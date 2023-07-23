What's new

Outsourcing airports: UAE, Qatar, Turkey, China & KSA show investment interest

'Gulf country's company's planning to provide five-star hotels and modern facilities at airports'
1690135430309.png

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Turkey, China and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have expressed special interest in outsourcing of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.

SAMAA TV quoting sources said that after outsourcing a company from a Gulf country is planning to provide modern facilities including five-star hotels at airports.

Sources claimed that Saudi Arabia’s Bin Laden group also making efforts to take on airports outsourcing while Qatar government has shown more interest in taking over the cargo sector of the airports.


Gulf country’s company’s also planning to provide five-star hotels and modern facilities at airports, the sources claimed.

The sources further claimed that the government intended to do the outsourcing of airports through open tendering for attracting foreign investment.

“A subsidiary of World Bank is acting as Financial Advisors for airports outsourcing,” SAMAA TV reported.
Why you so happy about this! PIA once trained these airlines and now your harami PDM have outsourced to middle eastern airlines. Nothing to be happy about you old fool

PakFactor said:
At the going rate might as well hand over the country to the Sheikhs.
It is a shame these 35 years Pakistan has lost so much in terms of development, economic safety net, lifting in HDI. I cannot imagine if these Sharif’s, Zardari’s were not born

I have a better idea - invite the British back in :D
At least the British knew how to develop an country’s infrastructure
 
Since Pakistani awaam love corruption
It won't be a bad option to out source everything

The more we outsource the more likely we can curb opportunities for corruption
 
It is a shame these 35 years Pakistan has lost so much in terms of development, economic safety net, lifting in HDI. I cannot imagine if these Sharif’s, Zardari’s were not born


At least the British knew how to develop an country’s infrastructure
One thing to remember is if it wasn't the Sharifs and Zardaris, it could be Khan, Butts, and Jatt. The one who brings someone up can bring anyone. The root problem lies elsewhere.
 
One thing to remove is if it wasn't the Sharifs and Zardaris, it could be Khan, Butts, and Jatt. The one who brings someone up can bring anyone. The root problem lies elsewhere.
THE ESTABLISHMENT

Since Pakistani awaam love corruption
It won't be a bad option to out source everything

The more we outsource the more likely we can curb opportunities for corruption
You a troll?
 
Good. Now time to privatize PIA as well. Governments around the world usually have no business in aviation unless they are as rich as Gulf Arabs. If they really want its ownership back one day they can put a clause for a limitation period for lease or always buy back if selling. I like how they did with Roosevelt Hotel. Need to do the same with Scribe Hotel. Fck nationalization and unions. Bhutto's policies created an administrative nightmare. Time to close the chapter on this once and for all.
 
At the going rate might as well hand over the country to the Sheikhs.
This is the problem with Pak people. Noone wants to do anything, just sit and ask for divine intervention; if that does not work then give it to an idiot general to run - if that does not work, then give it to china.. if no interest then to a hababi idiot who will throw money to a dead horse.
 

