Opinion: David versus Goliath. Russia will win against The West + Ukraine just like Israel won against Egypt + Syria.

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Oct 15, 2017
28,194
-82
Russians are willing to sacrifice millions of men to defend the peaceful people of Crimea from Ukrainian shelling. For Russia, the war is a matter of life or death. For The West and Ukraine, on the other hand, the war is not that important. Sure, they can bleed Russians for a while, but they get bored and calls it quits at the end of the day. The West lost the lucrative Russian consumer products market to China and is eager to get it back. Also, Russia has more natural resources than any other country, and with Germany and the UK having economy in the red, they need that cheap natural resource to restore their economy.