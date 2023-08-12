beijingwalker
Over 60% of globally produced electric cars are sold in China
12/08/2023
ByNation World News Desk
It’s no secret that China is the world’s largest market for electric cars, But what is surprising is the enormous amount of vehicles moving within the boundaries of the Asian giant.
According to data provided by Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the global sales volume of electric vehicles from January to June 2023 was 7.22 million units. Of which 61% were sold in China only.
CPCA data shows that, during the first half of 2023, Tesla, BYD, SAIC, Volkswagen and Geely-Volvo consolidate as main manufacturers of electric cars worldwide, In fact, it is surprising that BYD is the largest selling brand in the Asian nation.
BYD’s Growth Is So Amazing That It Will Build Its First Million Units In May 2021But these days, it announced the delivery of its new energy vehicle (NEV) no. five lakh, this honor went to the Denza N7, thus becoming the first car manufacturer in the world to reach this milestone. Without a doubt, the Chinese are the masters and masters of electric cars around the world.
in the matter of ColombiaIt is pertinent to mention that the deposits accumulated till the end of July lastThe Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment recorded a new registration volume of 1,872 unitswhich represents the contraction of -17,5%, That compared to 2,269 reported in the same period in 2022, according to information compiled by the National Association for Sustainable Mobility (Endemos).
