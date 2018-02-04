What's new

Olive Plantation in Pakistan

1891430_1425397637704480_1927508186_o.jpg



23380082_890601741097652_8459564565200457345_n.jpg





23244166_890601897764303_657680779180088036_n.jpg





23172657_890601817764311_3190875725738536138_n.jpg





23231356_890601841097642_6223686551687588806_n.jpg





23376219_890601644430995_2071416465933787436_n.jpg


Training on olive pruning and micropropagation is being conducted at BARI, Chakwal by Italian experts

26904763_931130567044769_1543137271117126925_n.jpg




26992361_931130837044742_3112834141502093610_n.jpg




27066765_930575820433577_8795303088934000542_n.jpg



Italian olive scientists also visited Tissue culture lab at BARi and gave briefing on olive propagation techniques to BARI scientist

27067175_931130520378107_7029935252110631330_n.jpg


26814632_931130413711451_6836659056755199559_n.jpg


Ambassadors of various Countries including Tunisia, Morroco, Kenya, Nigeria,Sudan and Mauritius visited BARI Chakwal on 03.02.2018. The Ambassodars esp of Tunisia & Morocco showed great interest and expressed their will to collaborate with BARI in Olive sector.

27540575_936777383146754_1485728925136135464_n.jpg




27657058_936777243146768_791240498256066332_n.jpg




27332609_936862236471602_6581717201355765113_n.jpg
 
so happy... we should invest in corn plantation.... it can be grown on sandy area.. we can extract sugar from it too
 
OLIVE CULTIVATION POTENTIAL IN PAKISTAN


Olive%20cultivation.jpg


THE OLIVE cultivation is reported 50,000 to 60,000 years back in Syria, Iraq, Palestines, etc. Its medicinal and nutritious benefits are also enumerated in Holy Scriptures. Oleo europea belongs to the family Oleaceae. It is an evergreen tree growing to 50 ft. in height with a spread of about 30 ft. It can be maintained up to 20 ft. height with annual pruning. The beautiful, twisted branching form is also quite unique. It can long-lived by a life expectation of 500 years. The trees are also persistent, easily developing back even when cut to the ground.
Olive is a potential oilseed crop grown in arid and semi-arid regions of the world. It has been cultivated for centuries due to its medicinal and nutritive value. Millions of wild olive trees are present in Pakistan. The feasibility of olive cultivation is mainly restricted to dry, hilly areas of the country. Many factors such as sapling availability, lack of good quality genetic material, low success rate of grafted olive trees and little awareness about economic importance contribute to reduced cultivation in the country. Sunflower, mustard, groundnut and maize are preferred for extraction of oil but are unable to meet the increasing edible oil demand. Consequently, a large amount of foreign exchange is spent on edible oil import each year.
The decrease in water availability for agricultural lands in past few decades has increased the susceptibility to environmental stresses particularly drought. Olive cultivation can help to overcome these problems as it can also be grown on low fertility soils, in desert areas and requires little water to complete its growth and development. Moreover, it sustains the fragile natural resources and is a big source of oil rich in nutritional fats. The tropical climate of the country is most suitable for olive cultivation. Many olive varieties have been identified by Barani Agricultural Research Institute for Pakistan. The cultivation of olive in arid and semi-arid regions such as Chakwal, Fateh jang, Zhob, Loralai, Killa Saifullah, Barkhan, North Waziristan, Bajaur Agency, Mohmand Agency, Kurram Agency, Hangu, Khyber Agency, South Waziristan, Malakand, Charsadda and Haripur would not only increase agricultural area but will also help to improve edible oil production in the country. Izhar Group of Companies has planted 30,000 plants in region near Kallar Kahar.
Pakistan has approximately 15% desert areas of its total area. Desert areas can be utilized by cultivating olive trees. India cultivated 260 ha of Rajasthan’s desert in 2008 which is successful fruiting. Thar and Cholistan desert has the same climatic conditions as Rajasthan’s desert of India. Olive cultivation can be a good source of income for people living in desert areas of Pakistan. Furthermore, it would lead to the establishment of new olive nurseries, manufacturing of olive medicinal products, olive orchards, and oil extraction mills, pickle industries, daily paid labor, technical workers, fruit picking and marketing opportunities all over the Pakistan that would open new ways for generating income in these impoverished areas. Olive cultivation will be magnificent source of olive oil export and source of foreign exchange earnings business. Last but not the least; it would help to save the foreign exchange of the country that may be used for other purposes.


