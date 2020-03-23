What's new

Our Heroes need their identity back - Pakistan Army

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
97,126
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
March 27, 1971

Tangail: East Pakistan



"If you take out this Pakistani flag and give it to us, we will let you go… or… prepare to die" this was the warning given to the Major who was also their company commander, by the traitorous East Bengal Rifles, accompanied by Mukti Bahini.
"Me and take the Pakistani flag out? Not in a million years" was the answer by Major along with a shower of bullets.
The argument now turned into a fierce battle.
The background of this argument was that a Bengali NCO of the unit was very abusive to his jawans and often abused them. The Major called the NCO to his office and told him that refrain from such practice. The NCO came out of the office and said that Company Commander has permitted him to disgrace the jawans as much as possible. A jawan who was a witness to this whole situation argued that it is absolutely wrong. The argument turned into a fight. The Major came out of his office and tried to resolve the issue but he was himself injured.
To get proper medication, he had to move to the company head quarters. His CO Colonel Rab Nawaz told him not to go back to his company as it has turned against Pakistan. Major refused to do so. Colonel Rab Nawaz locked him in a room but Major was able to escape the room and reach his company.
It was a rumor in the company that Major has fled for his life, but against their perceptions Major was still there to take over the company. Now the traitor elements in the company became desperate. They surrounded the Major who was at the Tangail Rest House along with the DC of the district. Major was given the option to surrender or to take out the Pakistani flag hoisted on the roof of rest house. Both these options were unacceptable for Major, so he took a third option …
A fierce battle started between The Major and a whole company of traitors. Even being heavily armed and in a large number, enemy was not able to move even an inch near the rest house. It took one day and one night but the battle was still on. On March 29, traitors were able to advance when the Major ran out of ammunition.

Traitors killed the Major and then were able to take the control of the rest house.

Today history knows the Major as Major Kazim Kamal Khan Shaheed SSG (Sitara e Jurrat) Punjab Regiment

جس دھج سے کوئی مقتل کو گیا وہ شان سلامت رہتی ہے
یہ جان تو آنی جانی ہے اس جاں کی تو کوئی بات نہیں

10850289_911605258857630_6920094232545402889_n.jpg




.........................


It was after noon when the telephone bell rang at a small house of Gulberg Lahore.
"Hello! who is there?", asked the young man who answered the phone.
"Ahsan here Yar ! Tanveer had a fight at Temple Road with five gangsters of the area, do something", a frightened voice from the other side replied.
The young man put the phone down immediately, kicked his bike and almost flew towards Temple Road. When he reached there, the fight was over and Tanveer was taken to the hospital for dressing but those five gangsters were still there. The young man recognized those five, but instead of stopping there; the young man kicked his bike and left. The gangsters who were ready to fight with him were surprised to see the young man's reaction.

"Oye aa bakri, darr gaya ain?" (Punjabi)
(Hey you goat? Are you afraid?), were the remarks by the gangsters, but he didn't stop.

After half an hour the young man came back on his bike, his head was shaved and he was wearing jeans, instead of his Kurta Shalwar. It was a big but unpleasant surprise for the gangsters. The young man got off from his bike and charged at them. Within a few minutes, the young man thrashed all the five like cotton.

"Hun dass bakri kon ay?" (Punjabi)
(Now tell me who is the goat?) was the question by the young man.

After taking care of the gangsters, the young man reached the hospital, consoling his wounded friend Tanveer and said ," Don't worry yar ! I am never going to leave you alone.
"I know …", was the answer by Tanveer with a contented smile.
After 3 months, the young man, was promoted to the rank of Major in Pakistan Army. He received a phone call when he was at Sialkot, It was Ahsan on the other side saying ,"Bad news for us Yar ! Tanveer is no more; he has committed suicide last night because of his marriage issue".
Those were not just words but were a bomb which just destroyed all the senses of the Major. In a condition of trauma, Major attended the funeral of his friend.

May, 1970

After few weeks of his friends death, one day the Major came to offer Fatiha on his friend's grave, he saw an old woman at the grave. He quickly recognized her, she was the mother of his friend Tanveer.

"Maa Ji! No words to describe the grief" Major said with a heavy heart.

"But my grief is even bigger Son, Tanveer's mother told the Major that she has seen her son many times in her dream, surrounded in fire and in pain and its all because he committed suicide, Mufti sahab says that it is Azaab and it can only end if any practicing Aalim or any Shaheed is buried near his grave".

"Don't worry Maa Ji, In Sha Allah soon it will be over. Major consoled the grieved mother. "I am not going to leave him alone"

December, 1971

That Major embraced shahadat at the war front after performing a series of super heroic acts. He was buried next to Tanveer's grave as per his will.

That night Tanveer's mother saw the Major in her dream, wearing a white glowing robe, lifting a heavy sack, going somewhere in a hurry.

" Baita listen to me, where are you going?" the Mother called him in the dream.

"Maa Ji not now, its Tanveer's load and I am going to throw it somewhere", and the mother was happy to see the calm and happy face of her son Tanveer, going after the Major. After that night, his mother never saw her son disturbed in her dreams.

The Major not only proved to be the best officer of Pakistan Army, but a best son, a best brother and a best friend, who took care of his friend even after being martyred.

Today, the world knows him as Major Shabbir Shareef Shaheed Nishan e Haider.



