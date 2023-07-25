What's new

PAF Patches - DIY Done with my daughter

baqai

baqai

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 28, 2006
Messages
2,823
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So i have been gathering PAF patches from different resources and quiet a few of them were courtesy of a fellow forum member (i will disclose nick if he/she feels comfortable).

We got all of them stick to cardboard and got it framed, my 11 years old daughter was through out the way working with me to get it done, yes with our OCD we know there are alignment issues and there are few which could have been rotated a little bit more etc etc but hey ... we loved the end result and it's now proudly hanging in our drawing room :)

Wanted to share it with our fellow PAF enthusiastic

P.S If you want to donate patches please do let me know :p
Untitled-1.jpg
 
baqai said:
So i have been gathering PAF patches from different resources and quiet a few of them were courtesy of a fellow forum member (i will disclose nick if he/she feels comfortable).

We got all of them stick to cardboard and got it framed, my 11 years old daughter was through out the way working with me to get it done, yes with our OCD we know there are alignment issues and there are few which could have been rotated a little bit more etc etc but hey ... we loved the end result and it's now proudly hanging in our drawing room :)

Wanted to share it with our fellow PAF enthusiastic

P.S If you want to donate patches please do let me know :p View attachment 941219
Click to expand...

The one on the third row and third from the left of Assassins Creed is eye-catching.

Overall, looks beautiful.
 
baqai said:
So i have been gathering PAF patches from different resources and quiet a few of them were courtesy of a fellow forum member (i will disclose nick if he/she feels comfortable).

We got all of them stick to cardboard and got it framed, my 11 years old daughter was through out the way working with me to get it done, yes with our OCD we know there are alignment issues and there are few which could have been rotated a little bit more etc etc but hey ... we loved the end result and it's now proudly hanging in our drawing room :)

Wanted to share it with our fellow PAF enthusiastic

P.S If you want to donate patches please do let me know :p View attachment 941219
Click to expand...
Its so wholesome that you are doing it with your daughter, MashAllah. I wish nothing but the best for both of you.
 

Similar threads

Signalian
Living My Dogma: From the Pen of a Soldier
Replies
11
Views
1K
Vapnope
Vapnope
Signalian
A Winter by the River
Replies
0
Views
399
Signalian
Signalian
Signalian
My National Defense University Days
Replies
2
Views
365
Signalian
Signalian
ghazi52
How PAF helped Quaid see Pakistan's first Independence Day
Replies
1
Views
1K
faq
F
ghazi52
AM Asghar Khan: father of PAF, doyen of Pakistan's politics
Replies
0
Views
775
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom