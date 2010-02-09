Pakistan And India-Water Disputes-News And Updates

fawwaxs
Tuesday, February 09, 2010
By Dilshad Azeem
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has conveyed to India its plan for a comprehensive discussion on Jhelum and Chinab waters over which Pakistan enjoys exclusive rights under the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.
As Kashmir is the most important issue, the water issue is equally vital for us to be included in the agenda of coming Pak-India talks, Foreign Office Spokesman Abdul Basit told The News here on Monday.
Basit expressed the hope there might be progress by the current weekend about the final timing and venue for recommencement of a bilateral dialogue. We expect a final shape by the end of this week. We stand for resuming of composite dialogue for which a format is being worked out through diplomatic channels, the spokesman said.
The most burning water-related issue is Kishanganga hydropower project that India is constructing on River Jhelum thus depriving Pakistan of building such a project in its territory under priority right basis.
Pakistan decided to opt for a third party arbitration as India continued construction of 330 Megawatt Kishanganga project commenced without getting a prior approval from Pakistan under the 1960 treaty.
As Islamabad is urging for a composite dialogue with Kashmir and water controversies on top of the agenda, New Delhi places terrorism-related issues on top. To another query, the Foreign Office spokesman maintained the Indian side has been told about Pakistans plan for bilateral dialogue. It must be meaningful and result-oriented.
Both sides are in the process of preparing a format to make the talks purposeful and consequential, was his response when asked about the current status of talks. A three-member team of Indian side of Permanent Commission on Indus Waters (PCIW) is on Pakistan visit to inspect Sutlij, Ravi and Bias rivers over which New Delhi have exclusive rights.
The team, headed by its commissioner, has no plan to meet the foreign office officials as it will be entertained by Commissioner Syed Jamaat Ali Shah during its visit to various sites, officials said.
Abdul Basit also confirmed it was purely a technical delegation. This team is not to hold talks on controversial matters. However, he said Pakistani Commissioner PCIW Syed Jamaat Ali Shah and his department were fully on board to take their input on the water issue with India.
