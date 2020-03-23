Our Heroes need their identity back - Pakistan Army

Sector Shakkar Garh Narowal 20 Lancers Field Head QuartersOn your request and enthusiasm, I am attaching you with the troop of 2nd Lieutenant Farasat Ali Shah. Are you happy now? . This was the question asked by the battalion commander from his jawan.Yes Sir! I will try my best to fulfill this responsibility, jawan answered.This jawan was now in field with the troops.It was about 2100 hrs and the night was dark, but it was being lit up by the exploding shells, fired by the 400 guns of enemy. No doubt that it was the rain of death covering every inch of the ground. Exploding shells, scattering splinters and the erupting fire made it a theater of death.In spite of all these factors, the Jawan was observing the area with the binoculars. Suddenly, he jumped out of his bunker and rushed towards the troop commander Farasat Ali Shah.Sir! Enemy tanks are advancing towards us in the cover of shelling. I can clearly see them, jawan told his commander.Yes I can see them but I can't contact Captain Amin Mirza, the field telephone is out, Firasat Ali replied.Alright sir, let me do something, jawan said. To Firasat Ali's wonder, the Jawan came out of the bunker and rushed towards the bunker of Amin Mirza, right between the exploding shells.Within a few minutes, Amin Mirza re-directed artillery fire and now the enemy started suffering loss. Pakistani artillery fired in such a perfect way that a company of enemy was destroyed and the tanks fled back.Shelling from the Indian side started again, jawan went out of the bunker and started shouting at the enemy."Hey you coward Hindus! Come forward if you dare"7 DecemberIt was observed that a nearby village Giddar Pur went under enemy control. Being the high ground, this village had a strategic importance.Firasat Ali sent 4 troopers under the command of that jawan to confirm the target visual, but after half an hour, intense firing was heard from that side. Firasat Ali rushed towards the village, fearing that the small party of jawans is under attack by the Indians. But to Firasat's wonder, the four troopers had made enemy to run away from the village, leaving their supplies behind. This village was now under Pakistani control.After a few hours, it was told by the jawan that enemy tanks are advancing towards Gajgal. Pakistani posts readied their RR Guns for the reception. As the first tank came 200 meters closer, Gunner Saif ur Rehman fired the first shot which lit the tank into flames. Now the enemy was scattered.Indian and Pakistani guns started shelling. All this completely camouflaged the view and it became impossible to see the advancing Indian tanks. Moreover, Indian MIGs also started to fire rockets at the Pakistani posts.In this shower of bullets and shells, everyone was in his bunker. But the jawan came out of the bunker and rushed towards Indian tanks. He located the first Indian tank and told the nearby RR Gunner. The shell was fired and the tank was blown like a water ball. He rushed towards the other gun, telling the location and the second tank was destroyed. It puzzled the enemy so much that they were unable to come forward. The attack was repulsed and the Jawan went back to Giddar Pur on his OP.About 1800 hrs Jawan informed that enemy is gathering his infantry and armor between Guddar Pur and Khaira. Necessary welcome arrangements were made for the enemy in time.Enemy attacked on 1900 hrs. Under the cover of armor and artillery shelling, infantry started advancing. But had to turn back.8 December1400 hrs, enemy tanks advanced for further attack, because of Pakistani firing; three Indian tanks were destroyed and the rest went back.Jawan was watching all this very carefully. He observed from a high post that enemy is gathering its force in a garden, near Pakistani positions.Jawan went to Artillery Observer Amin Mirza and informed about the enemy gathering. Intense artillery fire was sent from Pakistani guns and the enemy started to panic. In response Indian guns opened heavy fire on the high post. Amin and Farasat ordered the Jawan to pull back from the location."Sir I am not going anywhere", was the answer by Jawan.After one hour the enemy MIG formation came and started firing. Two Pakistani RR guns along with their operators were destroyed. It was the first loss from Pakistani side, whereas enemy suffered hundreds of casualties and about a dozen of its armor was crushed9 DecemberThe guns were taken forward. But soon they were under heavy artillery fire. It was clear seen that there is an enemy observer nearby. Jawan took the responsibility