10857756_915106408507515_1202446803807726049_n.jpg



https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=915106408507515


 
5 December 1971

Sector Shakkar Garh Narowal 20 Lancers Field Head Quarters

On your request and enthusiasm, I am attaching you with the troop of 2nd Lieutenant Farasat Ali Shah. Are you happy now? . This was the question asked by the battalion commander from his jawan.
Yes Sir! I will try my best to fulfill this responsibility, jawan answered.
This jawan was now in field with the troops.
It was about 2100 hrs and the night was dark, but it was being lit up by the exploding shells, fired by the 400 guns of enemy. No doubt that it was the rain of death covering every inch of the ground. Exploding shells, scattering splinters and the erupting fire made it a theater of death.
In spite of all these factors, the Jawan was observing the area with the binoculars. Suddenly, he jumped out of his bunker and rushed towards the troop commander Farasat Ali Shah.
Sir! Enemy tanks are advancing towards us in the cover of shelling. I can clearly see them, jawan told his commander.
Yes I can see them but I can't contact Captain Amin Mirza, the field telephone is out, Firasat Ali replied.
Alright sir, let me do something, jawan said. To Firasat Ali's wonder, the Jawan came out of the bunker and rushed towards the bunker of Amin Mirza, right between the exploding shells.
Within a few minutes, Amin Mirza re-directed artillery fire and now the enemy started suffering loss. Pakistani artillery fired in such a perfect way that a company of enemy was destroyed and the tanks fled back.
Shelling from the Indian side started again, jawan went out of the bunker and started shouting at the enemy.
"Hey you coward Hindus! Come forward if you dare"

7 December

It was observed that a nearby village Giddar Pur went under enemy control. Being the high ground, this village had a strategic importance.
Firasat Ali sent 4 troopers under the command of that jawan to confirm the target visual, but after half an hour, intense firing was heard from that side. Firasat Ali rushed towards the village, fearing that the small party of jawans is under attack by the Indians. But to Firasat's wonder, the four troopers had made enemy to run away from the village, leaving their supplies behind. This village was now under Pakistani control.
After a few hours, it was told by the jawan that enemy tanks are advancing towards Gajgal. Pakistani posts readied their RR Guns for the reception. As the first tank came 200 meters closer, Gunner Saif ur Rehman fired the first shot which lit the tank into flames. Now the enemy was scattered.
Indian and Pakistani guns started shelling. All this completely camouflaged the view and it became impossible to see the advancing Indian tanks. Moreover, Indian MIGs also started to fire rockets at the Pakistani posts.
In this shower of bullets and shells, everyone was in his bunker. But the jawan came out of the bunker and rushed towards Indian tanks. He located the first Indian tank and told the nearby RR Gunner. The shell was fired and the tank was blown like a water ball. He rushed towards the other gun, telling the location and the second tank was destroyed. It puzzled the enemy so much that they were unable to come forward. The attack was repulsed and the Jawan went back to Giddar Pur on his OP.
About 1800 hrs Jawan informed that enemy is gathering his infantry and armor between Guddar Pur and Khaira. Necessary welcome arrangements were made for the enemy in time.
Enemy attacked on 1900 hrs. Under the cover of armor and artillery shelling, infantry started advancing. But had to turn back.

8 December

1400 hrs, enemy tanks advanced for further attack, because of Pakistani firing; three Indian tanks were destroyed and the rest went back.
Jawan was watching all this very carefully. He observed from a high post that enemy is gathering its force in a garden, near Pakistani positions.
Jawan went to Artillery Observer Amin Mirza and informed about the enemy gathering. Intense artillery fire was sent from Pakistani guns and the enemy started to panic. In response Indian guns opened heavy fire on the high post. Amin and Farasat ordered the Jawan to pull back from the location.
"Sir I am not going anywhere", was the answer by Jawan.
After one hour the enemy MIG formation came and started firing. Two Pakistani RR guns along with their operators were destroyed. It was the first loss from Pakistani side, whereas enemy suffered hundreds of casualties and about a dozen of its armor was crushed

9 December

The guns were taken forward. But soon they were under heavy artillery fire. It was clear seen that there is an enemy observer nearby. Jawan took the responsibility to find him. Soon he located the observer on a near by tree. Fire! Fire! Jawan shouted. Farasat Ali ordered a tank to fire. The tree was blown and the observer was blown into pieces. It blinded the enemy artillery.
Farasat Ali went to his batallion commander Major Akram, who was present at the scene at that time.
What is it Farasat?, asked Major Akram.
"Sir I request you to award Tamgha e Jurrat to the Jawan", Farasat requested.
Major Akram approved the recommendation with a smile.
Enemy continued its attacks. Every attack comprised of at least a tank regiment and a battalion of infantry. Whereas there was a less than a battalion of infantry and only 4 RR guns, as 2 guns were already been destroyed.
In the mean time, a formation of 4 SU-7 jets arrived at the battle scene from Indian side. Pakistani troops requested for aerial support which was approved by sending only 2 F-86 Sabres. There was no comparison as SU-7 was far more superior than old F-86. But within a few seconds, a F-86 turned the brand new SU-7 into a ball of flames. The other 3 ran away for their lives. After destroying it, the F-86 destroyed 2 Indian tanks and flew towards the base.
After the attack, Jawan went to the trench of Farasat Ali and started telling him some jokes about Hindus and Sikhs, he was not wearing his steel helmet.
"Buddy wear your helmet. Don't you know that you are in battle field? Just a single splinter of a bomb can take your life", said Farasat to the jawan.
"Don't worry sir! I am here to die or kill. Right now I am killing, when the time will come; I will embrace death like a man", jawan said with a smile.
The jawan went to its trench and started making tea. Meanwhile, enemy started heavy shelling. But ignoring all this, jawan picked the cup of tea and went towards the trench of Farasat as if its a war movie not a war front.
Late night, jawan took a party of engineers to the front and guided them to lay land mines.

10 December

0900 hrs: Pakistani positions were under heavy fire. Enemy was firing artillery shells along with rockets by SU-7. It was like rain. At least 400 cannons were firing from the indian side and nothing could be seen but fire and dust from the exploding shells.
The Jawan was moving in this heavy fire like a thunder bolt. Carrying heavy ammunition boxes, he went zto every trench and distributed it. He also took another responsibility. He observed the position and location of every enemy tank and directed the RR guns for firing. It was not an easy task at all as the tanks were camouflaged in the dust and smoke and it was almost impossible to spot them, but the jawan went closer to the enemy tanks, come back to the gun position and directed fire. Now the enemy tanks were in defensive position as they were being blown one by one.
When an RR gun fires, it erupts heavy smoke and flame from the back side called recoil. It can be harmful for the person standing behind it. Jawan was also standing behind an RR at the time when it fired. The recoil made him fall backwards. Everyone ran towards him but he stood up quickly, telling everyone that he is alright and again rushed towards the Indian tanks.
2IC of the regiment Major Aman Ullah was present at the scene at that time. He contacted Regiment Commander Colonel Tufail Muhammad.
"Sir this jawan is really a hero and he should be given the highest military award of Pakistan", he said at the end of his conversation.
At that time, 16 Indian tanks were destroyed because of his directions. He saw another tank and rushed towards the nearby RR Gun. The RR fired and the tank also fired its machine gun. The tank was destroyed, but the jawan also fell down as he received the full burst of machine gun on his chest. He embraced shahadat but repulsed another attack by the enemy.

Today the world knows the brave Jawan as Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed (Nishan e Haider),


10402938_924109877607168_1615354943059521572_n.jpg


....

................................................................................

Teacher: Do you fill the water pitchers in the morning?
Boy: Yes Sir.
Teacher: But when? I come to school at 6' am and I find them filled.
Boy: Sir I fill them right after the Fajar prayer.
Teacher: why do you take this pain whereas we already have a servant to do it.
Boy: Sir its a noble deed
This was the argument between the Primary School teacher of Nikka Killan Munshi Farman Ali and his obedient student.
Two young boys set out for morning walk in harvested area of Nikka Killan, early in the morning. One was of average height and fair complexion but other was tall and had wheatish complexion. While both were on their way, the tall boy was stopping again and again to remove the thorny bushes in the way. This was annoying the other boy, "Brother why are you doing this? We are stopping again and again, You are spoiling all the fun. "Young man if we don't remove them someone might get hurt. Would you like that?" The tall boy replied calmly.
Nikka Killan Primary School, Class five, Section A. The class teacher Mian Sahab Din collected the fee from students, tied it in a handkerchief and left it on the table. He was called by the headmaster. He left the money on the table and went to see the headmaster. The school bell rang and the class was dismissed. Teacher also went home. In the evening, suddenly it came into his mind that he forgot the money in the class. He rushed back to his class, fearing that the money would have been gone. But to his surprise, he saw the tall boy sitting in the class alone while not even a single human being was in the school building. Before the teacher could say anything, the boy handed him over the money saying, “Master Ji you forgot it here in class, so I was here to guard it." Master Ji tried to reward him by giving five rupees, but the boy respectfully refused to take by saying," I was only doing my duty."

July 1953

The boy joined 14 Punjab Regiment as Boy Recruit. He served there for 2 years and completed his training. After completion he became an O.R in Pakistan Army.
28th PMA Long Course 1958.
The Soldier was selected for commission and became a Gentleman Cadet at PMA. He earned a good name in curricular and co curricular activities and earned the name of Sergeant Lomamba because of his tall height, dark complexion and the rising graph of career.

8 September 1965 the "Sergeant Lomamba" is now promoted to the Rank of Captain and was deployed in Sialkot Sector. It was an intelligence report that an enemy tank squadron has been noticed advancing towards Jasarr Sector. It was necessary to confirm this report as it was going to be very late if delayed. The Captain was given the task. He took a fighting patrol and left towards the scene. It was broad day light and clouds of dust could be seen which were evident that various armoured vehicles are advancing towards the area. Captain rose up from his position and advanced towards the tanks. He was clearly visible and was an easy target for the gunners. Neglecting all fears, he kept walking until he reached the convoy. It was a sigh of relief to see that these were Pakistani Tanks. Captain went back to his position and informed the Battalion Headquarters.
Sialkot, Zafarwal Sector
A report was received at the Battalion Head Quarters that enemy is advancing towards Darman, a small town near Zafarwal. Orders were given to send fighting petrol just to assess the enemy strength under the command of the same Captain. The party, which consisted of only six soldiers reached there and saw the enemy advancing. Though they were just given the task to assess the enemy strength but captain ordered his men to disperse and take position. As the enemy was in the gunfire range, he ordered fire. Enemy was taken by surprise and made them run.

The captain was promoted to the Rank of Major.

December 1971, Hilli East Pakistan

Enemy was surrounding the area. Even with immense man power and modern weaponry, enemy was not able to take even an inch of the Pakistani Territory. The situation was getting worse for them as Pakistani Company under command of his brave Major was conducting successful raids on enemy and compelled him to go back to its area.
It was getting really embarrassing for the enemy

5 December 1971

Enemy attacked with a massive force ( No. 20 Mountain Division, No. 340 Brigade, No. 65 Cavalry consisting 76 tanks One division of artillery and air support
This was the strength of enemy which was being repulsed by Pakistani troops, enemy tanks were advancing under cover of heavy fire.
This situation was observed by the Major. He asked his men, “Do we have any here who can come out of his position and hit these enemy tanks?" Some men including his wireless operator Muhammad Manik advanced forward and volunteered for the mission. "Go back gentlemen, I will go myself to do it", Major replied. He took a soldier Laal Muhammad with him and went forward towards enemy position. After few minutes first fire of 40 MM rocket launcher was heard, this meant that the tiger has started his action. An enemy tank exploded like a water ball. 2nd and 3rd explosion lit up two more enemy tanks. Enemy started heavy fire, when the dust settled; enemy was able to see the two tigers of PAK ARMY firing at them. After spotting them, enemy opened fire. The Major was hit by a Browning machine gun and before falling on the ground, he was martyred.
Today the world knows this Brave, Humble and valiant Major as Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed Nishan e Haider.


10920905_964927203525435_3458975455596554721_n.jpg
 

Tiger Hill Top was the most strategic post at Kargil. This was the highest peak overlooking the Srinagar-Leh Highway. Although there were other active posts from where the Indian supply lines to Siachen glacier could be cut as well, Tiger Hill Top wasthe most effective. For the protection of Tiger Hill Top, the Pakistani soldiers and Kashmiri Freedom Fighters occupied the five other posts in the Tiger Hill complex. The most important was the Western Spur post, which had to be neutralized in order to launch any sort of infantry offensive on the Tiger Hill Top post.

The task of isolating the Western Spur post was given to the Indian 8 Sikh Regiment (800 - 1000 men). Later on, this regiment also participated in the capture of Tiger Hill Top. The task of bombarding this post was given to the Indian 41 Field regiment (a full field unit with massive heavy artillery capability).
Manning the Western Spur post was Captain Karnal Sher Khan with 21 ORs (Other Ranks, men who are ordinary sepoys and do not hold any specific rank).

From 26th June to 27th June, the 41 Field Regiment excessively shelled the Western Spur post with no less than 19 Howitzers, while the Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 jets flew sorties over the post and pounded the bunkers with laser guided bombs. Under these circumstances some infantrymen from 8 Sikh also fired at the posts held by Sher and his men, and 'dared them to recite the Kalima, for it will be their final one'. Obviously, the Pakistanis and the Kashmiris did not get any sleep during this time.

It was around 9:00 PM on the 27th of June 1999 that the 8 Sikh launched a fierce attack on the Western Spur post. The tired 'intruders' tried to fight back, but the sheer number of the Indians (450 - 500 men) along with the IAF and Artillery support made it impossible for them to hold on. There were not many casualties on either side, but as far as Karnal Sher's men were concerned, there didn't have to be many, as they were not great in number to start with. Karnal Sher finally retreated from the post, going to a point of lower elevation. The Indians had gotten hold of the Western Spur post. They were in a terrific position to launch the final offensive on the other posts, especially the Tiger Hill Top.
Karnal Sher was in a terrible spot. The Indians were now at an elevated position; they were much greater in number and had the support of a much bigger artillery. Unlike Sher's men they were well rested, as the enemy did not subject them to intense fire and they also had no shortage of ammunition or food.
One of Sher's men had died during the attack. Most of the others were wounded. To top it all, some Sikh soldiers were still daring them to come out and recite their final Kalima.

One of Karnal Sher's men asked him about what they were supposed to do next.

"Counter Attack", replied Sher
The stunned man gazed at Sher. Counter Attack under the circumstances was suicidal. The Indians had an advantage in every thinkable manner. They had also been fortifying their defense ever since they had taken the Western Spur.

"Counter Attack?", the man asked Sher again.
"Yes counter attack". The Indians attacked my post at night, with heavy artillery and air support. I will attack them in broad daylight with the men that I have left."

Sher had been operational in the area since November 1998. He knew the Drass Sector area inside out. He had a good idea of the positions that could be taken for an attack on the Western Spur. The 8 Sikh Regiment had not utilized any of those areas in their attack, hence Sher took the chance they were not well aware of their existence. During the night he placed his men in those positions, strategically placing the compact artillery that they had in the optimum areas. The counter attack, with 21 men, was launched on the Indians occupying the Western Spur. Sher's men were told never to stay in on position while attacking and the positions that every man was to move to and from during the attack were also identified. Every one of Sher's men was changing position to no less than 8 places.

This was the shortest battle of the entire Kargil operation, taking no more than one hour. There were many reasons for its success. First of all was the deployment. As an Indian soldier would be killed, the others would direct fire towards the area from where the fire came from. In the mean time however, the Pakistani/ Kashmiri would have changed his position to another area where he was safe from the Indian firing but still could see them.
Secondly, the Indians were not expecting an attack from the positions where Karnal Sher had deployed his men. Had they known about them in advance, they would have placed their own men over there as a defensive measure.

The third was the timing of the attack. It came at the most unexpected time, only 7 or 8 hours after the Indian offensive.

