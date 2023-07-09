What's new

Pak Suzuki, chemical maker stop production

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 8, 2023


KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) has further extended the shutdown of its car and motorcycle plants till July 19 due to a persistent shortage of parts and accessories, said a notice sent by the company to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.
The auto assembler had kept both plants closed from June 22 to July 8, and notified on June 27 that it was extending the shutdown till July 15.
Separately, Sitara Peroxide Ltd (SPL) also announced to suspend production activities temporarily with immediate effect due to the non-availability of raw materials/chemicals.
The management hopes the situation will improve soon enabling the company to resume production after two weeks.
Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2023
