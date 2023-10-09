What's new

Pak cricket anchor asked to leave India

Pakistani female cricket commentator, and sports presenter, Zainab Abbas who came here at the ICC's World Cup competition has been asked to leave the country, it is learnt. According to the sources, the instruction to deport the country was issued to her on Sunday night and if the other sources have confirmed that she has left the nation and went to Dubai.

A complaint against the Pakistani citizen was filed by an Indian advocate Vineet Jindal.

"Zainab Abbas has an active Twitter account @Zainabofficial previously having the Twitter account name as @Zainablovessrk. She has been using derogatory offending, and instigating remarks against Hindus and attempting to comment on provoking remarks with the intent to wage war by flaming the issues related to Kashmir", Vineet Jindal has said in his Cyber Crime letter, a copy of which is in the possession of this Reporter.

"A few comments which directly attack on the Hindu beliefs and faith are written in which she has remarked on maa kaali maa. Another comment made by her by tagging Sachin Trendulkar a distinguished and eminent personality who had won laurels and fame in the country all over the world was Eat some Fucking meat you shud shakaharis".

"There are many offending tweets which have been deleted by her and a few of the screenshots were saved", the lawyer has said in his complaint attaching the screenshorts of the few. It is requested you to lodge an FIR against Zainab Abbas who is presently in India for ICC World Cup", he said in his letter.

The laywer has also sent a letter to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah.


crickettimes.com

CWC 2023: Pakistan sports presenter Zainab Abbas deported from India after her ‘Anti-Hindu’ tweets resurface online – Report

Pakistan sports presenter Zainab Abbas has been deported from India over 'disputed case.' She was part of the ICC Digital Insider team.
crickettimes.com crickettimes.com
 
Wow India very strong.
Now compare the level of tolerance when Salim Javed was in Pakistan criticising Pakistan and authorities liberally.
Bakhtoras have always been narrow-minded self centred creatures.
 
SaadH said:
Pakistani simps deserve every bit of humiliation they are getting for going to India in the first place.
Click to expand...

Yep, should never sent a team in the first place

This world cup is very poor and we shouldn't have partaken
 
Supreme Court lawyer filed the case.

Wow.

We PDF bunch are more tolerant than the Indian Supreme court lawyer.
 
Zainab you are the hero and speak the truth and welcome back home ...but it hurt...Imran Khan was right about Modi ... small people leading the big country...
 

Similar threads

third eye
Afghan response to removal of " refugees' from Pakistan ..?
2
Replies
19
Views
325
TNT
TNT
Tomcats
Unknown explosion reported near nuclear facility at Dera Ghazi Khan
2
Replies
17
Views
529
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
M
Saudi will now teach Ramayan and Mahabharat in school.
Replies
12
Views
249
Menthol
Menthol
hussain0216
Most hate speech against Muslims from Indias ruling party
Replies
0
Views
119
hussain0216
hussain0216
Reashot Xigwin
Chinese being Chinese again....
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
132
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom