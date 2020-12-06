PAF Squadrons History

What's new

No. 1 Squadron

The unit was established in 1975 at Masroor Airbase near Karachi but quickly moved to Mianwali, where it remains to the day, to train newly graduated pilots from the Airforce Academy on the aircraft acquired from China. Though initially it acted as a fighter conversion platform for F-6 aircraft, it continued to perform this role even after the induction of F-7s and A-5s.

The unit has the primary peacetime role of training newly commissioned officers, (with limited experience on the slower T-37s), to fly supersonic jets. No. 1 Fighter Conversion Unit (FCU) administers intensive and challenging coures each year. Maintaining its tradition of flight safety, the Masroor Hussain Flight Safety Trophy during 1992, 1995 and 1998.

In 1987, the unit was assigned the wartime role of air defence. This change of role not only necessitated a change in the war plans but also inspired flying instructors to refresh their skills as interceptor pilots. During ISAC-96, the FT-5 aircraft fired an AIM-9P, which connected with the target successfully, demonstrating the capabilities of this old hero of the Korean War. In addition, the unit regularly took part in major command level operational exercises.

On 23 April 1998, during an air-to-air missile firing, the FT-5 successfully launched an AIM-9P on target, demonstrating that the system is fully capable of living up to the standards of a fighter aircraft in any future conflict.

1 FCU has conducted forty-five Fighter Conversion Courses since it was established. During the last 10 years, 450 students have graduated from this prestigious institution. The average induction per course was twenty-six, the attrition rate approximately 12 per cent and the average number of graduates was twenty-four.





No. 2 Squadron
squadron2.jpg
No 2 Composite Squadron was formed on 15 April 56, at PAF Base, Mauripur, with T-33 aircraft.

Initially the squadron was given the name of 2 Squadron. Later, in April 75, it was renamed as No 2 Fighter Conversion Unit (2 FCU). The present name, 2 Composite Squadron was assigned to it in December 79. The initial role of the unit was to impart jet conversion training to the freshly graduated pilots from PAF Academy Risalpur and to carry out check rides and instrument ratings for all jet pilots of the air force. In May 72, No 20 Photo Reconnaissance Squadron was number-plated and its 3 RT-33s and all its photographic equipment were transferred to No. 2 Squadron to form a recce flight, thus expanding the role of the unit.

In December 79, after the passing out of No 66 GD(P) and No 4 Supplementary courses, the role of the unit was changed to that of a composite squadron assigned to perform a variety of tasks including ground controlled interceptions for the training of air defence controllers, and aerial targets towing for all three services; these were in addition to the earlier tasks of instrument ratings, checkouts and of photo recce. In August 82, when No 7 Squadron was temporarily number-plated, all its B-57 light bombers were also transferred to No 2 Squadron, adding yet another role of night interdiction and special missions to the unit's assignments.

No 2 Squadron has the unique honour of receiving the only Nishan-i-Haider awarded to the PAF. Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas laid down his life in a most extraordinary manner to defend the honour of his country, when he foiled the attempt of his much superior East Pakistani instructor to hijack his aircraft to India during the East Pakistan crisis in 1971.



this squadron began to work up on the type at PAF Masroor near Karachi and was assigned to perform a variety of tasks, viz. the training of pilots, the arranging of ground controlled interceptions to train air defence controllers, and aerial target towing for all three services. Due to constitutional problems limiting the number of numbered squadrons the PAF could operate, the F-7Ps were assigned to the very under-strength squadron, which was then operating half a dozen T-33A/RT-33A aircraft.

The squadron had for some time operated T-33 and B-57s until the latter's retirement in late 1986. After the induction of F-7P aircraft in August 1990, the squadron's role was expanded to include air defence. At that time the squadron was also split into two seperate flights, designated as 'A Flight' and 'B Flight' for F-7P and T-33/RT-33 aircraft, respectively. On 7 July 1993, the T-33/RT-33 aircraft was phased out, and the squadron's role was confined to air defence only. In October 1993, the squadron was renamed the No. 2 Air Superiority Squadron.













Top-left: Officers of No. 2 Squadron with their Officer Commanding Wg Cdr Ahsan - 2003.
Bottom left: Pilots of No. 2 Squadron posing for a photograph in their Squadron Tea Bar.


