What's new

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says India's AI Startup Potential "Totally Hopeless"

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Oct 31, 2009
Messages
6,474
Reaction score
70
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.southasiainvestor.com

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says India's AI Startup Potential "Totally Hopeless"

Responding candidly to a question in the Indian capital New Delhi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said: "The way this works is we're going to tell ...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

Responding candidly to a question in the Indian capital New Delhi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said: "The way this works is we're going to tell you, it's totally hopeless to compete with us on training foundation models you shouldn't try, and it's your job to like try anyway. And I believe both of those things. I think it is pretty hopeless." This occurred at an event organized by The Economic Times where Altman answered a question by Rajan Anandan, a former Vice President of Google in India and South East Asia and current venture capitalist.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in India


Altman in Delhi:

Sam Altman, the young CEO of OpenAI, the company that recently launched its revolutionary Generative AI app ChatGPT, was in India as part of a six-nation tour to discuss AI regulation. ChatGPT has been trained on massive amounts of data and text from the internet and academic journals. It can write computer code and carry on sophisticated conversations on a lot of different subjects. Altman is also visiting China. He was invited to speak at an event sponsored by Indian publication Economic Times. Here's the full exchange between Anandan and Altman about the potential for an Indian AI startup:

Anandan: "Sam, we have got a very vibrant ecosystem in India but specifically focussing on AI, are there spaces where you see a startup from India building foundational (AI) models; how should we think about that. Where is it that a team from India, with three super-smart engineers having not 100, but USD 10 million each could actually build something truly substantial?"

Altman: "The way this works is, we're going to tell you. It's totally hopeless to compete with us on training foundation models. You shouldn't try, and it's your job to like trying anyway. And I believe both of those things. I think it is pretty hopeless."

Challenge Accepted:

Judging by social media responses, most Indians reacted angrily to Altman's negative remarks. They accused him of "arrogance". Others saw his statement as a challenge and responded by accepting the challenge.

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani said he accepts the challenge. “OpenAI founder Sam Altman said it's pretty hopeless for Indian companies to try and compete with them. Dear Sam Altman, from one CEO to another...CHALLENGE ACCEPTED,” tweeted Gurnani.

India's Tech Industry:

Americans like Sam Altman know that India's tech industry is made up mainly of companies that are essentially body shops. These companies like Infosys, TCS and others supply Indian H1B workers to perform routine tasks in IT operations departments of western companies. These companies' revenue, labeled India's "IT exports", comes from the substantial cuts they keep from the wages of millions of Indian H1B workers. These workers replace higher-paid American employees. Rapid developments in AI technology are now threatening such jobs.

In 2016, India filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) when the US raised visa fees to $4000 for each H1B worker visa. Indian government argued that it is discriminatory to the country under its trade agreement with the US.

Indian startups are not based on any original ideas born in India. They are essentially copies of similar e-commerce or logistics or payments startups in the western world.

Altman in China:

Altman is also visiting China this week. “China has some of the best AI talent in the world and fundamentally, given the difficulties in solving alignment for advanced AI systems, this requires the best minds from around the world,” Altman told participants at the event hosted by the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence.

Western Media:

Indians were justifiably very proud of their great scientific achievement when the India Space Agency ISRO successfully launched the nation's Mars Mission back in 2013. The New York Times, America's leading newspaper, mocked India with a cartoon depicting the country as a dhoti-wearing farmer with his cow knocking on the door of the Elite Space Club.

New York Times Cartoon
Der Spiegel's Cartoon Comparing India and China


In an article titled "Paper Elephant", the Economist magazine talked about how India has ramped up its military spending and emerged as the world's largest arms importer. "Its military doctrine envisages fighting simultaneous land wars against Pakistan and China while retaining dominance in the Indian Ocean", the article said. It summed up the situation as follows: "India spends a fortune on defense and gets poor value for money".

After the India-Pakistan aerial combat over Kashmir, New York Times published a story from its South Asia correspondent headlined: "After India Loses Dogfight to Pakistan, Questions Arise About Its Military". Here are some excerpts of the report:

"Its (India's) loss of a plane last week to a country (Pakistan) whose military is about half the size and receives a quarter (a sixth according to SIPRI) of the funding is telling. ...India’s armed forces are in alarming shape....It was an inauspicious moment for a military the United States is banking on to help keep an expanding China in check".

