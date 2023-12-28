What's new

One last farewell gift from Turkish phoenix to PDF

Thank you PDF,
For good memories and friendships,

You have an unforgettable place in memory,
Time flows on and on, lives and the world are changing,
PDF witnessed history through the lens of defense and aviation enthusiasts.

In the meantime, perhaps one of the most special corners of PDF was created.
PDF also witnessed the breakthrough of the Turkish defense industry.

Of course, there were a lot of troll tears and funny moments with the idiot who couldn't accept it...

Anyway, dear PDF'ers, Here is a farewell gift from the Turkish defense forum,


Stay tuned as long as you are a defense and aerospace enthusiast, wherever you live, even if it is elsewhere on other platforms.

The future will be more glorious than the past decade!
 
It's been fun knowing you friend.

I use "knowing" a bit loosely, I don't even have the slightest clue what your name means but you've been good. :-)
 