Apart from the essentail quaterly exercises, the squadron participated in many operational and air defence exercises. They included all the Saffron Bandit exercises, the Armament Competition-96, Inspired Alert exercises with the US Navy, Exercise High Mark-95 and Air-to Air Missile Firing-98. The squadron participated in several inter-service exercises at Kotri in 1991. The squadron won the Non-AI Air Superiority ACES trophy during 1997.


No. 4 Squadron


In January 58, a maritime flight consisting of 2 Grumman SA-16 Albatross amphibian aircraft was established as part of No 12 Composite Squadron based at Mauripur. On 15 August 59 the status and strength of this flight was raised to that of a squadron with 4 SA-16s and 4 Bristol Freighters; the unit was designated No 4 Squadron. On 8 July 60 its strength was reduced to 2 SA-16s and 2 H-19D helicopters, and it was assigned the role of search, rescue, casualty evacuation and maritime reconnaissance.

No 4 Squadron carried out all its assigned tasks in a creditable manner. From 9 to 21 November 64 the unit also took part in CENTO maritime exercise Midlink VII. During the 1965 war, the SA-16s were employed to detect and report movement of all kinds of vessels, particularly the Indian aircraft carrier Vikrant. The H-19s, for their part, helped the army to track down suspicious persons in the coastal areas.

On 19 August 68 the SA-16s were placed in storage, bringing to a close their commendable ten year contribution to the task of search and rescue. No 4 Squadron continued operating its helicopters till they too were approaching the end of their useful life. In March 69 the unit was number-plated.



 
No. 5 Squadron
squadron5.jpg


No. 5 RPAF Squadron was formed with 8 Tempest Mk II aircraft on 15 August 1947 at Peshawar under the command of Squadron Leader Zaheer Ahmad; most of its personnel came from No 1 RIAF Squadron. Despite a shortage of technical manpower, the unit ably carried out its assigned task of watch and ward duties from Miranshah during the early period of its history. In December 47, the squadron took part in operation 'Curzon' during which it provided cover to the army which was being pulled out of Razmak.

The squadron was visited by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Liaquat Ali Khan in January 48. He was accompanied by the RPAF C-in-C, Air Vice Marshal Perry-Keene and Air Commodore M K Janjua. On 11 April 48, the squadron presented a smartly turned out guard of honour to the visiting Governor-General, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at Peshawar and two days later the squadron pilots participated in a fly past in the honour of the Quaid's visit to Risalpur.

In the early-50s the squadron was reequipped with the Hawker Fury which was the best piston-engine fighter-bomber of its time. In June 51 the squadron lost Pilot Officer I A Rafiqui in an air crash near Lahore. He was the elder brother of Squadron Leader Sarfraz A Rafiqui, H.J., who joined the same squadron as a pilot officer on 4 November 53 and later commanded the unit from March 63 onwards. In November 51 Squadron Leader F S Hussain took over as squadron commander and a few months later the squadron won the inter-squadron armament trophy which he received from the C-in-C, Air Vice Marshal L W Cannon, on 12 February 52.

On 1 September 65, even before full scale war had started, 5 Squadron had the distinction of shooting down 4 IAF Vampires in the very first air engagement of that day. During the 65 war the squadron flew one hundred and ninety hours in various types of operations. Squadron Leader S A Rafiqui shot down 2 Vampires and 1 Hunter aircraft. He was reported missing at 1800 hours on 6 September 65, and later confirmed as killed in an engagement near an enemy air base. Flight Lieutenant Yunus Hussain, his wingman, also gave his life for the nation in the same action, after having shot down 1 Hunter. Flight Lieutenant Cecil Chaudhry of the same squadron accounted for 2 Hunters and 1 Canberra during the war while Flight Lieutenant A H Malik shot down 1 Mystere.

In 1967 the squadron was reequipped with Mirage-III E aircraft and assigned a tactical attack role in which the squadron had become fully operational before the 1971 war with India. During this war it flew over 200 day and night sorties which included counter air, photo recce and interdiction missions as well as air defence. The squadron participated in the first strikes against the IAF bases at Pathankot and Awantipura. It did not sustain a single loss throughout the war. Flight Lieutenant Naeem Atta shot down 1 Canberra aircraft at night and Flight Lieutenant Riaz Sheikh damaged 1 Su-7 aircraft. Wing Commander Hakimullah and Squadron Leader Farooq Omer were awarded the Sitara-e-Juraat.

