Opinion; why i still love Nawaz sharif

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2010
- Messages
- 23,152
- Reaction score
- 9
- Country
- Location
Listen from 3:43 on words.
He is still going to vote for PMLN.
I appreciate his loyality and love for Nawaz sharif
We need to promote such people
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Love is blind and strongest thingWhy I still prefer forced castration and neutering for a majority of Pakistanis.
Sir i wasn't trolling this timeDon't be a youthiya cultist -
- Wants every administration to complete its term without any shenanigans from the establishment or opposition
- Believes only fair early elections can solve our issues, regardless of who gets elected
So what if he wants to vote for PDM?, His fundamental thaught process is sound
Rest is his choice, it's democracy after all- I respect his opinion
Hell forget PMLn, if he wanted to vote for tlp I'll still applaud him for his sound thaught process
dynastic politics, people want to see different faces and new policies. For decades Nawaz live on foreign favors from GCC. Now they cut the supply line of dollars and low price on gas.Good man, Mr Nawaz Saharif.. why does he cop so much hate ? aisa kya kar dia ?
You know what makes blood boil of many people in KP...IS HOW disconnected Pakistanis aredynastic politics, people want to see different faces and new policies. For decades Nawaz live on foreign favors from GCC. Now they cut the supply line of dollars and low price on gas.
Love the joke .. Nawaz sharif .. lion … rightPML-N
Let's goooo
Sheraa di party
View attachment 916495View attachment 916496View attachment 916497