Finally, there was the sheer ferocity of the attack. Sher's men knew before going into the attack that they are going in for an impossible task. They had no fear of death, and that itself makes a better fighter during any battle.
As the 8 Sikh regiment began to retreat, Kernal Sher left his position and came out in the open. He started reciting the Kalima aloud.(LA ILLAH ILLALLA MUHAMMAD DUR RASULLULLAH) Picking up his machine gun he started charging towards the retreating forces.

"Cowards!" he said, "Where are you running off to? I will not let you run away like this."

Sher's remaining men, having suffered some casualties while they were ascending the Western Spur post, finally managed to reach on top. They replaced the Indian Flag with the Pakistani one and started chanting slogans of 'Allah O Akbar'. Sher, on the other hand, was obsessed with the retreating forces. "I am reciting the Kalima as you had dared me to." he shouted, "Where are you running off to? Stop and fight. Make this my last Kalima if you can". While saying this he was seen running after the retreating troops, firing at will, with little or no opposition except from the ongoing artillery shelling. 10 or 12 of Sher's men, who had taken up positions on the Western Spur, also opened havoc wreaking fire on the retreating troops to add to their woes.

Captain Karnal Sher followed the Indian troops until he reached the proximity of the 8 Sikh Regiment base camp.
Most of the men who had retreated from the Western Spur had come back to the base camp. The base camp already had around 300 to 400 soldiers. When the commanding officer was given the news of the counter attack at the Western Spur post, he radioed back to the Indian intelligence and cursed them for letting him believe that there were only 20 odd men in the area. He told them that at least a company strength (150 men) of militants had just attacked and retaken the Western Spur post

One of the soldiers told the Commanding officer that the enemy commander was following them down. The CO told the man not to worry as one man would not dare enter the base camp. However, he was anticipating that a much larger party of militants would attack the base camp. He ordered his men to take the necessary defensive positions.

While the 8 Sikh soldiers were taking their defensive positions, they were greeted with the sound of 'Allah O Akbar' followed by intense machine gun fire on those areas where any movement was taking place.
Anticipating a company sized attack, the CO was stunned to see one man, reciting the Kalima aloud, charging towards the center of the camp.

"Come out cowards!" Captain Sher shouted having reached the center, "I will show you how to fight a battle".
Angered by the dare inside their own camp, two Sikh soldiers tried to attack Sher. Their attack was of no avail; the captain, who had started firing in their direction the moment they tried to move, killed both.

It was apparent that this was not an attack by a complete company, but by only one man. "You are surrounded from all sides " the CO shouted to Sher, "There are no men with you. You cannot possibly kill us all. There does not have to be any unnecessary bloodshed. Lay down your weapon and Surrender".

Sher fired in the direction of the Commanding Officer's voice. "I would rather die than to surrender to you :army: " he said. While trying to continue firing, Sher realized that the ammunition in his machine gun had finished.
Seeing that he no longer had any ammunition, the Indian soldiers, including their CO, came out in the open and showed Sher that he was indeed surrounded from all sides. They started moving closer and closer to him, tightening their circle around him.

"Look around yourself" he said to Sher, "There is nothing more that you can do".

Sher looked around. There were more than fifty men who had surrounded him and could shoot him at point blank range. Instead of giving up, he started reciting the Kalima aloud once again. Seeing that the closest to him was the CO, he charged him and pushed him back by hitting him on the head with his empty machine gun. Seeing that Sher was not surrendering, and was in fact going to attack him for the second time, the 8 Sikh regiment Commanding Officer told his men to open fire on the militant.

The 8 Sikh regiment soldiers opened fire on Captain Sher. Hit many times, he tried to attack the CO for the third time, but of no avail.

Sher had always believed in not dying at the enemy's feet. He was about five feet away from the CO, who could see the desperate attempt Sher was making in not to fall down. Finally, Sher sat down, with his knees bent and touching the ground, and his machine gun still in his hand. The Kalima that he had been reciting so far became lower and lower in volume until it finally stopped. Captain Karnal Sher Khan had died.

Some of the Sikh soldiers became ecstatic that they had indeed made the 'intruder' recite his final Kalima. Two of them ran to Sher Khan's body to kick it from a sitting position into a one where his head was touching the ground.
Seeing the intent of his men, the CO ordered them to stop. He told them that this was a brave man and his body should not be desecrated at any cost. He ordered that Sher's body be brought back to Srinagar rather than being left at Tiger Hill. Upon finding out that Sher was a Pakistani Captain, he made sure that Sher gets a proper military treatment from the Indians. It was he who wrote the citation of Captain Sher, recommending him for the highest gallantry award in Pakistan. The citation can be found at Captain Sher Khan's residence in Fajounabad Charbagh, Swabi.

The government of Pakistan awarded Captain Karnal Sher Khan with Nishan-e-Haider, the country's highest gallantry award. kargil.



1907455_968531666498322_6805283069380144814_n.jpg
 
25 September 1965.. 1100 hrs

Fazilka Sector, Channan Wala

"I order you to vacate this area today before 1700 hrs or I will throw you out", were the words said by Brig Basant Singh to the Pakistani Area Commander Colonel Jahanzaib Arbab.
"Mr. Brigadier first of all lower your tone and then tell me that why should I vacate" asked the Colonel.
"This area was vacated at the time of ceasefire and you captured it afterwards” Basant Singh replied.
"This is wrong, we captured it on 12 September and you know it. I am not going to vacate" was the answer by Colonel.
"If you don't I will make you" Basant Singh said.
"Then make me" Colonel roared.