The No. 5 Tactical Attack and Reconnaissance Squadron is the second oldest fighter squadron in the PAF. It is one of the few squadrons that conducts operational mission even during peacetime. It is responsible for trans-frontier photo reconnaissance the year round.

The pilots of this illustrious squadron use special reconnaissance pods to photograph the entire eastern border from the Himalayas to the Arabian Sea. The entire squadron is divided into several parts, and is conducted in close coordination with friendly radars and escorts. The results of reconnaissance flights are disseminated among the Armed Services of Pakistan.


Officers of No. 5 Squadron with their Officer Commanding Wg Cdr Khalid Hifazat - 1990.


The squadron uses four different types of Mirage aircraft. This alone makes it a unique squadron, as it has to face multiple maintenance and operational problems. Despite this, the squadron won the Inter-Squadron Maintenance Efficiency Trophy in 1991, 1992 and 1995. During ISAC-96, the squadron was placed first among all the conventional weapon systems and was judged to be fourth over all.

The squadron completed fifty years on existence in 1997. An impressive ceremony was arranged on 25 October 1997, to celebrate this event, and a large number of serving and retired PAF officers were invited to PAF Base Rafiqui. The squadron arranged a historical presentation for the guests during the event, which lasted for two days.

The squadron participated actively in all PAF operational exercises. The specialist role of photo reconnaissance keeps the squadron's operations dispersed to multiple locations around the year. Monthly ADA duties and different training cycles further increase the operational responsibilities of this squadron. During peacetime, the squadron fulfilled another kind of assignment by actively participating in the last election and census duties. The No. 5 squadron Falcons take their name from the squadron crest painted on their mirages.

A historical gallery has been set up in the squadron headquarters to preserve the past and its glories. The main feature of the gallery include photographs of the pioneers, different trophies won by the squadron, crests, and other photographs of historical significance.


No. 5 Squadron Commanders


RankName
Date
Wg CdrZia ul Haq Chaudhry
Dec-1990​
Faisal Tariq
Sep-1991​
Ehtesham Akhtar
Aug-1993​
Ghulam Mujadid
Sep-1994​
Khalid P Marwat
Mar-1996​
Farrukh Nazir
Oct-1997​
Zia ul Haq Shamsi
Aug-1999​
Khawar Hussain
Jul-2001​
Manocher Azad
Jan-2003​
Irfan Zaka
Jan-2004​
Faheem Ullah Malik
Dec-2005​

 

No. 6 Squadron

squadron6.jpg
With the birth of Pakistan on 14th August 1947, No. 6 RPAF Squadron came into being although it had already existed for several years before independence as an RIAF unit. The squadron inherited 1 serviceable Dakota with 2 pilots, 3 navigators and 3 signalers stationed at Peshawar. To remedy this paucity of men and material, the RPAF drew up a three-phase program; in the first phase, ending on 31 March 48, No. 6 Squadron received 7 more Dakotas and during the next twelve months the aircraft strength went up to about 20.

During this period a pattern of operations was established by the squadron for supply dropping in Azad Kashmir. These missions were essential for keeping troops and villages cut off by snowbound roads supplied with the essentials of life. Flying fully loaded Dakotas with an effective ceiling of not much above 10,000 ft, in an environment of peaks ranging from 16,000 to 20,000, No. 6 Squadron could accomplish these missions only by following the sinuous curves of the Indus valley.

During November 48 the squadron, operating from Risalpur and Peshawar, air dropped some 88,000 lbs. of supplies. On 4 November 48, a Dakota piloted by Flying Officer Mukhtar Dogar was attacked by 2 IAF Tempests. The pilot skillfully evaded the attackers and brought the Dakota back to base.

Flying Officer Dogar was awarded the Sitara-e-Juraat for this act of gallantry. He was the first officer of the squadron to receive a gallantry award. In early 1950, a large number of Bristol Freighters was purchased from the UK and added to the fleet of No. 6 Squadron. Their performance was similar to that of the Dakotas so no new techniques were necessary for the conduct of Northern Area operations.

