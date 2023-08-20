Pakistan Army commits treason in Presidents Office

RIP Pak LAW
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2014
- Messages
- 9,757
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned & was assured that they were. However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be effected.
----
Unprecedented! Now there is no respect for President office as well. GHQ should come out open now and impose martial law officially
Last edited: