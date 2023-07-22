Over 87,000 Indians Gave Up Citizenship Till June This Year: Jaishankar

Hero786
much lower than last year
The latest data indicate that nearly 200,000 people left in the first three months of the year. Last year, more than 800,000 Pakistanis left the country in search of better economic prospects abroad2,25,620 in 2022,
and 2023 is not ended, 5 months and 1 week remaining..
Pakistani immigration is not brain drain , most of them are not much educated , they go for mostly labour jobs in gulf and europe , a large number goes by illegal routes .
The latest data indicate that nearly 200,000 people left in the first three months of the year. Last year, more than 800,000 Pakistanis left the country in search of better economic prospects abroad
Because we don't allow dual citizenship, you do.Lol,
Pakistanis went for jobs in Middle East, Europe..
But on other hand, Indians gave up their citizenship. lol
No one wants to live in a country which is literally surviving on bailout packages lolLol,
Pakistanis went for jobs in Middle East, Europe..
But on other hand, Indians gave up their citizenship. lol
Because we don't allow dual citizenship, you do.
Another Lie.
Actor Akshay Kumar (Rajeev Bhatia) have dual citizenship, Canada, India.
Sonia Gandhi had dual citizenship.
No one wants to live in a country which is literally surviving on bailout packages lol
By the way, congratulations for achieving this feat
Crisis-hit Pakistan strikes $3bn IMF bailout dealThe South Asian nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1947.www.google.com
This is not true.Because we don't allow dual citizenship, you do.
Giving up citizenship and immigration are two different things.The latest data indicate that nearly 200,000 people left in the first three months of the year. Last year, more than 800,000 Pakistanis left the country in search of better economic prospects abroad
Can't find where it says India doesn't allow dual nationality.
'India Is Everything To Me', Akshay Kumar On Giving Up Canadian Citizenship For Indian PassportAkshay Kumar is often trolled for his Canadian citizenship and is called Canada Kumar has revealed that he has already applied for a change of passport. The Bollywood star said that India is everything to him.www.google.com
The Constitution of India does not allow holding Indian citizenship and citizenship of a foreign country simultaneously
No, India allows dual nationality. What you claimed is untrue.So you guys don't allow dual citizenship?