The generous reserve of Bristol Freighters enabled No. 6 Squadron to undertake an extensive range of transport and communication tasks within and outside Pakistan for nearly fifteen years. In 1955, some of the aircraft were adapted to carry a 4,000-lb. 'block buster' bomb beneath each wing and the squadron carried out a limited amount of training for a night bombing role against lightly defended targets. This paved the way for similar operations at a later stage with its C-130s.

The squadron acquitted itself creditably during large scale food dropping missions in the 1952 floods; a Sanad to this effect was presented to the unit by the Governor of the Punjab on 17 August 52. From 15 to 30 November 53, operation 'Snow Drop' was carried out to deliver supplies in the Northern Area. Chaklala was used as a forward base and 800,000 lbs. of supplies were dropped in seven hundred and eighty hours of flying. In 1955 the squadron also demonstrated supply dropping during an air display witnessed by the Defence Minister General Muhammad Ayub Khan at Lahore.

During its formative years, 6 Squadron gained valuable operational experience on Bristol Freighters in a variety of climatic and geographical environments, ranging from the snowbound peaks of Kashmir to the desert of southern Punjab to the tropical forests of East Pakistan. In 1963, when 4 Lockheed C-130Bs were received under the US aid programme, it enabled the squadron to begin phasing out its Bristol Freighters. The Hercules also allowed the squadron to revise its valley flight procedures by overflying the Karakorams before letting down over the destination air strips and drop zones, with a corresponding improvement in safety margins.

During the 1965 war, the PAF offensive against bases included assaults by para commandos, who were dropped at night from 3 C-130Bs near Adampur, Halwara and Pathankot. In another role, the squadron was able to convert its Hercules aircraft into night bombers for raids against battlefield targets with upto 22,000 lbs. of HE bombs, which were rolled out of the rear ramp on pallets.

The squadron flew over twenty such missions and dropped bombs on enemy forces moving up for the battles of Chawinda and Pulkanjari. Seven officers were awarded the Sitara-i-Juraat and 2 JCO's the Tamgha-i-Juraat. After the 65 war, 6 Squadron continued its task of logistic support for army units stationed in the Northern Areas and of routine PAF commitments in both wings of Pakistan. The squadron came under tremendous pressure towards the end of 1970 when the political situation in East Pakistan became unstable. The unit efficiently completed the task of moving a large number of troops from West to East Pakistan. In 1970 the squadron also participated in extensive flood relief operations in East Pakistan.

When civil war erupted in East Pakistan in March 71, 2 C-130s were permanently deployed at Dhaka; they remained there till the December war broke out. These aircraft took extensive part in evacuation of troops and civilians from hostile areas. Wing Commander Munim A. Khan and his crew lifted a record figure of 365 people from Sylhet to Dhaka in one C-130 sortie. During 1971, the Indian government had stopped PAF flights over India and the squadron's C-130s proceeding to East Pakistan had to route via Sri Lanka, entailing sorties of exhausting length as well as the risk of interception by Indian fighter aircraft.

When war broke out on 3 December 71, the squadron undertook tactical bombing raids in West Pakistan in much the same way as it had done in the 65 war. A C-130 captained by Group Captain Mir Alam made a very successful attack against Jaisalmer and inflicted heavy damage upon the IAF's technical complex there. The crew were awarded Sitara-i-Juraat for this action. Successful bombing was also carried out in the Srinagar valley and against battlefield targets. The squadron did not suffer any war loss of life or equipment.

The squadron regularly participated in CENTO exercises 'Nejat' and produced good results; the exercises were held at Masroor, Rezayiah (Iran), England and Turkey. Every year the squadron takes PAF Air War College for its educational tours abroad. Since 1971 the college teams have been taken to China, England, Australia, North Korea, Germany, Egypt, Syria, Cyprus, Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. Owing to its increased commitments, some additional C-130Es have been provided to the squadron during the last decade.​
 
Whenever fighter squadrons are deployed at FOBs, this transport squadron delivers man and material at a very short notice. Besides undertaking domestic assignments, the squadron is often tasked to uplift service freight from other countries. An annual Hajj flight takes PAF personnel to Jeddah to enable them to perform their religious obligation. The squadron has also been flying the PAF War College on its educational tours abroad. The countries visited include Australia, China, Cyprus, Egypt, England, Germany, Malaysia, North Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Syria and the US.