17757130_1908599012717671_2444542291002574398_n.jpg



17458424_1899099187000987_7287819220364000248_n.jpg
 
Slow but steady progress. I have seen these plantations and experiments while travelling to and fro from where i used to work a few years ago.

The experiment of grafting olive plants to local "Kaho" trees was really interesting as i was told that the kaho tree is the same family plant as olive or so i was told by people near such experiment site at Morat Animal Husbandry Farm near FatehJang.

I wonder if that experiment was a success as Kaho is a common tree of the area and grafting edible Olive over it might be an easy, lucrative and ready opportunity for the locals.
 
PLAN DEVISED TO PROMOTE OLIVE CULTIVATION




A well-knitted plan has been prepared for the promotion of Olive cultivation in the country and Azad Kashmir. Overall demand of olive oil is 1.9 million tons of which 1.3 million tons were being imported from different countries for catering the domestic needs and requirements costing Rs 28 billion annually.

“Special attention would be focused on the promotion of Olive cultivation and necessary information and guidance are being extended to Olive growers in Balochistan. Olive model farms are playing instrumental role in cultivation of Olive crop in various parts and a large number of cultivators showing their keen interest in Olive crop in the Province,” sources told this scribe.

In Punjab, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal and Khushab districts are the potential areas for Olive cultivation. The Olive orchard cultivation throughout these potential areas of Punjab could produce much quantity of oil, which may certainly bring Pakistan’s Olive oil import share to zero resultantly enabling its exports to mount.

There is a vast potential for Olive cultivation in Pakistan which can be adopted by two different ways like new plantation and grafting the available wild varieties.
 
WTF foreigners are doing in this area? are they teaching Pakistanis how to irrigate a plant?
 
Slow but steady progress. I have seen these plantations and experiments while travelling to and fro from where i used to work a few years ago.
From where these plants and their regarding information can be obtained ?

WTF foreigners are doing in this area? are they teaching Pakistanis how to irrigate a plant?
Italy, Tunisia, Morocco, Spain and Jordan are hubs of Olive fruit and oil. Their interest is understandable
 
The Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has started a project “Promotion of Olive Cultivation for Economic Development and Poverty Alleviation" in the country with the financial assistance of Italian government.

According to details, under this project thousands of acres olive saplings will be planted in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, FATA and Baluchistan.

In this connection, researchers and olive growers have recently organised an Olive Plantation Day at Barani Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) Chakwal.

BARI has established an olive nursery for distribution of olive plants to growers in the region. PARC and BARI are engaged in making every effort to promote olive cultivation in the country.

While addressing on this occasion, scientists emphasized on the importance of olive and olive cultivation in Pakistan. The Punjab government has already declared the Pothowar area as Olive Valley. On this occasion olive plants were distributed among olive growers of the Pothwar Region in order to popularize the olive cultivation in the area.

Dr. Muhammad Munir Goraya, Senior Director (Crops) PARC/National Project Director is coordinating and supervising the activities of this project at national level.
 
How to Start Olive Farming (Fruit Cultivation) in Pakistan


Olive oil is an expensive item and is used by the people who are health and hygiene conscious. Beside this it is also used in different cosmetics and for massage purposes. Initially only imported olive oil and olive products were available in local market but now local companies / farmers have started producing Oil and other products in Pakistan. Now olive farmers can sell their yield in local market to manufacturer and olive exporters as well. The Barani Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) located in Punjab’s Chakwal district, has already planted 473,265 olive trees in the region so far. The BARI reveals that the massive Olive Valley Project is not only providing olive saplings to local farmers, but also technical support on olive grove management and financial support for water resource development and drip irrigation.

