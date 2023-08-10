What's new

Opinion: what's the predicted out come of current Khan - military stand off?!

Outcome of this Mexican stand off!?

  • 1- Khan dies in jail or commits suicide

    Votes: 3 60.0%

  • 2- Khan wins the election via a deal by foreign powers

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • 3- Khan wins the election without a deal after internal muting in army

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4- Khan is broken and he makes a deal 🤝 and takes a 5 yrs break from elections.

    Votes: 1 20.0%
  • Total voters
    5
This may end three ways
1-Either Khan is killed or dies in jail or comit suicide. Given his narcissistic personality disorder this is likely the outcome

2-Either he makes a deal(anyone can be broken) this the moto of ISI

3- or he wins: highly unlikely as I pointed out since last year; unless there is internal help or muting in army

In case of scenario 3 the real question is how will he deal with army men who killed several 100 of his workers??

Would he let them go or go hasnia wajid way(the right way) and hang those killers.

The ISI believes he will go after them so there is no way he will be allowed.

Elections isn't going to happen transparently unless USA mediation gives grantee.

Even in that case if he makes a move he will be disbanded if he doesn't people wont be Happy. People want blood..

Hence why some here argue scenario 1 where he dies is best outcome.

Now why don't I have an option he survives for 5 yrs because that's not what ISI wants they want to break him.

So 80 yrs person can't survive in jail 8x10 cell if they can't break him he will die.

Most of my friends are betting he will make a deal but I pointed out narcissistic behavior people rarely make a deal (just like Bhutto) for them the legacy is more important.

What's weird is the same people who think he will make a deal agree that he is a narcissist or FASCIST

However, IMO, Khan like Bhutto isn't going to make deal. He isn't like nawaz sharif or even benazir who were cool headed comparatively.

Which begs the question why did ISI let him take power in the first place!

PS:
Note that as I predicted before (and was told I am an idiot) there isn't going to be peacefull or peaceless mass sit in that will force the govt.

Khan barely can bring in few 100 people form KP area for sit in (as we saw in zaman park)
 
I am with your second choice. The "foreign" powers would present such "doomsday" scenarios in front of him that he will have to choose the lesser devil. As for the Pak military leadership, they're indeed the naked beggars on the DC streets without an iota of Haya, Edep, or Namus....
 

