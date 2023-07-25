PAF Patches - DIY Done with my daughter

So i have been gathering PAF patches from different resources and quiet a few of them were courtesy of a fellow forum member (i will disclose nick if he/she feels comfortable).We got all of them stick to cardboard and got it framed, my 11 years old daughter was through out the way working with me to get it done, yes with our OCD we know there are alignment issues and there are few which could have been rotated a little bit more etc etc but hey ... we loved the end result and it's now proudly hanging in our drawing roomWanted to share it with our fellow PAF enthusiasticP.S If you want to donate patches please do let me know :p