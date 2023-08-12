What's new

Over 60% of globally produced electric cars are sold in China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,403
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Over 60% of globally produced electric cars are sold in China​


12/08/2023
ByNation World News Desk

Over 60% of globally produced electric cars are marketed in China

It’s no secret that China is the world’s largest market for electric cars, But what is surprising is the enormous amount of vehicles moving within the boundaries of the Asian giant.


According to data provided by Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the global sales volume of electric vehicles from January to June 2023 was 7.22 million units. Of which 61% were sold in China only.

CPCA data shows that, during the first half of 2023, Tesla, BYD, SAIC, Volkswagen and Geely-Volvo consolidate as main manufacturers of electric cars worldwide, In fact, it is surprising that BYD is the largest selling brand in the Asian nation.

BYD’s Growth Is So Amazing That It Will Build Its First Million Units In May 2021But these days, it announced the delivery of its new energy vehicle (NEV) no. five lakh, this honor went to the Denza N7, thus becoming the first car manufacturer in the world to reach this milestone. Without a doubt, the Chinese are the masters and masters of electric cars around the world.

in the matter of ColombiaIt is pertinent to mention that the deposits accumulated till the end of July lastThe Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment recorded a new registration volume of 1,872 unitswhich represents the contraction of -17,5%, That compared to 2,269 reported in the same period in 2022, according to information compiled by the National Association for Sustainable Mobility (Endemos).

nationworldnews.com

Over 60% Of Globally Produced Electric Cars Are Marketed In China

It's no secret that China is the world's largest market for electric cars, But what is surprising is the enormous amount of vehicles moving within the
nationworldnews.com nationworldnews.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Tesla’s China deliveries account for more than half of global sales
Replies
1
Views
171
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Exceeded 800,000 In February 2023
Replies
0
Views
273
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Tesla Stumbles In China As Local Market Favors Home Grown Competitor
Replies
0
Views
83
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
How China beat everyone to be world leader in electric vehicles
Replies
1
Views
121
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
China Surges Past Japan As World’s Top Car Exporter In Q1 2023
Replies
2
Views
150
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom