What's new

P282 Anti-ship Ballistic Missile: Strengthening Navy’s Conventional Deterrence

Abid123

Abid123

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 1, 2021
Messages
2,686
Reaction score
-8
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
P282 Anti-ship Ballistic Missile: Strengthening Navy’s Conventional Deterrence

The expansion of the number and range of capabilities of the Indian Navy in recent decades has not gone unnoticed in Pakistan. The number of warships is increasing in the Indian Navy, and with that, their war-fighting capabilities would also get a boost. In comparison, Pakistan Navy was mostly constrained by budgetary allocations that could not enhance its war-fighting capabilities in the past. However, given the fast-paced Indian Naval modernisation plans, Pakistan Navy is now focusing on acquiring more assets and modern capabilities. Factors such as the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, operationalisation of Gwadar port, maritime and blue economy awareness have also enhanced the navy’ role in the security structure of the country. One capability that the Pakistan Navy is working on is to attain the capability to restrict the operational freedom of the Indian Navy during the war. In order to do that, it is working on the development of the P282 anti-ship/land-attack ballistic missile.

The possession of an anti-ship ballistic missile by the Pakistan Navy can become a major asset to deter India’s large naval fleet’s presence in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean during the peace and war. Pakistan has been developing capabilities that are in line with the Anti-Access/Area-Denial (A2/AD) concept. Under this strategy, the defensive forces try to restrict the movement of the adversary in an area of interest and deny it the freedom to operate if limited access has been gained. Anti-ship warfare is the major component of anti-access capabilities. Anti-ship warfare includes a variety of cruise missiles, but the development of anti-ship ballistic missiles by China has received more attention.

The development of the P282 anti-ship missile in Pakistan was announced by the Ex-Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, during his farewell address in October 2020. Only the information about the development work on the missile was made public. No other details like the range and timeline were then shared. The missile, however, will be capable of anti-ship and land-attack strikes. It could also be launched from a ship. It is also said to have hypersonic or Mach 5+ speed. A typical ballistic missile with a certain range normally has hypersonic speed. In addition to other factors, the speed of the missile increases with its range. Typically, a short or medium-range missile would have less speed than an intermediate or long-range missile. So, it can be assumed that the missile will likely have at least a 1000km range.

A typical ballistic missile with a certain range normally has hypersonic speed. In addition to other factors, the speed of the missile increases with its range. Typically, a short or medium-range missile would have less speed than an intermediate or long-range missile. So, it can be assumed that the missile will likely have at least a 1000km range.

Cruise missiles are potent options against adversary’s ships. Pakistan presently operates a variety of anti-ship cruise missiles, which are an effective weapon against Indian Navy warships. However, they lack speed and targeting range. The development of an anti-ship ballistic missile will provide Pakistan with a powerful weapon against Indian aircraft carriers and heavy warships, with its faster speed and increased range. Pakistan’s anti-ship ballistic missile will be most effective against large Indian ships such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, and frigates by forcing them to remain at a safe distance or striking them in the event of war if they come close. This creates a buffer zone between the two forces at sea. The length and area of the buffer zone depend on the deployment of the anti-ship missile. A land-deployed missile will create a safe zone around the coast. However, a ship-based missile can create a larger and farther safe zone by pushing the adversary’s ships into the deep sea. However, for anti-ship ballistic missiles to work, they need intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to detect, identify, track, and target moving ships at sea using real-time data.

India currently has one operational aircraft carrier. It is developing another one that is undergoing trial and considering the development of a third carrier. It has deployed the MiG-29K multirole fighters on the carrier, giving it the ability to conduct an aerial strike against Pakistan from the Arabian Sea. The MiG-29K is likely to be replaced with the indigenously developed naval version of Tejas.

In the heavy tonnage capacity, the Indian Navy’s surface fleet mostly consists of 13 destroyers and 13 frigates of different classes and tonnage. It also operates a large number of patrol and coastal combatant ships. As for the weapons installed on these ships, these warships are equipped with anti-ship missiles such as 3M24E Uran E, 3M54TE Klub-N, P-27 Termit-R, and Brahmos anti-ship missile. The air-defence systems include the Barak-1, 9M38E M-22E Shtil, and 4K91 M-1 Volnya surface-to-air missiles (SAM). The Brahmos anti-ship/land-attack missile and Barak 1 SAMs are potent weapons possessed by the Indian Navy. In addition, it also operates the Dhanush ship-launched land-attack ballistic missile with a 250-400km range with all types of payload capacity of 500-1000kg.

Pakistan’s P282 missile would also be capable of striking land targets. It will enhance the offensive capability of the Pakistan Navy to put key Indian coastal targets at risk and act as a deterrent. The capability will neutralise the Indian advantage of the Dhanush ship-launched ballistic missile.

