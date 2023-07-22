What's new

Over 87,000 Indians Gave Up Citizenship Till June This Year: Jaishankar

Hero786 said:
2,25,620 in 2022,

and 2023 is not ended, 5 months and 1 week remaining..
The latest data indicate that nearly 200,000 people left in the first three months of the year. Last year, more than 800,000 Pakistanis left the country in search of better economic prospects abroad
Pakistan's brain drain crisis escalates as thousands leave – DW – 05/25/2023

Many educated Pakistanis are looking to move abroad as living costs continue to climb and political unrest deepens in their home country.
Pakistanis are leaving our country in droves due to inflation and job losses – who can blame them? | Moni Mohsin

After decades on the edge, Pakistan is now fully in crisis. And a general election later this year is unlikely to bring change, says London-based Pakistani writer Moni Mohsin
NG Missile Vessels said:
The latest data indicate that nearly 200,000 people left in the first three months of the year. Last year, more than 800,000 Pakistanis left the country in search of better economic prospects abroad
Pakistan's brain drain crisis escalates as thousands leave – DW – 05/25/2023

Many educated Pakistanis are looking to move abroad as living costs continue to climb and political unrest deepens in their home country.
Pakistanis are leaving our country in droves due to inflation and job losses – who can blame them? | Moni Mohsin

After decades on the edge, Pakistan is now fully in crisis. And a general election later this year is unlikely to bring change, says London-based Pakistani writer Moni Mohsin
Pakistani immigration is not brain drain , most of them are not much educated , they go for mostly labour jobs in gulf and europe , a large number goes by illegal routes .
 
NG Missile Vessels said:
The latest data indicate that nearly 200,000 people left in the first three months of the year. Last year, more than 800,000 Pakistanis left the country in search of better economic prospects abroad
Pakistan's brain drain crisis escalates as thousands leave – DW – 05/25/2023

Many educated Pakistanis are looking to move abroad as living costs continue to climb and political unrest deepens in their home country.
Pakistanis are leaving our country in droves due to inflation and job losses – who can blame them? | Moni Mohsin

After decades on the edge, Pakistan is now fully in crisis. And a general election later this year is unlikely to bring change, says London-based Pakistani writer Moni Mohsin
Lol,

Pakistanis went for jobs in Middle East, Europe..

But on other hand, Indians gave up their citizenship. lol
 
Hero786 said:
Lol,

Pakistanis went for jobs in Middle East, Europe..

But on other hand, Indians gave up their citizenship. lol
No one wants to live in a country which is literally surviving on bailout packages lol 😆
By the way, congratulations for achieving this feat 👏
Crisis-hit Pakistan strikes $3bn IMF bailout deal

The South Asian nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1947.
there are some countries which doesnot allow dual citixzen ship , such as USA
so that is major reason
 
Hero786 said:
Another Lie.

Actor Akshay Kumar (Rajeev Bhatia) have dual citizenship, Canada, India.

Sonia Gandhi had dual citizenship.
www.google.com

'India Is Everything To Me', Akshay Kumar On Giving Up Canadian Citizenship For Indian Passport

Akshay Kumar is often trolled for his Canadian citizenship and is called Canada Kumar has revealed that he has already applied for a change of passport. The Bollywood star said that India is everything to him.
The Constitution of India does not allow holding Indian citizenship and citizenship of a foreign country simultaneously
 
NG Missile Vessels said:
No one wants to live in a country which is literally surviving on bailout packages lol 😆
By the way, congratulations for achieving this feat 👏
www.google.com

Crisis-hit Pakistan strikes $3bn IMF bailout deal

The South Asian nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1947.
Do not divert the thread..

thread is about Indians gave up citizenship.

Had India never went to IMF, World Bank?

Getting loan is bad, getting aid is ok?


www.wristband.com

Which Countries Provide and Receive the Most Foreign Aid?

The most basic foreign aid definition states that it is "resources given from one country to another." These resources include money, materials, and manpower that are donated to developing countries around the world.
CallSignMaverick said:
Because we don't allow dual citizenship, you do.
This is not true.

NG Missile Vessels said:
The latest data indicate that nearly 200,000 people left in the first three months of the year. Last year, more than 800,000 Pakistanis left the country in search of better economic prospects abroad
Pakistan's brain drain crisis escalates as thousands leave – DW – 05/25/2023

Many educated Pakistanis are looking to move abroad as living costs continue to climb and political unrest deepens in their home country.
Pakistanis are leaving our country in droves due to inflation and job losses – who can blame them? | Moni Mohsin

After decades on the edge, Pakistan is now fully in crisis. And a general election later this year is unlikely to bring change, says London-based Pakistani writer Moni Mohsin
Giving up citizenship and immigration are two different things.

What you're doing is dishonest here.
 
NG Missile Vessels said:
'India Is Everything To Me', Akshay Kumar On Giving Up Canadian Citizenship For Indian Passport

Akshay Kumar is often trolled for his Canadian citizenship and is called Canada Kumar has revealed that he has already applied for a change of passport. The Bollywood star said that India is everything to him.
The Constitution of India does not allow holding Indian citizenship and citizenship of a foreign country simultaneously
Can't find where it says India doesn't allow dual nationality.

CallSignMaverick said:
So you guys don't allow dual citizenship?
No, India allows dual nationality. What you claimed is untrue.

India just doesn't allow for an Indian passport to be used if the person has a foreign nationality, or something ridiculous like that.

Plenty of Indians have dual Indian and Canadian/US/UK citizenship, including some acquaintances of mine
 

