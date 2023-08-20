Pakistan: A civil disobedience will do

N.Siddiqui said: When the basic right of vote is not given to the civilians, why do they have to accept the rules and regulations of the imposed, unelected pseudo government.



When the basic right of vote is not given to the civilians, why do they have to accept the rules and regulations of the imposed, unelected pseudo government.Why should people be paying taxes to the government when the money earned is used against the Awam through police torture and abductions, manhandling and then invading homes.Why should people pay taxes when the Army through LEAs, agencies are kidnapping and torturing civilians. Army gets about 25-35 percent of yearly budgetary allowance, why...to work against the people who pays them.The people hard earned money in indirect and direct taxes are pilfered, pillaged and wasted by the non appointed government ministers, and with no benefits coming to the civilians.Only a government of people choice is acceptable, who command the respect, the empathy, affinity of the civilians.And when they don't care, don't respect the people choices and the right to choose their representatives, the people have a choice to boycott them, the government, the businesses of the establishment and stops paying taxes, government bills, other related things.There are many other aspects of it that can be added....