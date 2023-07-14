What's new

Opinion: David versus Goliath. Russia will win against The West + Ukraine just like Israel won against Egypt + Syria.

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Oct 15, 2017
Messages
28,194
Reaction score
-82
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Russians are willing to sacrifice millions of men to defend the peaceful people of Crimea from Ukrainian shelling. For Russia, the war is a matter of life or death. For The West and Ukraine, on the other hand, the war is not that important. Sure, they can bleed Russians for a while, but they get bored and calls it quits at the end of the day. The West lost the lucrative Russian consumer products market to China and is eager to get it back. Also, Russia has more natural resources than any other country, and with Germany and the UK having economy in the red, they need that cheap natural resource to restore their economy.
 

Similar threads

D
Zelensky urges Israel to send "David's Sling" to use "against Goliath"
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
beijingwalker
Putin: China plan could end war, but Ukraine and West not ready for peace
2
Replies
19
Views
990
Mista
Mista
beijingwalker
Russia’s economy is expected to outpace the economy of every G7 country next year. Why the West’s sanctions have been almost useless
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Why Ukraine may embrace China’s peace plan, Ukraine at risk of losing a war of attrition despite West’s best efforts
Replies
14
Views
1K
Solidify
S
313ghazi
Why Ukraine may embrace China’s peace plan
Replies
14
Views
623
Oldman1
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom