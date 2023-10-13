Outraged over ‘sacrilege’, crowd goes on rampage in Hyderabad Police lob teargas shells, fire aerial shots; youth hit by bullet, cousin struck by shell; four policemen also injured.

and a teargas shell hit his cousin Saeed in the neck, causing injuries. Hasnain died later in a Karachi hospital, according to family sources.Police said that four law-enforcers identified as SI Koral Khan, constables Mirza Khan, Mohammad Tahir and Mehboob Hussain sustained injuries and were taken to Liaquat University Hospital. They were not wounded by firearms, said Dr Wasim at the hospital’s medico-legal section.“Hasnain was going to drop his elder sister when he was hit by a bullet,” said the victim’s father, Saleem, who runs a meat shop in the area.“It appears as if we are living in a war zone. There was massive aerial firing by the police,” he said. The victim was laid to rest on Thursday evening.Police have registered an FIR (No.124/23) under Section 295-B of PPC on a complaint lodged by sub-inspector Ghulam Hussain Solangi. Another FIR was registered under Sections 353, 324, 506/2-147, 148, 149, 427, 435, 337AI, FI PPC and 6/7 of ATA, nominating Zahid Qureshi, Danish, Umair, Saeed, Shoaib, Ahmed Raza, Khalid, Hamza and Mubashir from among a mob of 400-500.Solangi stated in the FIR that miscreants opened fire at police to which policemen responded with fire and lobbing of teargas shells. They also tried to wrest away the suspect from police, he said.Police registered the third FIR under Sections 353, 324, 427, 435, 147, 148, 149 PPC on a citizen’s complaint. He said that his motorcycle and that of constable Abdul Ghani were torched by the mob who also damaged two cars outside Phulelli police station.However, police did not register a separate FIR on Hasnain’s death.