Der Spiegel Cartoon:

In April this year, German publication Der Spiegel published a cartoon as India surpassed China as the world's most populous nation. The cartoon poked fun at India's lack of progress relative to its northern neighbor. It shows jubilant Indians on an old and overcrowded train – many on the roof – as it overtakes a sleek Chinese bullet train.

Spanish Newspaper Cartoon:'

In May 2022, Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia published a story titled "La hora de la economia India" along with a cartoon showing an Indian snake charmer. Indian media reacted angrily to what they saw as a racist stereotype.





US Disrespects India:

Notwithstanding the geopolitically-motivated public rhetoric of US presidents and other western leaders, the fact is that they do not respect India. "One hard truth that Indians have to contend with is that America has also had difficulty treating India with respect", writes former Singaporean diplomat Kishore Mahbubani in his latest book "Has China Won?". "If America wants to develop a close long-term relationship with India over the long run, it needs to confront the deep roots of its relative lack of respect for India", adds Ambassador Mahbubani. It's not just Mahbubani who suspects the United States leadership does not respect India. Others, including former President Bill Clinton, ex US President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and CNN GPS host Fareed Zakaria have expressed similar sentiments.



Trump and Clinton:

There is some evidence to support Ambassador Mahbubani's assertion about America's lack of respect for India. For example, ex US President Bill Clinton said in 1990s that India has a Rodney Dangerfield problem: It can’t get no respect, according to his deputy secretary of state Strobe Talbott. In a diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks in 2010, Hillary Clinton referred to India as "a self-appointed frontrunner for a permanent UN security council seat."

More recently, US President Donald Trump mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Indian contribution to Afghanistan. Trump said he got along very well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the Indian leader was "constantly telling me he built a library in Afghanistan". "That's like five hours of what we spend... And we are supposed to say, 'oh, thank you for the library'. I don't know who is using it in Afghanistan," Trump said.

Related Links:

Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Higher Education Enrollment in Pakistan

Top Indian Analyst Dispels Modi's Size Illusion

Why Does India Lag So Far Behind China?

Modi's "Make in India" Hype

Digital Pakistan 2022

2021: A Banner Year for Pakistani Startup Funding

India's IT Exports Highly Exaggerated

Unemployment Crisis in India

Afiniti: Pakistani-American AI Startup

Over A Million Pakistani University Students Enrolled in STEM Fields

Pakistani Military Launches Defense AI Program

Riaz Haq Youtube Channel

PakAlumni Social Network


www.southasiainvestor.com

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says India's AI Startup Potential "Totally Hopeless"

Responding candidly to a question in the Indian capital New Delhi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said: "The way this works is we're going to tell ...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 
Certain realities of life cannot be escaped. India is a country with an IQ of 77. It can’t possibly become an equal of US and EU (IQ = 100) or China (IQ = 104). It’s 23 points behind the US and 27 points behind China.

With a population of 1.4 billion there will be a certain number of people with IQ of 120 and above, and even some geniuses. But they will be far fewer in number than in high IQ countries.

This fact is visible in the huge gap in science and technology between India and China.

India can still make lots of economic progress compared to where it is now, but maybe never catch up in high tech.

PS: The same is true for Pakistan with an IQ of 81.

www.worlddata.info

IQ: Intelligence quotient by country

A global comparison of intelligence in relation to temperature, income and education expenditures.
www.worlddata.info www.worlddata.info
 
@RiazHaq

Brofessor sb,

Sam Altman, the young CEO of OpenAI, the company that recently launched its revolutionary Generative AI app ChatGPT, was in India as part of a six-nation tour to discuss AI regulation.

The Q is why was he in a hopeless place like India in the first place? He may as well have visited Pakiland, where he may have found a better ecosystem for AI.

Regards

PS: @Chute bhai, your expert comments wanted!
 
Tamerlane said:
Certain realities of life cannot be escaped. India is a country with an IQ of 77. It can’t possibly become an equal of US and EU (IQ = 100) or China (IQ = 104). It’s 23 points behind the US and 27 points behind China.

With a population of 1.4 billion there will be a certain number of people with IQ of 120 and above, and even some geniuses. But they will be far fewer in number than in high IQ countries.

This fact is visible in the huge gap in science and technology between India and China.

India can still make lots of economic progress compared to where it is now, but maybe never catch up in high tech.

PS: The same is true for Pakistan with an IQ of 81.

www.worlddata.info

IQ: Intelligence quotient by country

A global comparison of intelligence in relation to temperature, income and education expenditures.
www.worlddata.info www.worlddata.info
Click to expand...
Chat gpt CEO should have visited pakistan which has avg IQ 81 than India which has IQ 77 🤣🤣🤣
 
protean said:
@RiazHaq what would happen when an Indian takes over as a CEO of chatgpt in future.
Click to expand...

Most major US tech company CEOs, including Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella, are professional managers with MBAs from US schools.

These CEOs don't develop technology; it's done by technologists.

Pichai and Nadella became CEOs of mature companies with significant revenues and profits.....not when Google and Microsoft were developing their core technology.
 
SoulSpokesman said:
@RiazHaq

Brofessor sb,

Sam Altman, the young CEO of OpenAI, the company that recently launched its revolutionary Generative AI app ChatGPT, was in India as part of a six-nation tour to discuss AI regulation.

The Q is why was he in a hopeless place like India in the first place? He may as well have visited Pakiland, where he may have found a better ecosystem for AI.

Regards

PS: @Chute bhai, your expert comments wanted!
Click to expand...


No, the question is why India, a country geopolitically important to the West,, is so far behind China in every respect? And why is Altman's view of China so dramatically different than his view of India?

www.riazhaq.com

Why Does India Lag So Far Behind China?

News, analysis and opinions about India, Pakistan, US, Canada, Europe, Mid East, South Asia, Silicon Valley, High Technology, Economy, Politics, World
www.riazhaq.com www.riazhaq.com

Altman is also visiting China this week. “China has some of the best AI talent in the world and fundamentally, given the difficulties in solving alignment for advanced AI systems, this requires the best minds from around the world,” Altman told participants at the event hosted by the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence.

Indian mainstream media headlines suggest that Pakistan's current troubles are becoming a cause for celebration and smugness across the border. Hindu Nationalists, in particular, are singing the praises of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Pakistani analysts have joined this chorus. This display of triumphalism and effusive praise of India beg the following questions: Why are Indians so obsessed with Pakistan? Why do Indians choose to compare themselves with much smaller Pakistan rather than to their peer China? Why does India lag so far behind China when the two countries are equal in terms of population and number of consumers, the main draw for investors worldwide? Obviously, comparison with China does not reflect well on Hindu Nationalists because it deflates their bubble.
 
RiazHaq said:
It's totally hopeless to compete with us on training foundation models
Click to expand...
As usual, clickbait.

RiazHaq said:
Indian startups are not based on any original ideas born in India. They are essentially copies of similar e-commerce or logistics or payments startups in the western world.
Click to expand...
LoL another BS, UPI didn't come out of thin air, neither did JAM Trinity.
RiazHaq said:
These companies like Infosys, TCS and others supply Indian H1B workers to perform routine tasks in IT operations departments of western companies.
Click to expand...
RiazHaq said:
These companies' revenue, labeled India's "IT exports", comes from the substantial cuts they keep from the wages of millions of Indian H1B workers. These workers replace higher-paid American employees. Rapid developments in AI technology are now threatening such jobs.
Click to expand...
lol what?

RiazHaq said:
Indians were justifiably very proud of their great scientific achievement when the India Space Agency ISRO successfully launched the nation's Mars Mission back in 2013. The New York Times, America's leading newspaper, mocked India with a cartoon depicting the country as a dhoti-wearing farmer with his cow knocking on the door of the Elite Space Club.
Click to expand...
Dhoti wearers went to Mars on first attempt yet.

RiazHaq said:
Western Media:
Click to expand...
So you're seeking validation from them? :lol:
RiazHaq said:
US Disrespects India:
Click to expand...
They don't respect anyone
RiazHaq said:
More recently, US President Donald Trump mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Indian contribution to Afghanistan. Trump said he got along very well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the Indian leader was "constantly telling me he built a library in Afghanistan". "That's like five hours of what we spend... And we are supposed to say, 'oh, thank you for the library'. I don't know who is using it in Afghanistan," Trump said.
Click to expand...
Fact is that India built stuff on ground, what others say won't change the fact Mr. GoraValidationSeeker.

RiazHaq said:
Related Links:

Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Higher Education Enrollment in Pakistan

Top Indian Analyst Dispels Modi's Size Illusion

Why Does India Lag So Far Behind China?

Modi's "Make in India" Hype

Digital Pakistan 2022

2021: A Banner Year for Pakistani Startup Funding

India's IT Exports Highly Exaggerated

Unemployment Crisis in India

Afiniti: Pakistani-American AI Startup

Over A Million Pakistani University Students Enrolled in STEM Fields

Pakistani Military Launches Defense AI Program

Riaz Haq Youtube Channel

PakAlumni Social Network
Click to expand...
Wow grape, India has gone to the dogs, and apparently pakistan is on the cusp of being a supa powa.
Since you love gora validation a lot, here's their opinion on both nations.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665743782338256899
RiazHaq said:
No, the question is why India, a country geopolitically important to the West,, is so far behind China in every respect? And why is Altman's view of China so dramatically different than his view of India?
Click to expand...
China did reforms a decade ago than us and hence always had an edge. Other factors like IP theft being legalised, JVs with foreign cos. allowing tech exposure among others.
RiazHaq said:
Why are Indians so obsessed with Pakistan?
Click to expand...
We all know who's obsessed with whom
https://www.reddit.com/r/MapPorn/comments/ki9mef
RiazHaq said:
Why do Indians choose to compare themselves with much smaller Pakistan rather than to their peer China?
Click to expand...
China isn't our peer, same question could be asked to you, why pakistanis compare themselves in every aspect to India when their real peers are Tanzania, Lesotho, Uganda etc?
RiazHaq said:
Why does India lag so far behind China when the two countries are equal in terms of population and number of consumers, the main draw for investors worldwide?
Click to expand...
Why does pakistan lag behind Indonesia when the two countries are almost equal in terms of population and number of consumers, the main draw for investors worldwide?
RiazHaq said:
Obviously, comparison with China does not reflect well on Hindu Nationalists because it deflates their bubble.
Click to expand...
First learn the difference between an Indian nationalist and a Hindu nationalist.

Indians are more concerned about themselves and what happens in the global economies. Tbh pakistan just remains a source of entertainment for Indians, whether you agree or not.
 
Last edited:
StraightEdge said:
He will be an American of Indian origin. He won't waste a second to call himself as an immigrant American.
Click to expand...
unless india goes down the right path of capitalism and free markets and becomes rich and indians can be proud
 
once these dumb brown cuntries throw out usury banks and print their own currency backed by labour/goods and move towards barter international. the health of nation and iq will go up.
 
India is doing decent overall
https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F_aliases%252Farticleimage%252F5%252F5%252F7%252F4%252F35744755-1-eng-GB%252F20210806%2520Datawatch%2520Number%2520of%2520AI%2520papers%2520Bar.png

1686669946323.png
 
Tamerlane said:
Certain realities of life cannot be escaped. India is a country with an IQ of 77. It can’t possibly become an equal of US and EU (IQ = 100) or China (IQ = 104). It’s 23 points behind the US and 27 points behind China.

With a population of 1.4 billion there will be a certain number of people with IQ of 120 and above, and even some geniuses. But they will be far fewer in number than in high IQ countries.

This fact is visible in the huge gap in science and technology between India and China.

India can still make lots of economic progress compared to where it is now, but maybe never catch up in high tech.

PS: The same is true for Pakistan with an IQ of 81.

www.worlddata.info

IQ: Intelligence quotient by country

A global comparison of intelligence in relation to temperature, income and education expenditures.
www.worlddata.info www.worlddata.info
Click to expand...

True, but I personally think the main benefit of having an avg population above 100 IQ is they just work together seamlessly. They are able to execute tasks with no issues as a team. The nations with below 100 IQ points have trouble making straight lines at gas pumps or following simple traffic instructions. 100IQ wont make you a genius in any way, but a lot of 100IQ ppl will allow the actual geniuses spend less time on systemic break downs and maintenence issues, i.e. not even being able to have a reliable power grid. When the IQ dips below the 100 - 90 range institutions no longer function and corruption sets in on every level.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk's OpenAI’s latest chatbot [ChatGPT] is sending Chinese users into a frenzy even though it is officially unavailable in the country
Replies
7
Views
2K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
The Illusion of China’s AI Prowess
Replies
0
Views
176
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Dan Ives says China is losing the A.I. race as Wedbush sees ‘discernibly more clients in Asia’ rotating toward Silicon Valley
Replies
9
Views
436
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Hamartia Antidote
NVIDIA to Bring AI to Every Industry, CEO Says
Replies
0
Views
368
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
What is GPT-3? Everything your business needs to know about OpenAI’s breakthrough AI language program
Replies
1
Views
3K
Mustafa27
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom