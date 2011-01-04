Pakistan Army APC Inventory

Tin Man
APC M113 A1/A2
APCs rebuilt at HRF (M) are a symbol of quality and skill par excellence. Complete rebuild of APCs back to its original manufacturers specifications entails elaborate rebuild facilities, professionalism and highest quality standards which have been achieved with the help of sophisticated machinery, skilled manpower and latest test equipment / procedures. Most economical rebuild is accomplished through macro reclamation, sound engineering management systems and computerized inventory control. The quality product rolled out is comparable with brand new APCs.
M113 A2 MK-1
Armored Personnel Carrier APC M113 A2 MK-1 belongs to the family of most widely used combat vehicles in the world today. The economical upgrading of M113 A2 is highly suitable to meet battlefield challenges now and into the future. An improved cooling system has enhanced engine life whereas greater mobility and better ride characteristics are the result of improved suspension system currently available in APC M113 A2 MK - 1. The M113 A2 MK - 1 has a 265 HP Detroit Diesel Corporation (DDC) 6V53T turbocharged diesel engine replacing the DDC 6V53 212 HP engine found in earlier M113s. Teamed with the new engine is an Allison TX 100 - 1A transmission. Survivability is enhanced through use of external fuel tanks. Various forms of bolt-on armor can be added to increase the Armour protection of the vehicle.
APC Talha
Heavy Industries Taxila [HIT] has indigenously designed and manufactured APC Talha, which is an all terrain, amphibious infantry support vehicle with 12.7 mm Machine Gun as its main armament. APC Talha has been designed and manufactured by HIT with Ukrainian engines. It is all terrain, amphibious infantry support vehicle with 12.7mm machine gun as its main armament. Survivability has been enhanced through use of external fuel tanks. Various forms of armour can be added for protection of the vehicle.
APC Saad
APC Saad with a 350-400 Horse Power engine, which conforms to the dictates of future battlefield environments
APC (RBS-70) Mouz
Mouz is a Talha based APC Carrying RBS-70 Weapon System along with its crew of 4 persons
Baktar Shikan Maaz
Maaz is a Talha based APC carrying Baktar Shikan Weapon System along with its crew of 4 persons.
Logistic Vehicle Al-Qaswa
It is one of the variant of APC capable of enhancing the logistic support to operational echelons. It can be used for carrying fuel, ration, ammunition and supplies across all types of terrain. The vehicle platform can also be used for other adaptations such as weapon station, refrigeration unit, radar, ambulance, etc.
Infantry Fighting Vehicle Al-Hamza
This vehicle has been developed with a Chinese one-man turret and 25 mm cannon.
Recovery Vehicle Al-Hadeed
The maintenance / recovery vehicle is a Talha APC that has been modified by installing a crane which can lift and place heavy loads. It also has a hydraulic winch with a fair lead assembly for retrieving disabled vehicles. A crew of three can operate the vehicle and its equipment. It has mini workshop including lathe, welding plant, compressor, grinder, battery charger, towing and illumination equipment
UR-416
The UR-416 is a four-wheeled armored personnel carrier developed as a private venture by Rheinstahl Maschinenbau (this company has changed names on numerous occasions, in 2000 becoming Rheinmetall Landsysteme). This vehicle was developed and was manufactured by Thyssen Maschinenbau AG; Witten-Annen, Federal Republic of Germany. Daimler-Benz did some of the original design work and was the principal subcontractor.
Some support came from the Federal Republic of Germany's Ministry of Defense and various German internal security and police forces. The first prototype being completed in 1965. production commenced in 1969. By the time production had been completed, a total of 1,030 UR-416 series armored vehicles had been built, most for the export market. The last production model of the UR-416 was called the UR-416 M.
The UR-416 is essentially the chassis of a Mercedes-Benz UNIMOG (4 × 4) cross-country vehicle fitted with an armored body.The hull of the UR-416 M is of all-welded steel armor construction which protects the crew against small arms fire, shell splinters and anti-personnel mines. The driver is seated at the front of the vehicle on the left, just behind the engine, with the vehicle commander to his right. Both have a large bulletproof front and side window for improved visibility. Armored flaps covering the commander and driver front windows are lowered by gas pressure. The side windows are protected by swivelling armored flaps. Forward observation is maintained by two single day periscopes in the forward part of the roof.
The Mercedes-Benz OM 352 six-cylinder water-cooled diesel engine develops 120 hp and is coupled to a manual gearbox which has six forward and two reverse gears. For normal road use only the rear axle is engaged but for cross-country travel the front axle is also engaged and when travelling across very rough country the front and rear axle differential locks are engaged.The eight fully equipped troops are seated to the rear of the commander and driver, three down each side of the hull facing outwards and two at the back facing the rear. Each man has an individual seat, which can be folded upwards. The vehicle can be equipped as a police vehicle with (e.g. Mine-sweeping shield, search headlight) or more militarily (e.g. Tire pressure adjustment system, NBC protection facility, night-vision devices) additional devices to be modular equipped, and with turrets with machine guns or a 20mm-cannon can be used.
