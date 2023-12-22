Bill Longley
#sag_analysis #gaza #operationprosperitygaurdian
Operation prosperity guardian and the prospect of a regional war in the Middle East.
China, Russia and the world majority want a ceasefire in Gaza but why is the US and West toeing the line of the Zionist State of Israel
The US is using 2.2 Million dollars worth of missiles to shoot down 2000 dollars worth of Houthi drones. Why? To save Israeli consumers from inflation
where is rule-based order and universal human rights??