The squadron has always supported the Pakistan Army in several types of operations. The include paratrooping and para-drop to all drop zones of the country. When the difficult mountainous terrain of the northern area hinder the transportation of men and material of the Army, this squadron comes to their rescue by evacuating casualties and injured personnel from the field.

The squadron conducts aerial drop missions at Paiju Drop Zone by flying through the most difficult valleys in the world. During the last decade, it has flown thirty-four such sorties, on average, each year. The Pakistan Navy also seeks help from the squadron whenever it needs it. One such exercise named Sea Spark was conducted in October 1989, during which C-130 aircraft provided logistic and tactical support. The squadron also helps PIA with domestic flights to the northern areas. Search and rescue mission were flown in July 1989, after a PIA Fokker was lost while flying from Gilgit to Chaklala. Special flights were also conducted in November 1994 to convey stranded PIA passengers abound for Gilgit.

The squadron has always been quick to react to emergencies, both inside and outside of Pakistan. The squadron is ever ready to extend its service in times of emergency, such as after floods and earthquakes. After the Gulf War, a C-130 carrying relief goods was sent to Kuwait in March 1991. Similarly, the squadron flew a large number of flood and earthquake relief missinos to friendly foreign countries.

A large mob of Afghan nationals attacked the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul in September 1995. The Embassy was destroyed and one of the staff members dies while the rest were seriously injured. On 7 September 1995, a C-130 aircraft with Group Captain Nayyar as Mission Commander was sent to Kabul for the recovery and evaluation of the embassy staff.

The aircraft landed under very hostile conditions and the crew still managed to evacuate the personnel within half an hour. During this operation, another C-130 aircraft kept flying over Kabul in order to relay the prevailing situation to the Air Headquarters. Many such delicate missions have been flown to different parts of Afghanistan under very trying conditions to rescue, negotiate, and seek peace.

During May 1998, prior to the nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan, the squadron carried 1,266,615 lbs load in seventy one sorties, which is an achievement that is remembered by its personnel with pride.
 
squadron7.jpg

At its inception in June 1960 under the command of Squadron Leader Ayaz A Khan this squadron was equipped with Martin B-57 light bombers. At that time it had 10 B-57B and 1 B-57C two-seat aircraft. The dual model, appropriately named 'Baba' for the respect it commanded as the senior most transition vehicle of the squadron, is still airworthy and flying regularly, inspite of having one nose gear-up and two belly-landings to its credit! No 7 Light Bomber Squadron was located at PAF base Mauripur and was assigned the role of airfield strikes and deep interdiction missions.

Since 1960, the squadron has remained fully prepared to undertake its assigned tasks. Loss of some aircraft during the two India-Pakistan Wars as well as in occasional accidents, coupled with the increasing problem of spare support eventually reduced the aircraft strength to an uneconomical level. It was therefore decided by Air Headquarters to combine B-57 and T-33 aircraft in one composite squadron in August 82. Wing Commander S Tanveer Hussain who was then OC No. 7 Squadron took over the new No. 2 Composite Squadron, while No. 7 Squadron was number-plated.

On 22nd November 1982 Air Headquarters revived No. 7 Squadron with a new weapon system - the Chinese A-5 supersonic surface attack combat aircraft. The unit was now named No. 7 Tactical Attack Squadron whose first squadron commander was Wing Commander Shams Khan. A colorful ceremony was held on 27th December 1983 to formally reequip No. 7 Squadron with A-5s and to say goodbye to the 'heavies' - the B-57s. A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the aircrew and ground crew of the new squadron participated in the parade at which the squadron colour was handed over to the new custodians.

At the end of the ceremony, 2 B-57s in close line astern formation flew past to mark the end of their service in the squadron, and in came three sleek and agile A-5s in close vic formation. The striking contrast between the two types underlined the new operational arena entered by No. 7 Squadron on that day. No. 7 Squadron has had the honour of fighting in defence of the country in both the 65 and 71 Wars. The squadron was tasked to carry out deep penetrations at night to bomb heavily defended enemy air bases. All missions were efficiently executed, demonstrating the highest standards of courage and devotion. In the process, 3 aircraft were lost to enemy ground fire during the two Wars. The squadron will always remain proud of its 6 Shaheeds.

