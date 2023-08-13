What's new

Pakistan: Armed attack targeting vehicles of Chinese company underway in Gwadar, Balochistan, Aug. 13

An armed attack targeting a vehicle convoy of a Chinese company is underway near Faqeer Colony Bridge, Gwadar, Balochistan Province, late morning of Aug. 13. Local reports indicate security forces have been engaged in gunfighting with unidentified assailants for over an hour. The official casualty count is not immediately clear. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident. Authorities have put the city on high alert and reportedly restricted entry and exit.

Heightened security is likely in the impact area in the coming hours. Investigations could result in additional ground travel delays and potentially cause shipping disruptions at the Gwadar Port.

In what looks like a targetted attack on Chinese nationals in Pakistan, explosions and gunfire hit the port city of Gwadar as a seven vehicle convoy of Chinese engineers came under intense attack near Faqeer Colony bridge by armed rebels. There are unconfirmed reports of casualties, however, specific details are awaited. Gwadar is a port city with located on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, Pakistan.

The Chinese were already angry with previous attacks and wanted more security guarantees. More pressure will come from them soon.
 
so the baloch rebels want their land to remain undeveloped. they kill anyone who tries to do so. first it was the punjabis, now its the chinese.
 
National security is not your responsibility. Your responsibility is to do political engineering, Run Business Empires, Meddle in foreign policy.
Who cares if Balochistan and KPK are burning. Just blame foreign countries and make some songs and Your job is done.
 

