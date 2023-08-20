What's new

Pakistan Army commits treason in Presidents Office

RIP Pak LAW

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693182548644647341

As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned & was assured that they were. However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be effected.

----

Unprecedented! Now there is no respect for President office as well. GHQ should come out open now and impose martial law officially
 
Those pu$$ies sitting in GHQ will never impose martial law officially, because they are scared of sanctions and the international backlash. President has played his hand, let's see how the bad company responds to it.
 
The question now is, what's the situation of those bills / amendments now after President confirmed he did not sign those? What are the options the President has now?
 
It is difficult to believe the President of Pakistan's signature on a Bill can be forged. If true, he should immediately file a police complaint or resign if he can't do that.
 
Its already is.

We know army establishment wants him to be removed as well but anyways its a very bold move to come out open and clarifying his stance.
If I am not wrong, Pres can be removed before his term only by impeachment. The caretaker government cannot impeach him.
NA is dissolved until next elections, only after next elections can a new president be elected.
Ngl, what a fantastic move by Alvi. With this tweet he's made the Army scandalous, it is going to have major repercussions going ahead. Gotta give it to Alvi! 🤝
 
There are stooges installed in every office, institutions, associations, discussion groups.

Why do you think these duffers wield their power from? They have ears and eyes everywhere.

There is a reason why the military secretary shadows the PM and sits in the cabinet like a lame duck.
 
Are you serious. This makes Pakistan a laughing stock of the world. If this is true, he should take action against his staff instead of crying on Twitter. Why hasn't he named the staff responsible and approached the courts . How pathetic to apologize to those affected instead of getting the courts to throw out the Bills approved with forged signatures.
 
www.dawn.com

Army act, secrets law changes get president’s nod

Both the bills were approved by the Senate and National Assembly and sent to the president for his approval.
www.dawn.com

Apparently the bills got President's (forged) approval today.

www.brecorder.com

President Alvi says did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023, Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023

Says 'staff undermined my will and command', a remark that comes day after it was reported that President Alvi assented to the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023
www.brecorder.com

While President saying he never signed them.
 