In the short duration of the War of 1965 this squadron earned 12 gallantry awards:
7 Sitara-i-Juraats and 5 Imtiazi Sanads. During the war of 1971 8 Sitara-i-Basalats and 2 Tamgha-i- Basalats were awarded to the squadron in recognition of the courage displayed by its pilots and navigators. In recognition of the squadron's acts of gallantry during the two wars, the Chief of the Air Staff presented the unit with one of its most coveted and proud possessions - the Squadron Colour.

The Colour presentation parade, in April 1976, was commanded by the squadron commander Wing Commander Yousaf H Alvi, and the colour bearer was Flight Lieutenant Najam S Butt. The squadron now proudly parades this colour on all ceremonial occasions.
 
After bidding farewell to the 'Heavies' (B-57s) on 27 December 1983, the agile and sleek A-5s became the flying machines of 7 Squadron. During 1988, the maintenance of the A-5 fleet was going through a trubulent phase, so the men and material of this squadron were distributed among other units.

The squadron was temporarily disbanded during the second half of 1988. On 13 November 1989, when the squadron was re-established with A-5s that had been overhauled in China, it took hardly any time to retain its operational status.

The squadron participated in all the operational exercises conducted by the PAF. In May 1990, the Air Headquarters declared this squadron as an OCU for A-5 aircraft. A batch of newly graduated fighter pilots from the FCU reported to the squadron and completed their operational conversion successfully. Unfortunately, owing to the limitations of the aircraft ejection seat, many aircrew fatalities took place on the A-5s. Therefore, the fleet was grounded again. During this transitional period, all aircrew except the officer commanding, were attached or posted to other squadrons.

On 1 July 1991, PAF Base Masroor recieved the first batch of Martin Baker zero-zero ejection seats and all the A-5s started flying again within a span of two months.
Air Headquarters decided to re-equip No. 7 Squadron with ex-Australian Mirage-III aircraft, and thus the A-5s were transferred to Peshawar. Pilots experienced on Mirage aircraft were initially posted to the squadron to make it operationally stable. Those pilots were dubbed the 'Magnificent Seven' in the squadron history book. They were tasked with the responsibility of restoring the operational status of the squadron as soon as possible. After the first three Mirages had been recieved from PAC Kamra, the dawn of 24 November 1991 witnessed the first training sorties being generated by the squadron.

During 1992, the squadron continued to gain proficiency on the newly inducted weapon system. On 15 February 1993, the squadron's entire flight assets were swapped with those of 22 OCU.

While this change kept the squadron waiting for allotment of role and task by the Air Headqarters, it remained busy while integrating this new weapon system in the squadron. In November 1992, the squadron participated in the exercise Saffron Bandit, for the first time. The squadron also participated in all the operational exercises including High Mark-93 and 95, and air-to-air camp in 1995. The squadron stood fourth overall in the armament competition held in 1996.



Officers of No. 7 Squadron with their Officer Commanding Wg Cdr Babar Hassan - 1992.


The Squadron received the ROSE modified ex-Australian Mirage Aircraft during 1997. It proved its mettle in annual air-to-ground weapons delivery exercises. The squadron participated in the Live Missile Firing Camp, held at PAF Base Masroor in 1998. It had the honour of guarding the aerial frontiers over Balochistan, prior to Pakistan's nuclear tests. At present, the squadron operates the maximum number of ROSE modified aircraft. After the induction of the new airborne radar, the squadron's role changed from tactical to multi-role unit.




No. 7 Squadron Commanders

RankName Date
Wg CdrHasim P Yamin
Jul-1987​
Shaheen Hamid
Oct-1988​
Badar Hussain
Feb-1991​
Shaukat Mehmood
Feb-1993​
Mohammed Saleem
Jan-1995​
Hafeez Ullah
Jul-1996​
Shahid Mehmood
Feb-1998​
Saifullah
Aug-1999​
Nadeem Shujaat
Jan-2001​
Tariq Qamar Yazdani
Jun-2002​
Naveed H Minhas
Jan-2004​
S Nasir Raza Hamdani
Jun-2005​
 
1607617083251.png




A group photo members of No. 11 Squadron 'Arrows' pilots. After the arrival of F-16s in January 1983, No. 11 Squadron served as Operational Conversion Unit (OCU). [Picture courtesy: M Altaf Saleemi via Omar Khalid]
 
1607619354430.png



A group photo members of No. 9 Squadron 'Griffins' 1987. Squadron Commander Wing Commander Abdul Razzak (5th from Left), Flt Lt Badr & Sqn Ldr Hameed Qadri are standing 7th & 4th from Left.




