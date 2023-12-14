Only US stands between massacre and cease-fire in Gaza: Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan​

US should no longer block any UN cease-fire resolutions,' Fidan says, adding that other Western countries are also complicit in Israel's attacks​

Emre Basaran |14.12.2023 - Update : 14.12.2023Türkiye’s foreign minister blasted the US on Thursday for blocking UN resolutions for a cease-fire in Gaza, which has seen an intense Israeli air and ground offensive since the flare-up of conflict on Oct. 7."Only the US stands between massacre and cease-fire in Gaza," said Hakan Fidan."It should no longer block any UN cease-fire resolutions," he added, referring to the widely criticized US vetoes of two UN Security Council cease-fire resolutions in October and earlier this month.The top diplomat also criticized other Western countries for "being complicit" in Israel's attacks."The way Western countries, which brag about their morals, are complicit in the Gaza massacre points towards the collapse of the current global system," he said.But Fidan added that the tide is turning and "humanity is coming back to its senses" on Gaza."We have seen many countries, which were previously abstaining or (voting) against (cease-fire resolutions), have now decided to stand by Palestine," he said.Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in the wake of a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and over 50,000 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza’s health authorities.The official Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.