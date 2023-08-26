What's new

Opinion: why people still love nawaz sharif

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
22,556
9
Pakistan
United States
Rural Pakistan was always in misery
South punjab is very poor, peopydont have power
KPK was in misery because of relentless bombing and military operations

However, central punjab was thriving in 2013-2017 give massive infrastructure projects like sahiwal coal plant and 3 b$ (1 trillion rupees in today) lahore metro train

Those projects were funded by 50b$ Chinese loans and 2b/yr of CSF+1.4b/yr of IMF funding with no questions asked
fb.watch

اس کو کوئی جواب دے دو یار | نوازشریف کے دور میں کوئی مہنگائی نہیں تھی یہ ساری مہنگائی عمران خان کی وجہ سے ہوئی۔۔ اسکو کوئی جواب دے دو۔۔ | By Digital Magazine | Facebook

نوازشریف کے دور میں کوئی مہنگائی نہیں تھی یہ ساری مہنگائی عمران خان کی وجہ سے ہوئی۔۔ اسکو کوئی جواب دے دو۔۔
fb.watch fb.watch

Hence why I think people will vote for Nawaz sharif again

Hence why I tell my friends.."zaan warta teng key"
 
Warta makhkaina teng u,
 
People voting for a man who is pretending to be ill sitting in the UK pretending to seek medical attention for nothing - are either blind - or not educated or of course bribed. The man is nothing but a fraudster and without the army and the 🇺🇸 would and should be locked up for gross theft of the national coffers.
BTW I have yet to meet 1 person that loves this man
 
People voting for a man who is pretending to be ill sitting in the UK pretending to seek medical attention for nothing - are either blind - or not educated or of course bribed. The man is nothing but a fraudster and without the army and the 🇺🇸 would and should be locked up for gross theft of the national coffers.
BTW I have yet to meet 1 person that loves this man
Not really look at the facts

Nawaz sharif has done well for central punjab at the expense of the country as whole.

The only way nawaz sharif will loose is somebody else rises from central punjab so far that's lacking

Khan will never get votes in central punjab even though he is a Punjabi despite him going full electables in 2018

My thoughts 💭💭

Let PMLN win again so proper chatrool is completed
 