1607619204853.png




A group photo members of No. 9 Squadron 'Griffins'. [Picture courtesy: M Altaf Saleemi via Omar Khalid]




1607619253855.png




A group photo members of No. 11 Squadron 'Arrows', Sargodha 1988. [Picture courtesy: M Altaf Saleemi via Omar Khalid]
 
Officers Of No. 16 Squadron With Their Officer Commanding Wing Commander Shadab, Circa 1994.


1607626366258.png




In 1988, this squadron was stationed at PAF Base Rafiqui, and was equipped with A-5 aircraft. The year was full of operational commitments. In addition to one Flat Out and two Wide Awake Exercises, the squadron carried out the Long Shadow Exercise in February, and Hit Hard-VI, VII and VIII in April, June, and August 1988, respectively. In addition, the Fake-XIV and Shako Exercises were also carried out.

The squadron also participated in a Durandal bomb drop exercise at Sonmiani range in December. In the later half of the year, 1 vs. 1 DACT missions were carried out, evaluating the performance of the A-5 against the F-7P in close combat.

In 1989, apart from taking part in Hit Hard exercises, the squadron participated in the Armement Competition. During the Fire Power Demonstration that followed the competition, the squadron carried out level delivery of Mk-82 bombs. During the month of May, five more aircraft were added to the squadron's inventory.

In November 1989, the squadron was deployed at PAF Base Farid for Exercise High Mark. At the end of the year, the Inter-Squadron Dive Bombing Competition was held between 16 and 26 Squadrons, which the 16 Squadron won.

During 1990, the squadron carried out one Flat Out and three Wide Awake exercises. Exercise Tondo-II, III, and IV were also carried out. In the middle of the year, the Officer Commanding, Wing Commander Zafar, went to China to carry out evaluation trials in A-5M and F aircraft. The squadron pilots also went to Sargodha to undergo SCUP.

During 1991, three FT-6 aircraft, fitted with Martin Baker seats, were added to the inventory of the squadron. In addition to the exercises Flat Out and Wide Awake, the squadron also participated in Exercise Combat-VI, Sore Eyes-III, and Condor-II. During November, the squadron moved to Multan and during its stay there, it flew 115 sorties with 100 per cent serviceability and reliability.

During 1992, the squadron carried out four Wide Awake and three Flat Out exercises. The squadron also participated in DACT Camp in April and May. In June, Exercise King Cobra was held in which the squadron achieved 100 per cent results. During 1993, in addition to the routine exercises, the squadron carried out DACT in month of May and participated in High Mark Exercise in October. During 1995, the squadron participated in the exercise Saffron Bandit followed by exercise High Mark.

In January 1996, the squadron proceeded to Masroor for air-to-air firing. During this year, three Wide Awake and three Flat Out exercises were also carried out. During 1997, the squadron participated in exercise Fire Fox in March. This was an Air Defence exercise aimed at generating low level tracks for interceptors.

The year 1997 was full of squadron movements. The squadron was deployed twice to Minhas for a DACT Camp, and to Murid and Minhas as the runway of its parent base was being re-carpeted. The squadron was also deployed at Chaklala for ADA duties.

The last deployment was at Sargodha for participation in the exercise Saffron Bandit. The squadron also participated in the fly-past on 7 September in connection with Pakistan's Golden Jubilee celebrations. Besides, the squadron carried out routine Wide Awake and Flat Out exercises. In one of the Wide Awake exercise, the canopy of an A-5 aircraft blew-off in the air, while it was proceeding to the range. The aircraft landed safely at the home base. It was during this year that operations on the Jamurd Range were discontinued as it was handed over to civil authorities.

In April 1998, the squadron participated in exercise Zarb-e-Aahen and exhibited a high standard of professionalism that was appreciated by the Corps Commander who had witnessed the entire exercise. In appreciation of the performance of the squadron pilots, he visited the squadron along with AOC, NAC, Air Vice Marshal Pervaiz Mirza, and presented a memento to the squadron. The squadron was awarded the ACES Trophy for the best performance, from among all tactical attack squadrons, in the year 1997.
 

