No, they don't.



And to the people who say that the individual soldiers are also holy cows, think properly.



Being an ordinary soldier is exactly the same as any other job, it shouldn't be given sanctity over any other career, as it only serves the homeland at the end of the day, just like any other career.



For this reason, the fault lies not only in the top brass, but at every level of the military that refuses to open their eyes to the fact that they are tyrants, and indulge in the consumption of DHAs and land looted from citizens. They are equally responsible for the state of this country.



The army needs to be massively reformed and made less of a conglomerate. No more DHAs upon retirement. Yes, you can get better state pension for serving or if you are wounded. But free housing? Absolutely not.

Nor should the average citizen go out of their way to please the high ranking members of the military. We are all servants of the state at a base level, no one is above anyone else.



This is all a slight glance at the level of state rot that has etched away at the backbone of this society.