Outrage among Indian Muslims over video of teacher telling kids to slap Muslim student

Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Mar 5, 2010
Messages
4,790
Reaction score
1
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
Teacher at school in Uttar Pradesh state heard saying she wants the seven-year-old evicted because of his religion.

A school teacher in India has subjected a seven-year-old Muslim student to degrading treatment inside a classroom, asking his classmates to slap him and asking for him to be evicted due to his religion, a video now viral on social media has revealed.

The video, which surfaced on Friday, showed Trapta Tyagi, the teacher at the school in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, making Islamophobic remarks in addition to encouraging other students to slap him harder.

Read more...
 
Not to always bring it back to this, but the best thing for the Muslims of India is a strong and prosperous Pakistan on India’s border, if only to show the contrast of life on each side of the border, especially for the Muslims.

When Pakistan was more prosperous per capita than India, India didn’t treat most of its Muslims as openly with hostility as it does now, even when the BJP was last in power.
 

