Once a Duffer...Always a Duffer

This notice is by Duffers to all TV channels. Now this is viral on Twitter.

bill protest.jpg
 
These idiotic steps to muzzle media voices will backfire, the duffers didn't know the flipside of it.

People protesting are seething with anger, if they think and see that govt. is indifferent to their voices and media not talking about it, will make them more violent, uncotrollable and will lead to unrest and chaos.

They lacks any mental faculties, otherwise they would have course corrected by now.

A case of small brains and big egos.

High on arrogance, low on common sense.
 
Good, that would make TV, newspaper media more and more irrelevant.

Gist of it is, there should be no media coverage regarding inflated electricity prices or related protests.
 
Baburfromsarmarkand said:
whats it say? english pls
Strange, you have Pak flag on your profile but do not know English. I try to translate but my English is not good.

Instructions on Protests of Electricity Bills

1) In News headlines, in 1st 3 headlines there will be no electricity protest news, and headline of electricity over billings will be in the below (burning of bills, protests by wearing bread as necklace and protests by bruning {of govt or private property} footage will not be shared).

2) There will be "No live coverage of Electricity Protests"

3) Burning of electricity bills, protest by wearing breads as as necklace and protest by burning (of govt or private property) footage will not be shared.

4) There are 12 news bulletin in 24 hours, in 6 bulletin only 2 minutes of news of electricity protest will be, in remaining 6 news bulletin only 30 seconds of news will be about electricity protests. In these news there will be no footage about Burning of electricity bills, protest by wearing breads as as necklace and protest by burning (of govt or private property).

5) Without premission and approval, no analyst will be alowed on talks about Electricity protests.
 
KAL-EL said:
I thought it might be a chain of restaurants
Continued mainstream media controls by the Army. Details on how to limit coverage of public protests and hide them towards the end of news bulletins etc.

One step away from Iranian style controls/bans on social media since that’s where you’ll find most of the public seething with anger.
 
Thank you for educating me on this matter
 

