Over 60% of globally produced electric cars are sold in China​

12/08/2023

It's no secret that China is the world's largest market for electric cars. According to data provided by Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the global sales volume of electric vehicles from January to June 2023 was 7.22 million units. CPCA data shows that, during the first half of 2023, BYD is the largest selling brand in the Asian nation. But these days, it announced the delivery of its new energy vehicle (NEV), thus becoming the first car manufacturer in the world to reach this milestone. Without a doubt, the Chinese are the masters of electric cars around the world.