Opinion; why i still love Nawaz sharif

HAIDER said: dynastic politics, people want to see different faces and new policies. For decades Nawaz live on foreign favors from GCC. Now they cut the supply line of dollars and low price on gas.

You know what makes blood boil of many people in KP...IS HOW disconnected Pakistanis areEveryone in punjab thinks 2013-2018 was the most wonderful time.this was time when Punjabis was sitting quietly and Obama started the most ruthless and un precedent drone attacks..Obama surge was so ruthless that to ensure its success not only Pakistan was given a free pass to do what ever it want with IMF but was also given a massive 3b$ worth of aid each yr..Praise trump that that travesty endedThis ensure that Darism could continue exports would die and 1000s of people from KP and Afghanistan would die that i saw in clinics ..most will obviously die before they could take all long walk to come down from mountain and curfews enforced by the govt operations but those who survive would mostly have eye injuries as you don't die when you go blind.Yet most people remember that as a golden era of Pakistan..it tells you how much fractured disconnected Pakistan is..that simultaneously an era is called as golden and black on two provinces which are few 100 kms apart...!