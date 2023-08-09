Pak PM Shehbaz sends 1500 kg mangoes as gift for President Shahabuddin, PM Hasina and other officials

Black_cats
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 31, 2010
- Messages
- 9,707
- Reaction score
- -5
Pak PM Shehbaz sends mangoes as gift for President Shahabuddin, PM Hasina and other officials
09 August, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 08:51 am
" style="box-sizing: inherit; outline: currentcolor; cursor: pointer;">
Photo: Collected from Twitter
The outgoing Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has sent mangoes as gifts for President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other government officials.
"Every year, the leadership of Pakistan sends the gift of world-famous Pakistani mangoes as a goodwill gesture to the leadership and dignitaries of fraternal states," Fasiullah Khan, the Press Counsellor for the Pakistani embassy in Bangladesh tweeted on Tuesday (8 August).
"In keeping with this tradition, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has sent his message of goodwill as well as the gift of seasonal fresh mangoes to the President, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries of Bangladesh," he added.
PM Hasina sends mangoes as a gift to Pakistan PM Shehbaz
This is Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's final week in office, with the dispatch of seasonal fresh mangoes coming a day before the expected dissolution of Parliament on Wednesday.
Pakistani mangoes are celebrated for their sweet taste, aroma, and quality the world over, with several local varieties including the Sindhri, Chaunsa, Langra, Sonaro and Saroli mangoes in high demand in the international market. Pakistani leaders often exchange seasonal mango fruit with foreign dignitaries as a culinary tradition and a symbol of friendship and mutual respect.
In July, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a gift of 1500 kg of mangoes to Pakistan Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif.
SOUTH ASIATBS Report
09 August, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 08:51 am
In July, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a gift of 1500 kg of mangoes to Pakistan Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz SharifPhoto: Collected from Twitter
" style="box-sizing: inherit; outline: currentcolor; cursor: pointer;">
Photo: Collected from Twitter
The outgoing Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has sent mangoes as gifts for President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other government officials.
"Every year, the leadership of Pakistan sends the gift of world-famous Pakistani mangoes as a goodwill gesture to the leadership and dignitaries of fraternal states," Fasiullah Khan, the Press Counsellor for the Pakistani embassy in Bangladesh tweeted on Tuesday (8 August).
"In keeping with this tradition, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has sent his message of goodwill as well as the gift of seasonal fresh mangoes to the President, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries of Bangladesh," he added.
PM Hasina sends mangoes as a gift to Pakistan PM Shehbaz
This is Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's final week in office, with the dispatch of seasonal fresh mangoes coming a day before the expected dissolution of Parliament on Wednesday.
Pakistani mangoes are celebrated for their sweet taste, aroma, and quality the world over, with several local varieties including the Sindhri, Chaunsa, Langra, Sonaro and Saroli mangoes in high demand in the international market. Pakistani leaders often exchange seasonal mango fruit with foreign dignitaries as a culinary tradition and a symbol of friendship and mutual respect.
In July, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a gift of 1500 kg of mangoes to Pakistan Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif.
Pak PM Shehbaz sends mangoes as gift for President Shahabuddin, PM Hasina and other officials
In July, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a gift of 1500 kg of mangoes to Pakistan Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif
www.tbsnews.net