The defence against anti-ship ballistic missiles will be an additional task for the adversary. Cruise missile defences do not work against ballistic missiles. The defence against ballistic warheads is difficult right now as carrying anti-ballistic missiles on the ship is heavy. In the future, it may, however, force the opponent to add vessels dedicated to carrying ballistic missile defences.

The P282 missile is likely to have a conventional attack capability. But its development provides Pakistan with a technological base to develop a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) to supplement its nuclear capabilities. However, developing SLBM for nuclear deterrence has more to do with the nuclear doctrine, strategic value of such missiles, and resources. A mere technological base will not be the only factor if Pakistan goes for the development of nuclear-capable (SLBM). It is also pertinent to mention that Pakistan Navy’s modernisation is not aimed at seeking an equal status vis-à-vis the Indian Navy but maintaining a credible deterrence in the face of growing security challenges.


Source: https://cscr.pk/explore/themes/defe...-strengthening-navys-conventional-deterrence/
 
How many years would it take until P282 enter service?
 
Abid123 said:
P282 Anti-ship Ballistic Missile: Strengthening Navy’s Conventional Deterrence

The expansion of the number and range of capabilities of the Indian Navy in recent decades has not gone unnoticed in Pakistan. The number of warships is increasing in the Indian Navy, and with that, their war-fighting capabilities would also get a boost. In comparison, Pakistan Navy was mostly constrained by budgetary allocations that could not enhance its war-fighting capabilities in the past. However, given the fast-paced Indian Naval modernisation plans, Pakistan Navy is now focusing on acquiring more assets and modern capabilities. Factors such as the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, operationalisation of Gwadar port, maritime and blue economy awareness have also enhanced the navy’ role in the security structure of the country. One capability that the Pakistan Navy is working on is to attain the capability to restrict the operational freedom of the Indian Navy during the war. In order to do that, it is working on the development of the P282 anti-ship/land-attack ballistic missile.

The possession of an anti-ship ballistic missile by the Pakistan Navy can become a major asset to deter India’s large naval fleet’s presence in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean during the peace and war. Pakistan has been developing capabilities that are in line with the Anti-Access/Area-Denial (A2/AD) concept. Under this strategy, the defensive forces try to restrict the movement of the adversary in an area of interest and deny it the freedom to operate if limited access has been gained. Anti-ship warfare is the major component of anti-access capabilities. Anti-ship warfare includes a variety of cruise missiles, but the development of anti-ship ballistic missiles by China has received more attention.

The development of the P282 anti-ship missile in Pakistan was announced by the Ex-Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, during his farewell address in October 2020. Only the information about the development work on the missile was made public. No other details like the range and timeline were then shared. The missile, however, will be capable of anti-ship and land-attack strikes. It could also be launched from a ship. It is also said to have hypersonic or Mach 5+ speed. A typical ballistic missile with a certain range normally has hypersonic speed. In addition to other factors, the speed of the missile increases with its range. Typically, a short or medium-range missile would have less speed than an intermediate or long-range missile. So, it can be assumed that the missile will likely have at least a 1000km range.

A typical ballistic missile with a certain range normally has hypersonic speed. In addition to other factors, the speed of the missile increases with its range. Typically, a short or medium-range missile would have less speed than an intermediate or long-range missile. So, it can be assumed that the missile will likely have at least a 1000km range.

Cruise missiles are potent options against adversary’s ships. Pakistan presently operates a variety of anti-ship cruise missiles, which are an effective weapon against Indian Navy warships. However, they lack speed and targeting range. The development of an anti-ship ballistic missile will provide Pakistan with a powerful weapon against Indian aircraft carriers and heavy warships, with its faster speed and increased range. Pakistan’s anti-ship ballistic missile will be most effective against large Indian ships such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, and frigates by forcing them to remain at a safe distance or striking them in the event of war if they come close. This creates a buffer zone between the two forces at sea. The length and area of the buffer zone depend on the deployment of the anti-ship missile. A land-deployed missile will create a safe zone around the coast. However, a ship-based missile can create a larger and farther safe zone by pushing the adversary’s ships into the deep sea. However, for anti-ship ballistic missiles to work, they need intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to detect, identify, track, and target moving ships at sea using real-time data.

India currently has one operational aircraft carrier. It is developing another one that is undergoing trial and considering the development of a third carrier. It has deployed the MiG-29K multirole fighters on the carrier, giving it the ability to conduct an aerial strike against Pakistan from the Arabian Sea. The MiG-29K is likely to be replaced with the indigenously developed naval version of Tejas.

In the heavy tonnage capacity, the Indian Navy’s surface fleet mostly consists of 13 destroyers and 13 frigates of different classes and tonnage. It also operates a large number of patrol and coastal combatant ships. As for the weapons installed on these ships, these warships are equipped with anti-ship missiles such as 3M24E Uran E, 3M54TE Klub-N, P-27 Termit-R, and Brahmos anti-ship missile. The air-defence systems include the Barak-1, 9M38E M-22E Shtil, and 4K91 M-1 Volnya surface-to-air missiles (SAM). The Brahmos anti-ship/land-attack missile and Barak 1 SAMs are potent weapons possessed by the Indian Navy. In addition, it also operates the Dhanush ship-launched land-attack ballistic missile with a 250-400km range with all types of payload capacity of 500-1000kg.

