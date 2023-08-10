Olympic 2024 Qualification, Asian Men Basketball (Indonesia, India, Saudi, Syria, Kazakhtan, Bahrain), 12-20 August 2023

Pre-Olympics 2024: Not Ideal Squad, National Basketball Team Not Targeted Highly​

Indonesian basketball national team coach Milos Pejic did not set a high target in the 2023 Pre-World Cup. (Photo: ist.)Thursday, Aug 10, 2023 15:49 PMteam coachcannot set a high target for his team in theevent in the Asian zone. This is inseparable from the composition of the players who are not ideal.Indonesia is known to be participating in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifiying Tournament 2023 in Syria, which will take place August 12-20. The event, which is a match for tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Yudha Saputera et al will play a single-round robin format match.In addition to Indonesia, Asian countries participating are Bahrain, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and India. Previously, Taiwan and South Korea participated, but they withdrew two days ahead of the event.Milos Pejic, before leaving for Syria, said the match, which lasted for more than a week, would be tight. Given that Indonesia's opponents are strong Asian countries."In this event we lost six players and we competed with young players. There are also those who have joined thefor the first time," Milos said in his statement via short video, on Thursday (10/8/2023)."We don't want to put too much pressure on them, but we also have to be vigilant because the tournament is quite tight, with Syria as hosts, then there are Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan," he continued."The competition with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will also be competitive. We can see during the Asia Cup in Jakarta some time ago. All the games were tight," Milos said.In the FIBA Asia Cup 2022, Indonesia successfully defeated Saudi Arabia with a crushing score of 80-54. While fighting Syria, Indonesia was recorded to have never won over Syria. Two of them met in the 2007 and 2011 Asia Cups. Indonesia lost 61-74, and 79-108.While in the Asian Games, Indonesia lost 66-76. The last meeting between the two will be presented at the International Basketball Invitational (IIBI) at the Indonesia Arena, on August 4, 2023. Indonesia lost 43-84 (Indonesian junior team vs Syrian senior team)"Yes, we'll see because we bring the national team with a new squad. Of course we cannot set high targets because we bring a new team," he emphasized.