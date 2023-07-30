What's new

Pakistan Announces 400% Increase in Tax on Payment through Debit/Credit Card

pkrevenue.com

Pakistan Announces 400% Increase in Tax on Payment through Debit/Credit Card - Pkrevenue.com

Pakistan has taken a significant step by announcing a whopping 400 percent increase in taxes on payments made through debit or credit cards.
Rather than encouraging credit and debit card use to get rid of the informal and untaxed cash transactions, these dumb motherfckers are just making the country worse for businesses and general population.

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik

Your beloved Namak Haram masters have done it again
 
I believe this is for international transactions 1 to 5 for filers and 2 to 10% for non filers
 

