What's new

PAF revamped Air Defense Alert System

Dazzler

Dazzler

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Joined
Oct 19, 2008
Messages
9,120
Reaction score
31
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
credit for images and video goes to our member

@airbus101


Screenshot_2016-09-24-21-14-55.png




Screenshot_2016-09-24-22-56-18.png




Screenshot_2016-09-24-21-23-34.png




Screenshot_2016-09-24-21-23-41.png




Screenshot_2016-09-24-21-22-35.png





Screenshot_2016-09-24-21-20-02.png
 
Last edited:
I'm sure drones regularly circle around areas too no?
 
What type of radars we have

Few years back I heated Pak was interested in Czech Republican radars which can detect stealth jets any news on them

Do PAF has radars to detect drones
 
Super Falcon said:
What type of radars we have

Few years back I heated Pak was interested in Czech Republican radars which can detect stealth jets any news on them

Do PAF has radars to detect drones
Click to expand...
 
Open literature sources claim VERA-E systems have been exported to Estonia, Pakistan and the United States. Newspaper reports also claimed that in January 2004 the Czech defence sales company, Omnipol, received licence to sell six systems to China. However, US government pressure on the Czech government resulted in the cancellation of this contract. Civil systems have been widely exported throughout Europe.

Within the Czech Republic, a mobile VERA-E unit is operated by the 53rd Passive Radiotechnical Reconnaissance System and Electronic Warfare Centre at Planá near České Budějovice.

Pakistan has this VERA e radar too
220px-ILA_Berlin_2012_PD_042.JPG
 

Similar threads

dexter
The Man Who Flew For Four Air Forces I PAF Ace Saif-ul-Azam
Replies
4
Views
874
dexter
dexter
D
Germany moves ahead with €4 billion purchase of Israel's Arrow-3
Replies
0
Views
387
dani191
D
S
Iranian air defense exercises, protection of nuclear facilities.
Replies
0
Views
702
Soldier35
S
Zarvan
AIR CHIEF OVERSEES OPERATIONAL EXERCISE OF PAKISTAN AIR FORCE
Replies
0
Views
1K
Zarvan
Zarvan
ghazi52
Pakistan Air Force Operational Air Bases – A Comprehensive Look
Replies
2
Views
936
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom