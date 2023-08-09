Our traitors need their identity shown

Sinnerman108
While there is a lot of emphasis on renaming roads, banners and all ...
I want to know if traitors and fools like Yehia khan and Kiyani's brother and company are marked as well.
We want to understand how did these people rise to the top ?
What has the army done to not allow such people rise to the top ?
Where are the results of such root cause analysis.
As tax paying citizen I and, many like me have the right to know if our money is spend well.
