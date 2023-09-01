Once a Duffer...Always a Duffer

Instructions on Protests of Electricity Bills

1) In News headlines, in 1st 3 headlines there will be no electricity protest news, and headline of electricity over billings will be in the below (burning of bills, protests by wearing bread as necklace and protests by bruning {of govt or private property} footage will not be shared).



2) There will be "No live coverage of Electricity Protests"



3) Burning of electricity bills, protest by wearing breads as as necklace and protest by burning (of govt or private property) footage will not be shared.



4) There are 12 news bulletin in 24 hours, in 6 bulletin only 2 minutes of news of electricity protest will be, in remaining 6 news bulletin only 30 seconds of news will be about electricity protests. In these news there will be no footage about Burning of electricity bills, protest by wearing breads as as necklace and protest by burning (of govt or private property).



5) Without premission and approval, no analyst will be alowed on talks about Electricity protests.

