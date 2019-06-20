What's new

Over 100,000 Afghan refugees have been deported from Iran and Pakistan to Afghanistan

Over 100,000 Afghan Refugees Have Been ‘Deported to Afghanistan’

June 20, 2019

According to a report by the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) released on Wednesday, more than 100,000 Afghan Refugees have been deported from Iran and Pakistan to Afghanistan in the last six months.

More than 85,000 Afghan refugees from Iran and 8,000 others from Pakistan have returned voluntary to the country since the beginning of 2019, added the report.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive of the country, described war as the reason for the migrations.

“War and insecurity have been the main reasons behind the people’s migration. Therefore, peace is a priority for Afghanistan. The efforts are going on to bring peace in the country,” said Abdullah.

The foreign countries’ representatives are concerned about the current security situation in Afghanistan and the refugees living conditions.

“At the same time even if we are focused on the peace we also are dedicated and remain committed to helping Afghans who are most in need of support whether it is from their own government or the international community,” said John Bass, the U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan.

“In this year we have provided almost 53 million U.S. dollars to the efforts to support Afghan displaced by conflict or drought,” he further said.

Moreover, the UNHCR says that it is committed to supporting the Afghan refugees and providing their return to the country.

Since 2015, thousands of Afghan people migrated to foreign countries seeking a better life.

However, they are suffering from bad living conditions in different countries.

https://ariananews.af/over-100000-afghan-refugees-have-been-deported-to-afghanistan/
 

