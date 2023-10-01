Pakistan Army cut off the tongue of Imran Khan Riaz: The evil terror of Pakistani Military Establishment

I think they didn't cut the tongue but did even worse which is giving chemicals to effect the brain, memory and speech. It's most shameful and pathetic thing an Army can do with its own countrymen.



They experimented with the journalist, they tortured him. I think they will do same experiments, medicines & mental trauma to Imran khan as well. They want to damage person's personality beyond repair and take away their abilities. We don't know how many ordinary party workers they would have tortured to death. I really don't understand the purpose of the country when its military is the biggest enemy of the people itself.



The purpose of separate state was that people could live peacefully and with security in a separate state. The whole purpose is gone. Its an occupied country and people are under severe oppression and occupation. For 75 years, dictators, force disappearances, oppression, all tax payer money being sucked up by Generals.



Only the most coward military uses force on its unarmed citizens. Pakistan army is exactly that force now. I don't understand Army officer's families, other officers, why they can't say that's enough ? I was the one who always believed that we must never say bad words to entire army and that only one General is responsible. But the criminal silence within the military shows their true evil. No wonder why the nation hates the army so much now. These duffers never cared to earn people's trust, their insecure and inferior mentality is trying to prove that their coward institution and its filthy members are far above than tax payer citizens of Pakistan. They are giving message across that 250 million bloody civilians have zero value. Pak army is definitely world's only army with such inferior and insecure and egoistic officers. Their true value is nothing more of a watch dog. They were supposed to be outside house protecting it but they are literally biting the owners and the ones who fed it.