This harsh argument was taking place between the C.O of 4 Punjab Colonel Jahanzaib and the Brigade Commander of 67 Brigade Brigadier Basant Singh.

As Jahanzaib came back from this field conference, he ordered his troops to be ready for an incoming Indian raid.
At about 1500 hrs, Indians laid a fierce attack. 4 Punjab gave them a tough time but the enemy was able to penetrate between the position of A and C companies. Situation was getting worse as there was a fight between Indian Brigade and A Unit of Pakistan Army. The rain of artillery shells was shaking the ground with its explosion.
By seeing this a lieutenant from 34 Cavalry and a lieutenant from D Company of 4 Punjab volunteered for the counter attack. The Lieutenant took a tank group of only 4 tanks, circled back and reached behind the enemy and started firing on the enemy with his tanks moving rapidly and throwing grenades and firing machine guns on the enemy. The enemy was confused and was unable to understand the enemy strength. They thought that a large number of enemy tanks have attacked them, Indians were taken aback.

While all this was taking place, the lieutenant from 4 Punjab took his platoon and reached behind the enemy. He posted one section of his platoon behind the enemy while with two other sections he laid fire on the enemy. In order to know the position of enemy to direct artillery fire of on the enemy posts, he had to pass through the firing line between Pakistani and Indian troops. Suddenly he was spotted by two Gorkhas of enemy regiment. One Gorkha attacked on the Lieutenant with a dagger. But he moved like lightning and hit the Gorkha on the head, making him unconscious. The other Gorkha was trying to throw a grenade but Lieutenant shot him in the head.
All night long , this fight continued and bodies kept falling on both sides. As the night and the sun showed its face, Success kissed Pakistani Soldiers feet and the enemy surrendered.

Company Commander of 3/9 Gorkha Battalion Captain NK Chauhdary along with his 2 Commissioned Officers, 2 JCOs and 45 soldiers surrendered. On 26 September, Brigadier Basant Singh came again to surrender and requested to ceasefire by saying,"Sorry Colonel! It was my fault to under estimate your boys".

These Brave Lieutenants are known as Lieutenant (later Retd. Major) Saeed Tiwana from 34 Cavalry and Lieutenant Farooq Nawaz Janjua from 4 Punjab Regiment. Both these heroes were awarded Sitara e Jurrat for their act of Valor


11082283_985648268119995_664076311582382137_o.jpg
 
13 October 1967 .... 1030 Hrs

Tank Field Firing Range No.5
Quetta

Troops of 33 Cavalry were conducting a field firing test along with 16 Punjab Regiment. Though it was a mock exercise but original ammunition was being used in tanks and rifles. During the exercise a 75 MM shell exploded in a Sherman tank's gun setting the tank to fire. The situation got critical within seconds as the Sherman tank carried 15 rounds of 75 MM shells which could start exploding anytime if fire was not extinguished. To save the life of the five crew members, three officers of 33 Cavalry rushed towards the tank. Burning armor and the injured crew members were presenting a horrible view.

Two officers Lt. Imran Khan (Army No. 7346) and Lt. Shahzaman Haider (Army No.8664) stood near the tank while their third buddy jumped inside the tank. Neglecting the threat to his own life, he took out the five crew members and handed them over to Imran and Shahzaman and jumped inside the tank again throwing all the ammunition out of the tank as it was necessary to save the tank as it was the property of Pakistan. Meanwhile the rescue squad approached and the fire was extinguished. The brave officer was also injured in it.

Later the brave officer took retirement from the army as his right ear was already damaged in a boxing competition which got worse after burning incident.

Setting the examples of bravery and valour like his brothers and father, the officer was decorated with Sitara e Basalat. This officer is known as Lieutenant Mumtaz Sharif (Army No. 7385), the younger brother of Major Shabbir Sharif (Nishan e Haider, Sitara e Jurrat, Sword of Honor) and elder brother of General Raheel Sharif(Chief of The Army Staff).



11164666_994039083947580_8327979617712215052_n.jpg
 
July 1999 Tiger Hills Complex

Fearlessly, he was standing upright on a rock, observing the area with binoculars. "Ustad Ji! Subedar says come in and take rest. You are up for a long time", a soldier said to him. "Tell him that I am not going to rest until I drive every Indian out of my area", with binoculars still on, he replied. "As you wish Ustad Ji", the soldier returned. Along with 10 other soldiers, Havaldar was under the command of Subedar Sikandar.

After few hours, under the cover of intense artillery shelling, enemy launched a full scale attack on the complex. Due to the clever deployment of soldiers by Subedar Sikandar, the attack of a full enemy battalion was repulsed by “ only eleven soldiers ” . Enemy retreated and started shelling on the Pakistani posts. It was clear that enemy will order its troops to march forward and take the position in Pakistani controlled area. While all this was happening, an enemy transmission was intercepted by Pakistani wireless control room.

The Indian infantry commander was abusing his intelligence section, who told that there is only a small group of Pakistani soldiers in this area, whereas the return fire from Pakistan's side showed that as if two battalions of Pak Army were in this area. So, Indian Artillery should increase fire on Pakistani posts. While in reply, the Indian Artillery commander was also abusing the infantry commander and telling him that he is already laying enough fire which can even kill a brigade within minutes.

When all this was going on, Ustad came up with an idea. "I have recorded every inch of this area. I know from where will enemy advance in cover of artillery. I'll go there and fix explosives. When enemy will advance, he will be thrown back to hell", he said to Subedar Sikandar.

