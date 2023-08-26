Outrage among Indian Muslims over video of teacher telling kids to slap Muslim student

Maira La
Teacher at school in Uttar Pradesh state heard saying she wants the seven-year-old evicted because of his religion.
A school teacher in India has subjected a seven-year-old Muslim student to degrading treatment inside a classroom, asking his classmates to slap him and asking for him to be evicted due to his religion, a video now viral on social media has revealed.
The video, which surfaced on Friday, showed Trapta Tyagi, the teacher at the school in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, making Islamophobic remarks in addition to encouraging other students to slap him harder.
