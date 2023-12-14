Opportunity knocking on bdesh's door. FIghter partnershitp role

Thread 'Turkey seeks partners for TF-X fighter program amid fiscal uncertainty' https://pdf.defence.pk/threads/turk...ghter-program-amid-fiscal-uncertainty.774787/
Bdesh BAF Aviation, the the practice of being on the tools. -and pushing out a basic trainer plane.
Now the basics is done.. Bdesh should look to become involved with the above.
Over the past 10 years Indonesia has been paying around 20 - 30 million USD. To be involved in the Korean - Indonesians partnership.
Even if we are passive, and just give data requirements, becoming involved in the as pak did with JF-17 . Where the Chinese had basically teach the paks just mostly gave flight testing data in their terrain.
Flight testing data although seems not much it prove to be very during operation. As during conflict you want to have full confidence in your equipment.
If Pak had the money and some industry it would have been able to produce a fighter of its own or with much less assistance.
For a country like bdesh that has a growing industrial base. It will help gain abilities to go into more mid level - and lower mid level industries. Some times the know gained for these projects really does help develop new or start new industries for a country.
This will benefit bdesh in so many different ways
.
Bdesh BAF Aviation, the the practice of being on the tools. -and pushing out a basic trainer plane.
Now the basics is done.. Bdesh should look to become involved with the above.
Over the past 10 years Indonesia has been paying around 20 - 30 million USD. To be involved in the Korean - Indonesians partnership.
Even if we are passive, and just give data requirements, becoming involved in the as pak did with JF-17 . Where the Chinese had basically teach the paks just mostly gave flight testing data in their terrain.
Flight testing data although seems not much it prove to be very during operation. As during conflict you want to have full confidence in your equipment.
If Pak had the money and some industry it would have been able to produce a fighter of its own or with much less assistance.
For a country like bdesh that has a growing industrial base. It will help gain abilities to go into more mid level - and lower mid level industries. Some times the know gained for these projects really does help develop new or start new industries for a country.
This will benefit bdesh in so many different ways
.