Pakistan is a country conducive to small scale farming where olive cultivation provides an opportunity for enhancing income of under privileged. Olive cultivation is an upcoming opportunity in Pakistan since it requires very less water as compared to other crops. Beside this it can be cultivated on barren land which is normally un-utilized. It can play a major role in the economy of country as the price of olives is high in market. Fruiting age of Olive plants is about 250 years and a great immune power of plants which help to survive with less water and cold weather.

Since the olive sector in Pakistan is not highly developed, there are great variations in the production and consumption cycle of olive oil and its by products. The production is especially dependent upon the natural environment and weather. Similarly, the consumption cycle is determined by the price and availability. Due to these reasons it is difficult to forecast the actual requirements for olives. Similarly, appropriate infrastructure, processing facilities and transportation also plays an important role in the marketing and profitability of olive fruits and its bi-products. Focus on healthy and certified cuttings/ bulbs, land preparation, sowing pattern, water management, fertilizer application, hiring of skilled personal, pest management, and varieties along with marketing is required to run business successfully.

The Olive cultivation business can be started at any capacity but due to its economic commercial viability the proposed project is designed as olive farming, spreading over a land area of 50 acres. The cuttings of olive / plants would be purchased from local private nurseries, agriculture research centres and agriculture extension departments and raised in conventional farming system. Olive plant is drought tolerant, therefore, the water requirement is much lower than apple, peaches and apricots and closer to almonds, pomegranates and grapes. Olive plantation may come as a boon for farmers in Barani areas. The wild trees in government owned forests should be grafted with European-type olive varieties in Pakistan.

The target market for the Olive Farm is local. Major buyers and processors of the olive are in larger cities such as Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad whereas; other potential areas of the country can also be targeted upon demand. In addition to local markets an enormous export market for the olive oil and its byproducts exists in Europe, USA, Middle East, etc.

Areas Suitable for Olive Farming in Pakistan

The wild species of olive are found abundantly in different parts of the country particularly in the provinces of Punjab, KPK and Balochistan which indicate that improved varieties can also be grown successfully. The survey of potential areas of Pakistan with suitable ecology for olive cultivation indicates that olive can successfully be grown in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Gujrat, Jehlum, Sialkot, Narrowal, Khushab, Mianwali, Swat, Dir, Malakand, Loralai, Zhob, Barkhan, Mastung, Khuzdar, Quetta, etc., with suitable management practices. Improved varieties of olive imported from Italy have been planted in Swat, Dir, Malakand, Loralai and Islamabad. In addition to Italian cultivars, four Turkish olive cultivars were also introduced and planted in Islamabad for evaluation studies. Some of these cultivars have shown good performance and giving good yield in Baluchistan and Islamabad.

Olive Farm Management

Olive fruit production in Pakistan is not an organized sector so there is need to understand its technical parameters which are explained below.

Plantation & Growth Requirements

Olive plants show its growth well on poor soils even without fertilizer. It can also thrive in rocky and shallow soils. There are few essential requirements for healthy growth of plants. Following are the requirements:

  • Hot dry summer
  • Being successfully grown under rain fed conditions (200-900 mm annual rainfall)
  • Winter chilling requirement (150-300 hours at temperature below 7°C)
  • Flowering temperature 25°- 30°C (March)
  • Varieties vary in temperature requirement
  • Italian – most cold tolerant (-8°C)
  • North African (Moroccan & Tunisian) most tolerant to high temperature (36°- 41°C)
  • Variety of soil type (from sandy to clay) best soil light well drained
Planting an Olive Tree

It is very important to grow the olive plants according to recommended standards as it affects the fruit bearing capacity of the plants. Plants should be planted in square system and distance should be 20×20 feet between the plants on the plain land and on sloppy land it may not be less the 15×15 feet.

