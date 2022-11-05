What's new

Pak Army wants to accept Israel - and fix resistive Imran Khan

Look down into Pakistan's problems from a height of 50 thousand feet and try to answer the question: Why is all this happening? Imran Khan has been shot, and the Army is desperate to keep him out, opposing him vehemently and refusing to dismiss army personnels involved in criminal acts against him.

A simple answer is that because Bajwa is corrupt, he is acting for personal gain; yet, if this is the case, why is the military standing by him? There is undoubtedly more to the matter than Bajwa's corruption.

Another possible explanation: Pakistan wants to maintain a channel of profit with the US and earn benefits by extending military assistance in Afghanistan. Imran Khan does not desire active military activities, but a great deal of flexibility will be available to ensure security. That reason is insufficient to explain the intensity by which Pakistan Army is opposing Imran Khan.

This can possibly answer why
This is a matter that occasionally comes up to test public mood, and it is an issue that can make Bajwa and the top brass of the armed forces bend backwards and get a few flakes, and this is something Pakistan army cannot pull off alone: accepting state of Israel. This may not be Army's desire alone, but this is also a wish of powerful countries like as Saudi Arabia to which Pakistan is closely associated. Saudi Arabia is waiting for Pakistan to embrace Israel in order to join the club and avoid criticism and hostility from Muslims all over the world.

Note another thing: Pakistan army has gained control over the religious voice in Pakistan through Tehreek-e-Labaik. They are the group of religious fundamentalists who could potentially resist such a decision but they have been tamed in time, even before Imran Khan was ousted in April 2022.

There won't be any resistance from Jamae-e-Islami, JUIF, PMLN and PPPP as all parties are married to their personal interests. They have not and will not stand for Pakistan.

Watch this video:


Why is accepting Israel a repeated topic in this forum?
The topic surfaces every now and then. Try using defense.pk search and amaize yourself. Here are a few threads that are opened in the recent months. I have listed a few onlyl:
Conclusion
If Pakistan accepts Israel, that will significantly reduce military's challenges in defending Pakistan, but that will also increase financial and personal perks for people who're making decisions. Some child-minded PDF members believe that accepting Israel will decouple them from India as currently they find India and Israel stand together against Pakistan.

I have connected a few dots as I saw fit and that logically explain why army is pushing such a massive operation against PTI and specifically against Imran Khan. Your opinion is welcome. I also expect ridicule and opposition from the PDF members for understandable reasons.


There are already some great next level backdoor relations btwn PA and Israel. Estb have literally forced politicians in past to meet Israeli politicians and diplomats in Turkey.

They even let Mossad operatives operate in Balochistan to train Jundullah.
 
Why do we need to accept Israel at a crucial time like this when the country is divided and we have a active political party like TLP, resurgence of TPP, we can remain neutral and they wont mind and I don't think Israel cares as long as we don't go against them. Its opening up a pandoras box of Jihadi fodder just to go out of the way to please few US senators, who probably havnt even asked for it.

Perhaps someday formal relations can be made as Saudi's and Turks but this is not the right time and they need to give some assurances with regards to Palestinian rights. Such a decision needs a leadership that has majority backing in the country.
 
Allah Nazar happened after Pakistan helped Iran in nabbing Abul Malik Regi

No matter what mental gymnastics you do you can't defend Iran's nature of acting as a snake
 
And when did we hand over Rigi? When CIA asked us to shut Jundullah down. Our own Gen says that. Before that, we were protecting Rigi. We literally betrayed him and his brother when CIA told us to.

So before handing Rigi over, what were he and Mossad doing in Pakistan?

Your hatred for a specific sect is baring you from condemning to allow Mossad against a neighbor when your Pro American Dictator was in power.
 
My understanding is Jundullah might have been purely Saudi/ American project.

Jundullah is not specifically Anti Iran. I remember that Jundullah moonlights as a Sunni militant organization fighting for Sunni rights inside Iran though attacking public and state targets and in Pakistan it fights under a Baloch Nationalistic flag under the banner of BLA, BRA etc much like sipah Sahabah and Lashkar Jhangvi have operated simultaneously as Shia specific terror organizations as well as part of Tehrik Taliban Pakistan as anti everything Pakistan.
but then again ISI has in the past *or maybe present) supported Sipah Sahaba and Lej leader Malik Ishaq was flown in to GHQ to negotiate with TTP terrorists on behalf of Pakistan army. General Kyani during his service in ISI supported Sipah Sahabh despite its links with TTP he also admired Malik Ishaq who our Patwari Prime minister eliminated in a police encounter bringing an end to that mass murderer of 100s of people including both public and government officials.

do it already for all its worth before Israel refuses to accept our "recognition".
 
More mental gymnastics. Kitna uchlai ga bhai Iran k liye?

It doesn't matter if CIA asked us to hand over Rigi or Martians. The thing is that he was handed to Iran and after that Iran paid back to Pakistan by hosting Kalbhushan and Allah Nazar

That is the snake nature of Iran From Syria to Pakistan. The nature is continuous and unwavering

Ah cut the cr@p

You are the most sectarian individual on this forum. So much so that sectarian in you is more loyal to Iran (who don't give a f*ck about you guys) than your own country
 

