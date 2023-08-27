What's new

Only a people mandated government can get the country out of the dire situation

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

No Establishment pick, stooge can solve the problems of the country, with no mandate.

Only a people mandated government can get the country out of the dire situation, the economic meltdown.

People support means they are willing to sacrifice for a leader of their choice, they can voluntarily pay higher taxes, the numbers of tax payers will increase many fold if the Awam are happy with the govt. of their choice.

The overseas diapora can help in FDI, investment when they are satisfied that the govt. of their choice is at the center.

It's about empathy, affinity, hope and aspirations, sympathy and resonating with the people of their choices...the recipe to make a headstart.

Hundreds of other reasons, with higher hopes and higher aspirations, now the Awam are hopeless, no nation can rise with hopelessness as prevailing today.

This simple equation cannot be understood by the braindead duffers, they knew it but not willing to accept it and do the needful.
 
They are trying to work out away to poison IK in prison, they will finish off IK
then call elections.

The Turkish people ended this shit in 24 hours and Pakistani people are just
committing suicide instead after 16 months.
 
Asimzranger said:
let them do experiment with caretaker/undertaker government.
They didn't change, did not course correct even after loosing half the country, and chances are they wouldn't change now even if that means country's economy is devastated completely, it's almost being ruined.

Their mindset is different, more about clinging to power, control and authority.

alphapak said:
They are trying to work out away to poison IK in prison, they will finish off IK
then call elections.

The Turkish people ended this shit in 24 hours and Pakistani people are just
committing suicide instead after 16 months.
Only a small faction of the Turksish Army supported the rebellion against Erdogan, the Gulen group and with the help of US and west.

Here the situation is opposite to Turkey, it's a soft coup.
 
Last edited:
alphapak said:
They are trying to work out away to poison IK in prison, they will finish off IK
then call elections.

The Turkish people ended this shit in 24 hours and Pakistani people are just
committing suicide instead after 16 months.
Literally are, "can't pay bill, guess I will die" instead of going after those responsible. Don't these people know how to get angry? Docile, pathetic sheeps.
 
Mugen said:
Literally are, "can't pay bill, guess I will die" instead of going after those responsible. Don't these people know how to get angry? Docile, pathetic sheeps.
Even the Sri Lankans had more self respect then these guys, they just need to unite and blockade
Islamabad/Rawalpindi.
 
alphapak said:
Even the Sri Lankans had more self respect then these guys, they just need to unite and blockade
Islamabad/Rawalpindi.
Exactly, much smaller nation, much bigger people. Our men are largely cowardly. I know no one wants to die, but that applies to a lot of other nation who fought back.
 