to find him. Soon he located the observer on a near by tree. Fire! Fire! Jawan shouted. Farasat Ali ordered a tank to fire. The tree was blown and the observer was blown into pieces. It blinded the enemy artillery.Farasat Ali went to his batallion commander Major Akram, who was present at the scene at that time.What is it Farasat?, asked Major Akram."Sir I request you to award Tamgha e Jurrat to the Jawan", Farasat requested.Major Akram approved the recommendation with a smile.Enemy continued its attacks. Every attack comprised of at least a tank regiment and a battalion of infantry. Whereas there was a less than a battalion of infantry and only 4 RR guns, as 2 guns were already been destroyed.In the mean time, a formation of 4 SU-7 jets arrived at the battle scene from Indian side. Pakistani troops requested for aerial support which was approved by sending only 2 F-86 Sabres. There was no comparison as SU-7 was far more superior than old F-86. But within a few seconds, a F-86 turned the brand new SU-7 into a ball of flames. The other 3 ran away for their lives. After destroying it, the F-86 destroyed 2 Indian tanks and flew towards the base.After the attack, Jawan went to the trench of Farasat Ali and started telling him some jokes about Hindus and Sikhs, he was not wearing his steel helmet."Buddy wear your helmet. Don't you know that you are in battle field? Just a single splinter of a bomb can take your life", said Farasat to the jawan."Don't worry sir! I am here to die or kill. Right now I am killing, when the time will come; I will embrace death like a man", jawan said with a smile.The jawan went to its trench and started making tea. Meanwhile, enemy started heavy shelling. But ignoring all this, jawan picked the cup of tea and went towards the trench of Farasat as if its a war movie not a war front.Late night, jawan took a party of engineers to the front and guided them to lay land mines.10 December0900 hrs: Pakistani positions were under heavy fire. Enemy was firing artillery shells along with rockets by SU-7. It was like rain. At least 400 cannons were firing from the indian side and nothing could be seen but fire and dust from the exploding shells.The Jawan was moving in this heavy fire like a thunder bolt. Carrying heavy ammunition boxes, he went zto every trench and distributed it. He also took another responsibility. He observed the position and location of every enemy tank and directed the RR guns for firing. It was not an easy task at all as the tanks were camouflaged in the dust and smoke and it was almost impossible to spot them, but the jawan went closer to the enemy tanks, come back to the gun position and directed fire. Now the enemy tanks were in defensive position as they were being blown one by one.When an RR gun fires, it erupts heavy smoke and flame from the back side called recoil. It can be harmful for the person standing behind it. Jawan was also standing behind an RR at the time when it fired. The recoil made him fall backwards. Everyone ran towards him but he stood up quickly, telling everyone that he is alright and again rushed towards the Indian tanks.2IC of the regiment Major Aman Ullah was present at the scene at that time. He contacted Regiment Commander Colonel Tufail Muhammad."Sir this jawan is really a hero and he should be given the highest military award of Pakistan", he said at the end of his conversation.At that time, 16 Indian tanks were destroyed because of his directions. He saw another tank and rushed towards the nearby RR Gun. The RR fired and the tank also fired its machine gun. The tank was destroyed, but the jawan also fell down as he received the full burst of machine gun on his chest. He embraced shahadat but repulsed another attack by the enemy.Today the world knows the brave Jawan as Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed (Nishan e Haider),....................................................................................Teacher: Do you fill the water pitchers in the morning?Boy: Yes Sir.Teacher: But when? I come to school at 6' am and I find them filled.Boy: Sir I fill them right after the Fajar prayer.Teacher: why do you take this pain whereas we already have a servant to do it.Boy: Sir its a noble deedThis was the argument between the Primary School teacher of Nikka Killan Munshi Farman Ali and his obedient student.Two young boys set out for morning walk in harvested area of Nikka Killan, early in the morning. One was of average height and fair complexion but other was tall and had wheatish complexion. While both were on their way, the tall boy was stopping again and again to remove the thorny bushes in the way. This was annoying the other boy, "Brother why are you