truth and that is why I don't care what happens to this country. BUT THE FACT REMAINS - THE REAL ENEMY OF PAKISTAN IS PAKISTAN ARMY WHO ARE INVOLVED IN MASSIVE HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS ! AND AS LONG AS THESE VIOLATORS OF HUMAN RIGHTS EXISIT, THIS COUNTRY WILL NEVER GET OUT OF ITS NEVER ENDING MISER.
That is true. Unfortunately, there still are many more mental slaves who worship this institution unconditionally. They are the pillars that still give the Pakistani Military Generals the leverage they need to keep the nation under fear and enslavement!

 
We will have to wait till he recoveries and shares what happened to him. I will find it shocking to know his tongue was cut off. Alot of people on YouTube make lies up to gain views. We all are glad he is back safe.
 
We will have to wait till he recoveries and shares what happened to him. I will find it shocking to know his tongue was cut off. Alot of people on YouTube make lies up to gain views. We all are glad he is back safe.
An army that can rape its own, murder it's own, and allow drones on its own people for $$$... why are you so surprised about a tongue cutting off???

Don't you have enough proof of degenerative behavior?
 
I think they didn't cut the tongue but did even worse which is giving chemicals to effect the brain, memory and speech. It's most shameful and pathetic thing an Army can do with its own countrymen.

They experimented with the journalist, they tortured him. I think they will do same experiments, medicines & mental trauma to Imran khan as well. They want to damage person's personality beyond repair and take away their abilities. We don't know how many ordinary party workers they would have tortured to death. I really don't understand the purpose of the country when its military is the biggest enemy of the people itself.

The purpose of separate state was that people could live peacefully and with security in a separate state. The whole purpose is gone. Its an occupied country and people are under severe oppression and occupation. For 75 years, dictators, force disappearances, oppression, all tax payer money being sucked up by Generals.

Only the most coward military uses force on its unarmed citizens. Pakistan army is exactly that force now. I don't understand Army officer's families, other officers, why they can't say that's enough ? I was the one who always believed that we must never say bad words to entire army and that only one General is responsible. But the criminal silence within the military shows their true evil. No wonder why the nation hates the army so much now. These duffers never cared to earn people's trust, their insecure and inferior mentality is trying to prove that their coward institution and its filthy members are far above than tax payer citizens of Pakistan. They are giving message across that 250 million bloody civilians have zero value. Pak army is definitely world's only army with such inferior and insecure and egoistic officers. Their true value is nothing more of a watch dog. They were supposed to be outside house protecting it but they are literally biting the owners and the ones who fed it.
 

