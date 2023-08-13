Pakistan: Armed attack targeting vehicles of Chinese company underway in Gwadar, Balochistan, Aug. 13

PanzerKiel
An armed attack targeting a vehicle convoy of a Chinese company is underway near Faqeer Colony Bridge, Gwadar, Balochistan Province, late morning of Aug. 13. Local reports indicate security forces have been engaged in gunfighting with unidentified assailants for over an hour. The official casualty count is not immediately clear. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident. Authorities have put the city on high alert and reportedly restricted entry and exit.
Heightened security is likely in the impact area in the coming hours. Investigations could result in additional ground travel delays and potentially cause shipping disruptions at the Gwadar Port.
In what looks like a targetted attack on Chinese nationals in Pakistan, explosions and gunfire hit the port city of Gwadar as a seven vehicle convoy of Chinese engineers came under intense attack near Faqeer Colony bridge by armed rebels. There are unconfirmed reports of casualties, however, specific details are awaited. Gwadar is a port city with located on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, Pakistan.
In what looks like a targetted attack on Chinese nationals in Pakistan, explosions and gunfire hit the port city of Gwadar as a seven vehicle convoy of Chinese engineers came under intense attack near Faqeer Colony bridge by armed rebels. There are unconfirmed reports of casualties, however, specific details are awaited. Gwadar is a port city with located on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, Pakistan.
