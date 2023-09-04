What's new

On March 24 1971 - Pakistan Army arrested Sheikh Mujeeb & humiliated him

airmarshal

airmarshal

Jul 28, 2010
9,273
11
Pakistan
Canada
This is exactly what Pakistan Army is doing to Imran Khan.

Sheikh Mujib was asking to call the parliament session as he won the elections. Yahya Khan refused. Instead, he launched Operation Searchlight.

You must read the following thread which has videos embedded in it.

We are repeating history. Imran is arrested in cooked up charges by the military. He was first humiliated on May 9th. If we dont do something, and stop this hand by force, we are doomed again. If the military was taught lesson and asked to account after 1971 instead of being embraced, we would not be where we are today.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1639364589983866884

I'm sorry to all my Bengali members here. I was wrong. I called you traitor. You were not traitor. It took us 5 decades to find out who the traitor was.
 
They arrested Sheikh Mujib as protests broke out. They then shifted him to Mianwali jail from East Pakistan. They put him in condemned prisoner cell.

They arrested Imran on May 9 to elicit a response. Then using that May 9 drama, they cracked down on PTI. They then went on to arrest Imran on cooked up charges and put him in condemned prisoner cell.

The events are so strikingly similar.
 
Duffers have a limited playbook. It's not difficult to predict what they will do
 
True …

1971 was a great crime on all sides … more so on the Pakistan army

However indians we’re no angels and neither was the multi bani who conduced murder and rape in west Pakistani civilians together with organized lies such as 3M dead etc
 
Should have arrested him earlier.

The Illustrated weekly of India (1923-93) , had posted an article, titled The Spymaster in its December 23, 1984 edition, which stated:

"The first meeting between Indian IB operatives and Sheikh Mujib had taken place as early as 1963, and after RAW was set up in 1968, it anticipated virtually every major military and political development that took place in what was then East Pakistan during a meeting in India with Mrs. Gandhi, at which the master spy (Kao) was also present, Mujib’s successor, Zia-ur-Rahman is reported to have remarked: “This man (Kao) knows more about my country than I do.”

Almost a decade late in arresting this snake.
 
I said it before Imran Khan is nothing
Muhammad Ali jinnah Fatima jinnah Hussain sarwary and mujeeb ur rehman were far more popular all of them were humiliated by the military

Military some say is the sign of order in multi ethnic country and reason for unity but it's also means Pakistan will never progress or develop

What's gonna happen when Khan is ultimately killed

Hafizullah niazi atleast thinks the country will be ungovernable

I disagree

I am more with faiz Ahmad faiz..that country will continue in its current miserable form
 

