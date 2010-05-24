Paf vs Pak army

Join the Navy, it has much better perks and privilages and enormous amount of action involved. Unlike PA or PAF, PN officers enjoy all over the world throughout their service. Besides they have limited stations, mostly metropolitan cities which gives them ample chance to enjoy all the facilities and stay with families. Plus added Combat action that is not their in PAF. Also the nuisance of Navy is increasing and without a doubt more then that of PAF because their Marines (Equal to Army Infantry) is increasing and they don't tolerate civilian interference in their matters due to combat nature.Their were few incidents recently, one where A naval officer mounted a full scale raid on police station to relieve his friend from police in Islamabad, and 2nd a minister's son misbehaved with Lt Comd rank officer in Lahore, and was picked up by Naval intelligence.So Join the PN and enjoy both PA and PAF facilities