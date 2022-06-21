What's new

Pakistan Air Force to procure Belgian C-130 Transport Aircraft | June 2022 .

SQ8 said:
Enough life left in them especially since cash and goodwill with manufacturing country doesn’t exist to procure new ones
Click to expand...
Yep. And getting our F-16A/B fleet up by 50-60% (i.e., another 40 aircraft) would be a nice boon too. I would rather old F-16s (especially ones that can carry the AMRAAM-C5) than F-7Ps. We can also shift more of the A2A-focused JF-17 Block-2s into the A2G/S role. It's amazing how seemingly "nothing" type acquisitions can trigger a butterfly-effect of capability growth across the stack.
 
waz said:
7-8 more aircraft, good number for additional lift capability.
Although these craft are ageing now.
Click to expand...
I think it is good choice, for platforms like this most important thing is durability, low explotation and maintainance costs and posibillity of constant refiting, this birds will fly for long time.
 
Last edited:
Sinnerman108 said:
If we buy C130s, will the Belgians sell F-16s too ?

Same principle ..
Click to expand...
You took the words out of my mouth.

But I don't think the Belgian Air Component are gonna parts from their Vipers. They have 51 in their inventory & have an order for 34 F-35's without even one being delivered.

So far, only Norway has retired all of their F-16's - picked up for pennies by Romania.

@Bilal Khan (Quwa)
 
SecularNationalist said:
Procuring russian transport planes is a better and cheaper option.
Our obsession with old and expensive US tech never ends.
Click to expand...
Getting a new type at this stage means installing the infrastructure and maintaining stores. PAF's experience with the Antanovs has not been a good one. Given half a choice we will go for the C130s anyday . We have 50yrs of experience on the platform and ability to overhaul and repair them in house.
A
 

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
PAKISTAN MONTHLY DEFENSE NEWS RECAP – JUNE 2022
Replies
0
Views
3K
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Muhammed45
'CIA notified Belgium of Ukraine’s role in Nord Stream sabotage'
Replies
3
Views
517
BHAN85
BHAN85
W
Indian Air Force will acquire new made-in-India MTA cargo transport plane
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
CSAW
The Balance of Air power in Sub-continent considering latest inductions of Platforms / capabilities by PAF
20 21 22 23 24 25
Replies
362
Views
28K
xyxmt
X
Hamartia Antidote
Politico.eu: Belgian intelligence puts Huawei on its watchlist
Replies
0
Views
261
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom