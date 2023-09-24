What's new

Only anti-constitutionalists worry about Nawaz Sharif's return: Maryam

1695567910378.png

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that only anti-constitutionalists were worried about the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's return.

Maryam headed the consultative meeting of PML-N’s Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter. The meeting was held regarding arrangements related to the return of Nawaz Sharif.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1705918180424655340

Speaking in the meeting, the PML-N’s chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif was returning home on the hopes of the people. Nawaz Sharif is coming to relieve the people from inflation.

The participants in the meeting raised loud slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and said that the arrival of Nawaz Sharif would protect the interests of Pakistanis and Kashmiris.

https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/75...-anxious-about-Nawaz-Sharif/'s-return-to-coun
 

