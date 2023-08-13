Pak Afg BD struggle for basic sanitation while India shines

Bevvy Rosh
Sustainable Development Report 2023
The Sustainable Development Report 2023 tracks the performance of all 193 UN Member States on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
dashboards.sdgindex.org
Percentage of population using basic sanisation facilities aka a TOILET. Pakistan ranks below India and is dropping further every year.
Afganistan 50.50
Bangladesh 54.17
Pakistan 68.40
India 71.27
Bhutan 76.51
Nepal 76.61
SriLanka 93.65
India has made dramatic gains in use of public sanitation during 2014-2023 under the leadership of Honourable PM Narendra Modi. The Swaccha Bharat Abhiyaan(Clean India Movement) is beginning to give positive results on a macro level. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swachh_Bharat_Mission India's ranking continue to improve drastically and as more and more latest data comes into the light, India's ranking may soon start competing with Lanka's by 2030.
Afg remain the street-shitters of the subcontinent. While Afganistan might improve with time thanks to it's low population and high resources, Pakistan seems to be in deep trouble due to overpopulation. Extreme water scarcity might hamper sanitation plans and programs even further. Pakistan water distribution network has already broken down in Karachi and other cities are soon to follow as glaciers recede. https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ater-crisis/articleshow/90897917.cms?from=mdr
Bangladesh ranks extremely low but has shown signs of improvement in recent past, partially due to it's proximity to Indian state of West Bengal which has made huge progress during the 2014-23 period. BD experts have done case studies and attended seminars in Kolkata for improving sanitation. Unlike Afg and Pak, BD has no water shortage. Judging by present trends Pakistan may soon compete with Afganistan for the title of Top Street-Shitters of Indian subcontinent.