doing this? We are stopping again and again, You are spoiling all the fun. "Young man if we don't remove them someone might get hurt. Would you like that?" The tall boy replied calmly.Nikka Killan Primary School, Class five, Section A. The class teacher Mian Sahab Din collected the fee from students, tied it in a handkerchief and left it on the table. He was called by the headmaster. He left the money on the table and went to see the headmaster. The school bell rang and the class was dismissed. Teacher also went home. In the evening, suddenly it came into his mind that he forgot the money in the class. He rushed back to his class, fearing that the money would have been gone. But to his surprise, he saw the tall boy sitting in the class alone while not even a single human being was in the school building. Before the teacher could say anything, the boy handed him over the money saying, “Master Ji you forgot it here in class, so I was here to guard it." Master Ji tried to reward him by giving five rupees, but the boy respectfully refused to take by saying," I was only doing my duty."July 1953The boy joined 14 Punjab Regiment as Boy Recruit. He served there for 2 years and completed his training. After completion he became an O.R in Pakistan Army.28th PMA Long Course 1958.The Soldier was selected for commission and became a Gentleman Cadet at PMA. He earned a good name in curricular and co curricular activities and earned the name of Sergeant Lomamba because of his tall height, dark complexion and the rising graph of career.8 September 1965 the "Sergeant Lomamba" is now promoted to the Rank of Captain and was deployed in Sialkot Sector. It was an intelligence report that an enemy tank squadron has been noticed advancing towards Jasarr Sector. It was necessary to confirm this report as it was going to be very late if delayed. The Captain was given the task. He took a fighting patrol and left towards the scene. It was broad day light and clouds of dust could be seen which were evident that various armoured vehicles are advancing towards the area. Captain rose up from his position and advanced towards the tanks. He was clearly visible and was an easy target for the gunners. Neglecting all fears, he kept walking until he reached the convoy. It was a sigh of relief to see that these were Pakistani Tanks. Captain went back to his position and informed the Battalion Headquarters.Sialkot, Zafarwal SectorA report was received at the Battalion Head Quarters that enemy is advancing towards Darman, a small town near Zafarwal. Orders were given to send fighting petrol just to assess the enemy strength under the command of the same Captain. The party, which consisted of only six soldiers reached there and saw the enemy advancing. Though they were just given the task to assess the enemy strength but captain ordered his men to disperse and take position. As the enemy was in the gunfire range, he ordered fire. Enemy was taken by surprise and made them run.The captain was promoted to the Rank of Major.December 1971, Hilli East PakistanEnemy was surrounding the area. Even with immense man power and modern weaponry, enemy was not able to take even an inch of the Pakistani Territory. The situation was getting worse for them as Pakistani Company under command of his brave Major was conducting successful raids on enemy and compelled him to go back to its area.It was getting really embarrassing for the enemy5 December 1971Enemy attacked with a massive force ( No. 20 Mountain Division, No. 340 Brigade, No. 65 Cavalry consisting 76 tanks One division of artillery and air supportThis was the strength of enemy which was being repulsed by Pakistani troops, enemy tanks were advancing under cover of heavy fire.This situation was observed by the Major. He asked his men, “Do we have any here who can come out of his position and hit these enemy tanks?" Some men including his wireless operator Muhammad Manik advanced forward and volunteered for the mission. "Go back gentlemen, I will go myself to do it", Major replied. He took a soldier Laal Muhammad with him and went forward towards enemy position. After few minutes first fire of 40 MM rocket launcher was heard, this meant that the tiger has started his action. An enemy tank exploded like a water ball. 2nd and 3rd explosion lit up two more enemy tanks. Enemy started heavy fire, when the dust settled; enemy was able to see the two tigers of PAK ARMY firing at them. After spotting them, enemy opened fire. The Major was hit by a Browning machine gun and before falling on the ground, he was martyred.Today the world knows this Brave, Humble and valiant Major as Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed Nishan e Haider.