"My friend we already short of men here and we can't afford even one person to be scratched, you have seen yourself how intense the shelling is", Sikander replied.
"Don't you worry sir, I know how to make my way …", Havaldar answered.

In the rain of exploding airburst shells, Havaldar jumped out with bag of explosives. Within an hour, he set up the explosives and returned. The shelling didn’t stop even for a minute. After continuous shelling of six hours, enemy started to advance. Considering that there will be no survivor after such shelling
As they reached near the Pakistani area, the mines started to explode and the Indians soldiers were killed like pigeons. The 11 Soldiers now opened fire on the advancing Indians. Leaving about 50 dead personnel behind, the enemy escaped. Havaldar went to the dead Indians and collected all the weapons with the dead as the Pakistani were running out of supplies.

July 06,1999

To finish the embarrassment, enemy started shelling again; now aerial support was also being used. After a bombardment of 7 hours, Sikandar and 6 of his comrades were martyred. Havaldar along with his 3 men was facing the enemy.

July 07,1999

Lieutenant Yasir joined him with 10 soldiers. Havaldar was also injured as his left arm was disabled because of a splinter and he was firing with only one hand. Yasir went to him and said,"Ustad Ji you have done a lot you are injured now, I think you should go back now and get some medication".
"I think my arm will be amputated if take medical treatment now. Instead of resting in a hospital with my one arm, I'll prefer to sacrifice the other arm as well in the battle field.", Havaldar answered in a stubborn manner. Impressed with the courage of Havaldar, Yasir went back.

Pakistani intelligence section dug out the enemy gun position which was bombarding Pakistani posts. To retain the attack, it was important to destroy it. It was again the Havaldar who volunteered for the mission. In spite of taking any help, he decided to perform the task alone. With a bag full of explosives, he went to the enemy gun position. After locating the ammunition dump and guns, he placed the charges and blew it up. The gigantic explosion shook the area and destroyed enemy fire power. The Havaldar was also affected by monstrous shock waves and embraced Shahadat.

In the Pakistani area, the absence of enemy artillery fire was enough to tell that the Havaldar has succeeded in his task, but his absence also proved that he has embraced martyrdom.

September 15, 1999

Major Khalid Nazir, deployed two locating groups named عقاب Uqaab and ابابیلAbabeel to search for the Havaldar. They found his body lying beside the destroyed enemy guns, in a bunker. While the twenty dead bodies of enemy and a cache of destroyed arms was also present at the sight. His body was taken to his village Morang مورنگ, where his funeral prayer was offered and later Government of Pakistan awarded him Nishan e Haider.

Today the world knows the brave hero as Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed of Northern Light Infantry.



10711076_1138320646186089_9107365367719017827_n.jpg
 
It was a small garden where a group of five children were playing. While playing, a boy of 7 years climbed the tree. Suddenly he slipped and fell on the ground. Without even saying a word to anyone, the boy got up and went inside. The other children thought that he might have been angry now and dont want to play, so no one took notice. At about midnight, the parents of children heard a strange voice, as if someone is trying to suppress his voice. They were horrified to see the sight that their son was injured badly, as the forearm bone had pierced the flesh and was out of skin, making a deep wound that was bleeding profusely. But instead of telling anyone, the boy decided to suffer the pain. The boy was taken to the hospital immediately, where he was treated but during treatment, he refused to take anesthesia and got his bone fixed in his full senses.

Liaqat Bagh, Rawalpindi

16 October 1951

The Prime Minister Liaqat Ali Khan came to the dice to deliver his speech. He started his speech and only said,” Biradraan e Millat”, a man wearing shalwar kameez and turban on his head, got up from the audience and fired twice with 0.38 revolver at the P.M. The P.M received these two shots on chest and fell down. That man was “Sayd Akbar Khan” the assassin was killed at the spot.

When all this was happening, the same young boy was sitting near the assassin. When the shots were fired, everyone rushed towards the gate. But that boy didn’t run and started shouting that he has seen the murderer
When the case was in court, that boy was also one of the witnesses against the assassin. Every day the police van came to his school and took him to the court, for hearing. All the family members of that boy were worried as he was just a child who could be harmed by any other assailant. While that boy was neither nervous nor perturbed but was happy as he knew that he is serving for his country.

Later this young boy joined Pakistan Army during his college days and set a record of being the number one free fall diver of the world and many other records as well. This boy is known as Brigadier Tariq Mehmood Shah (T.M Tiger) Sitara e Jurrat, the pride of SSG.



11082516_997895390228616_3808277908703931115_n.jpg
 
June 1984
Pak-China Border


Pakistan and China opened a new horizon of friendship, harmony and brotherhood by signing various agreements. Korakoram Highway also known as Silk Route was also a part of it which proved to be a strong pillar of Pakistan's economy. This road was constructed by skilled workers of Pakistan and China and every Pakistani was happy about it. But there were some foreign elements that were not happy and they tried their best to spoil the plan of making the road. Urging the local tribesmen to create a hurdle in this regard was also a part of enemy's attempt. Basham is a prominent part of Pak-China border. Here a local tribe created contention by blocking the roads and try to make the working crew hostage. Luckily the crew escaped but the road was still under the blockage. Negotiations were held but the tribal leader refused to discuss and the demand to stop the construction of road was put. Situation was critical so a operation was planned.

Powindah Battalion conference room
SSG HQ, Cherat

A briefing by the Brigadier of SSG was being given to the SSG officials himself.

