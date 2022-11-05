Pak Army wants to accept Israel - and fix resistive Imran Khan

Look down into Pakistan's problems from a height of 50 thousand feet and try to answer the question: Why is all this happening? Imran Khan has been shot, and the Army is desperate to keep him out, opposing him vehemently and refusing to dismiss army personnels involved in criminal acts against him.



A simple answer is that because Bajwa is corrupt, he is acting for personal gain; yet, if this is the case, why is the military standing by him? There is undoubtedly more to the matter than Bajwa's corruption.



Another possible explanation: Pakistan wants to maintain a channel of profit with the US and earn benefits by extending military assistance in Afghanistan. Imran Khan does not desire active military activities, but a great deal of flexibility will be available to ensure security. That reason is insufficient to explain the intensity by which Pakistan Army is opposing Imran Khan.

This can possibly answer why

Why is accepting Israel a repeated topic in this forum?

The topic surfaces every now and then.

Conclusion

If Pakistan accepts Israel, that will significantly reduce military's challenges in defending Pakistan, but that will also increase financial and personal perks for people who're making decisions. Some child-minded PDF members believe that accepting Israel will decouple them from India as currently they find India and Israel stand together against Pakistan.



I have connected a few dots as I saw fit and that logically explain why army is pushing such a massive operation against PTI and specifically against Imran Khan. Your opinion is welcome. I also expect ridicule and opposition from the PDF members for understandable reasons.





This is a matter that occasionally comes up to test public mood, and it is an issue that can make Bajwa and the top brass of the armed forces bend backwards and get a few flakes, and this is something Pakistan army cannot pull off alone: accepting state of Israel. This may not be Army's desire alone, but this is also a wish of powerful countries like as Saudi Arabia to which Pakistan is closely associated. Saudi Arabia is waiting for Pakistan to embrace Israel in order to join the club and avoid criticism and hostility from Muslims all over the world.Note another thing: Pakistan army has gained control over the religious voice in Pakistan through Tehreek-e-Labaik. They are the group of religious fundamentalists who could potentially resist such a decision but they have been tamed in time, even before Imran Khan was ousted in April 2022.There won't be any resistance from Jamae-e-Islami, JUIF, PMLN and PPPP as all parties are married to their personal interests. They have not and will not stand for Pakistan.