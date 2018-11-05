:: Pakistan Air Force vids - Edited on Adobe Premiere ::

What's new

Here are some videos that I have edited on the PAF and uploaded on my YouTube page.

Kindly note that there isn't much material out there, espicially in HD. One has to resort to (mostly) music videos and/or documentaries. Can't get much out of news clips because of the slides stuck on 1/3 of the screen most of the time.

Enjoy...





 
amazing
@Okasha Zahid just see this yar meri bas hogai hai yar
 
Can we upload this?

@Trailer23
Sure, go ahead... - but where?

And to those who liked the video(s) earlier - i'm glad you enjoyed my edits. Believe you me, if I could get my hands on the PAF Media Room, i'd make a hell of lot better videos. Alas, as I mentioned earlier - I have to resort to Music Vids and/or news footage at times.
 
Our fb/yt/insta
Our fb/yt/insta
Yeah, sure man. Go ahead.
Atleast you asked.

There are a total of 7 Videos. One is in the middle (with Gen. Pervez Musharraf).

There is a guy who goes by 'Ahmed Sheraz' on YouTube who just takes and uploads the whole video without even, "Hey, i'm takin' your work".
 
Okay, so this isn't exactly a PAF video, rather a Pakistan Armed Forces video I edited in a couple of days.

a. I didn't want it to be too long.
b. I wanted to post it in my own Thread (even if its not PAF) - my work - my rules.

Anyways, I hope you all like the work and the logo/insignia used.


@Horus @Dazzler @Sabretooth @Pakhtoon yum @Aiman talha hashmi @Okasha @Windjammer @Maxpane @Imran Khan @Dazzler @araz @Umair Nawaz @JohnWick @MastanKhan @hassan1 @salman-1 @khanasifm @fatman17 @ghazi52 @Knuckles @Super Falcon @HRK @war&peace @PakSword @Ozee @Liquidmetal @MBilal106 @mingle
 
Not easy editing and syncing vid and audio and getting the tone right, so keep up the good work and keep improving and producing, much appreciated by me and all of us.
 