"This time you are not going to face your conventional enemy but some innocent Pakistanis who under the itch of enemy have challenged our sovereignty. These people are not our enemies but innocent minds. We have to clear the blockade and remove these people from here but I order you to avoid bloodshed as much as you can as it would be the loss of Pakistan. May Allah protect and guide you."

These were not just words but the whole philosophy behind the operation. So every commando was ready to put his best. At the decided time, the company reached the operational area. Road was blocked by the heavy rocks and a board with the warning

آگے آنا منع ہے خلاف ورزی کرنے والے کو گولی مار دی جائے گی

could be clearly seen and the rebels were positioned on the high grounds. At the signal, the commandos started climbing the mountain whereas their commander went straight towards the board. He picked the board and threw it in a nearby ditch; in the meantime enemy spotted him and opened fire. But he didn't care and carried on his work. After this he started pushing the rocks away from the road as well, with his own hands. Whereas rest of the commandos reached behind the rebels and captured them by hand even without firing a bullet. When this was all happening, Brigadier was under the constant fire by rebels but miraculously not even a single bullet touched him. After investigations the captured rebels told that they were only obeying the orders and the actual figure behind all this turmoil was their tribal leader, who was not present with them at that time. Moreover they also spotted his location in a nearby village.

There was no time to make the proper arrangements of arrest. So the Brigadier decided to arrest the tribal leader himself. Major Farooq Hamid of army aviation took the Brigadier in his MI-8 to the spotted village. A company of commandos was accompanying him in this operation. As the helicopter reached the area, a white horse was spotted tied outside a house. MI-8 was making enough noise to alert anyone. So a man from inside the house came out, riding the horse, he ran towards the mountainous terrain.

"Should I shoot him?" asked a commando his Brigadier.

"No you don't" Brigadier replied. Just take me above the horse.

Horse and helicopter both were at a fast speed, but Major Farooq took the colonel above the horse. From a height of about 45 feet, the Brigadier jumped on the horse. A short hand to hand combat took place and the Brigadier seized the tribal chief. When they were back to the base, a medical checkup was conducted on the Brigadier, who was complaining pain in his left side. X-Ray confirmed that 4 ribs of Brigadier were broken when he plunged from the height. But it was not a wonder at all because the Bigadier was famous for such acts of bravery.

Today the world knows the Lion Hearted Brigadier as Brigadier Tariq Mehmood or TM Tiger Shaheed.



11949316_1063419600342861_1295866199036221628_n.jpg

 
What about people who might be still in indian captivity like Maqbool Hussain was?
 
4 August 1983
Gilgit Sector.

A member of Belgian Mountaineering Team approached the local Army Aviation Base and requested that one of their team members need help. The team was climbing the Rakaposhi Mountain when he slipped from the gradient and wounded badly, making him unable to move. The team brought him down to Camp 5 which was located on the altitude of 5500 meters in the upstream of Jaglot Gah.

The Captain of Alouette III helicopter and his Co-Pilot Major Azam were assigned the task to bring down the Mountaineer. When the pilots reached the Base they were informed that Camp 5 is located on the height of 6000 meters. Calculations told that to carry the load from such a height, it was necessary to off load the excessive weight. So, the Co Pilot and some safety measures such as back door, seats and skis from the helicopter were removed. Moreover, some of the fuel was also drained.

When the Captain took off for the rescue, he was alone for the mission. Soon he reached adjacent to Camp 5. Altimeter was showing the reading of 6500 meters which was 200 meters more than the possible altitude taken by an Alouette III helicopter. There was no place for the chopper to land and the skis were also removed, therefore it was a very difficult task to keep the chopper stable. Showing a high level of excellence and professionalism, the pilot managed to load the wounded mountaineer in the chopper. In the meantime, the red light of fuel tank started blinking, showing that the chopper is running out of fuel. They flew back to the base making a flight of 14 minutes, while the fuel warning kept on blinking. When the chopper landed safely, there was fuel of only 1 minute remaining in the tank.

This was not just a rescue mission but it was also a world record of the highest flight taken by an Aloette III helicopter. The first record was to fly on an altitude of 19500 feet on Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, but it was broken by an altitude of 22000 feet done by the Captain.

Belgian King announced "Order of Leopold" (The Highest Award given to a foreigner by Beligain King) where as the "Aero Spatial" also announced the award for the Captain.

Today the world knows this Hero as Captain Hashim Khan ( Later Brigadier Hashim Khan).

Mr. Hashim Khan also appeared in the Pakistani Dramas "Sunehray Din" and "Alpha Bravo Charlie"



11222117_1035178949833593_674459887642199937_n.jpg
 
In modern day Pakistan, some of the youngsters have never even heard of "East Pakistan".

I don't know whether this has been deliberately and systematically written out of Pakistani history or whether Pakistan has simply been overwhelmed by other geostrategic events in South, Central and Western Asia, especially Afghanistan.
 

Similar threads

Signalian
My Shaheed Son - A Pride A Hero
Replies
0
Views
437
Signalian
Signalian
Signalian
Major Ziauddin Abbasi (SJ): The Unsung Hero of Battle of Chawinda
Replies
0
Views
673
Signalian
Signalian
Signalian
Arifa Sarfraz: Ode to Duty (Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed)
Replies
1
Views
200
Vortex
Vortex
Signalian
Heroism Acknowledged
Replies
7
Views
807
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
Signalian
Serving Together: An interview of an Army couple that served together at the UN mission in Darfur
Replies
2
Views
112
SaadH
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom