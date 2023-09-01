Once a Duffer...Always a Duffer

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
This notice is by Duffers to all TV channels. Now this is viral on Twitter.
Strange, you have Pak flag on your profile but do not know English. I try to translate but my English is not good.whats it say? english pls
I thought it might be a chain of restaurants
Continued mainstream media controls by the Army. Details on how to limit coverage of public protests and hide them towards the end of news bulletins etc.I thought it might be a chain of restaurants
One step away from Iranian style controls/bans on social media since that’s where you’ll find most of the public seething with anger.