Ongoing war in Parachinar

As per some of my Turi friends in Karachi who belong from Parachinar and have relatives there, Parachinar is under siege by both the Afghan and the internal side. Taliban are pushing TTP troops from the border while Pro TTP tribals are moving towards Parachinar from Kohat and Kurram Agency. 6 confirmed deaths from the Turi side.
Does anyone else have further information on this? As PA troops have been absent from the scene and local FC have always been fishy anyways. The same act was done back in 2007 to achieve certain goals.
It was a land dispute between a Shia and Sunni bangash families that have turned into a sectarian war by the Taliban pushing TTP from other side of the border.