Pakistan’s P282 missile would also be capable of striking land targets. It will enhance the offensive capability of the Pakistan Navy to put key Indian coastal targets at risk and act as a deterrent. The capability will neutralise the Indian advantage of the Dhanush ship-launched ballistic missile.

The defence against anti-ship ballistic missiles will be an additional task for the adversary. Cruise missile defences do not work against ballistic missiles. The defence against ballistic warheads is difficult right now as carrying anti-ballistic missiles on the ship is heavy. In the future, it may, however, force the opponent to add vessels dedicated to carrying ballistic missile defences.

The P282 missile is likely to have a conventional attack capability. But its development provides Pakistan with a technological base to develop a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) to supplement its nuclear capabilities. However, developing SLBM for nuclear deterrence has more to do with the nuclear doctrine, strategic value of such missiles, and resources. A mere technological base will not be the only factor if Pakistan goes for the development of nuclear-capable (SLBM). It is also pertinent to mention that Pakistan Navy’s modernisation is not aimed at seeking an equal status vis-à-vis the Indian Navy but maintaining a credible deterrence in the face of growing security challenges.


Source: https://cscr.pk/explore/themes/defe...-strengthening-navys-conventional-deterrence/
Click to expand...
I really hope the assumption of its range at least being 1000 KM turns out to be true. I in fact hope it's way more then 1000.
 
Such missile cant be having a smaller range as it would be used from coastal as well as from sea. By taking into account sea surface length, range should be reasonable to keep enemy away from our waters and it would also be able to target enemy in far open sea area .What I personally believe ,it should have at least 1500 KM range but I see, announced range after TEST would be max 1000 Km.
 
Akh1112 said:
Talking about these massive ranges as if we have the associated Isr capability to exploit those ranges 🤔
Click to expand...

Exactly...

Not to mention silos and TEL's...

Can Pakistan launch more than 10 of these during wartime in a day??

10-50??

How many TEL's does Pakistan have? How many silos does it have in Balochistan.....spread across the province?

Are the gonna be enough at the end of the day?
Jf-17 block 3 said:
How many years would it take until P282 enter service?
Click to expand...

5+ :D

Could be 10+ too....

A better question is when can we launch 10 of them at a single target within 1-5 minutes of each launch.....like 10 per 10 minute or 10 per hour...if not more (quantity, not time).

That's probably gonna take quite some time.
 
Itachi said:
Exactly...

Not to mention silos and TEL's...

Can Pakistan launch more than 10 of these during wartime in a day??

10-50??

How many TEL's does Pakistan have? How many silos does it have in Balochistan.....spread across the province?

Are the gonna be enough at the end of the day?
Click to expand...
Do you really think someone over here would exactly have this information, or they would give out on the forum
 
TsAr said:
Do you really think someone over here would exactly have this information, or they would give out on the forum
Click to expand...

Guesstimates are there for a reason. And I'm not looking for an exact answer or an answer at all.

My statement was meant more to further discuss the issue. :coffee:
 
Zarvan said:
Yes 1500 or more.
Click to expand...
We also need to arm our Type 039 with hypersonic anti ship cruise missiles. We need to develop something similar like the Russian zircon for our future submarines. Need to be around 1000 km range. The Zircon is up for export but the export version has a range of less than 300 km. Very short range.
 
Abid123 said:
We also need to arm our Type 039 with hypersonic anti ship cruise missiles. We need to develop something similar like the Russian zircon for our future submarines. Need to be around 1000 km range. The Zircon is up for export but the export version has a range of less than 300 km. Very short range.
Click to expand...
All three are needed Hyper Sonic ballistic missile and hyper sonic cruise missile and hypersonic glide vehicle with all three having at least 1500 KM of range.
 
Zarvan said:
All three are needed Hyper Sonic ballistic missile and hyper sonic cruise missile and hypersonic glide vehicle with all three having at least 1500 KM of range.
Click to expand...
We could work together with the North Koreans. They are also working on hypersonic missiles.
 

Similar threads

Windjammer
Two Tughril Guided Missile Frigates Ready For Commissioning !!
Replies
0
Views
771
Windjammer
Windjammer
N
China Is Helping Modernize the Pakistan Navy. What Does That Mean for India?
Replies
4
Views
361
SQ8
S
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Can Anti Ship Ballistic Missiles reliably hit naval warships?
2
Replies
17
Views
644
NG Missile Vessels
N
ghazi52
Pakistan Navy Coastal Defence
Replies
7
Views
1K
Michelle Jones
M
ghazi52
How are Pakistan’s naval modernization plans coming along?
Replies
1
Views
1K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom