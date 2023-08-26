Opinion: why people still love nawaz sharif

ziaulislam
Rural Pakistan was always in misery
South punjab is very poor, peopydont have power
KPK was in misery because of relentless bombing and military operations
However, central punjab was thriving in 2013-2017 give massive infrastructure projects like sahiwal coal plant and 3 b$ (1 trillion rupees in today) lahore metro train
Those projects were funded by 50b$ Chinese loans and 2b/yr of CSF+1.4b/yr of IMF funding with no questions asked
Hence why I think people will vote for Nawaz sharif again
Hence why I tell my friends.."zaan warta teng key"
اس کو کوئی جواب دے دو یار | نوازشریف کے دور میں کوئی مہنگائی نہیں تھی یہ ساری مہنگائی عمران خان کی وجہ سے ہوئی۔۔ اسکو کوئی جواب دے دو۔۔ | By Digital Magazine | Facebook
نوازشریف کے دور میں کوئی مہنگائی نہیں تھی یہ ساری مہنگائی عمران خان کی وجہ سے ہوئی۔۔ اسکو کوئی جواب دے دو۔۔