  • Layout: Square system;
  • Planting Distance: 20×20 feet (in plain lands), 15×15 feet (in slopes or hilly areas);
  • Pit Digging: The measurement of pit should be 1m3 (3x3x3 feet);
  • Pit Filling: Pit must be filled by a homogenous mixture of soil, silt and FYM with the ratio 1:1:1. 2-3 irrigation must be applied for proper decay of FYM;
  • Plating of olive trees can be done in two seasons: spring and autumn. Spring planting should be preferred because of provision of longer growth period.
The distance between the plants is 20 X 20 feet and the space between the plants can be utilized for cultivation of other crops for initial six to ten years of age of the plants. However, it is recommended that such crops should be cultivated between the plants which have low height and require less irrigation.

Fertilizers on Production

Using fertilizers containing Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potash, the yield of the crop can be maximized. Proper fertilizer application plays vital role in good growth and optimum fruit yield. Proper combination of FYM, Phosphorus, Potassium and Nitrogen provided balanced nutrients to fulfill needs of developing and mature fruiting trees.

  • Fertilizers of all kinds are available locally.
  • Pesticides of different natures are also available locally.
  • Water is available from canal or can be used from peter engine.
Irrigation depends on following three factors:

  • Age of plant
  • Soil texture and structure
  • Temperature and rainfall
Young plants require regular irrigation for three years, however, for bearing plants three to four irrigation / year are required. Olive Plant is drought resistant but for commercial cultivation regular irrigation is necessary.

From where these plants and their regarding information can be obtained ?
Investment Required for Olive Farming in Pakistan

Growing Olive trees is a profitable business and olive trees have more than 250 years of life and it can grow on barren lands. On an average an olive plant produces 20 to 35 kg of olive fruits per year which contain more than 20 % of oil contents. The olive fruit can be sold out in the market at the rate of Rs. 100/- to Rs. 200/- per kg and extracted oil can be sold at the rate of Rs. 700/- to Rs. 3,000/- per liter based on the oil variety and purity. Growing Olive in 50 acres with modern farm management techniques can be a long lasting business. It is recommended that land should be purchased in the suggested rural areas.
 
Olive Cultivation in Pakistan

The olive, known by the botanical name Olean Europaea, meaning "European olive", is a species of small tree in the family Oleaceae, found in much of Africa, The olive tree, Olea Europaea, is an evergreen tree or shrub native, to the Mediterranean, Asia and Africa. It is short, squat and rarely exceeds 8-15 m in height. The Pisciottano, a unique variety comprising of 40,000 trees found only in the area around Pisciotta in the Campania region of southern Italy often exceeds this, height with correspondingly large trunk diameters. The silvery green leaves are oblong, measuring 4-10 cm (1.6-3.9 inch) long and 1-3 cm (0.39-1.18 inch) wide. The trunk is typically gnarled and twisted.
The small white, feathery flowers, with ten-cleft calyx and corolla, two stamens and bifid stigma, are borne generally on the previous year's wood, in racemes springing from the axils of the leaves. The fruit is a small drupe 1-2.5 cm (0.39-0.98 inch) long, thinner-fleshed and smaller in wild plants than in orchard cultivars. Olives are harvested in the green to purple stage. Canned black olives may contain chemicals (usually ferrous sulfate) that artificially turn them black. Olea Europaea contains a seed commonly referred in American English as a pit or a rock, and in British English as a stone.
Agro-Climatic, Nutritional and Other Requirement for Olive Cultivation: A deep fertile soil and temperatures averaging 50°F but not going below 14°F are desirable. Irrigation is often necessary although the plant bears drought to a great extent in irrigated areas. Olive trees need winter rest for 60-80 days to differentiate flower buds and an average temperature of 7°C. About 500-1000 hours are required in the winters depending upon the cultivars. The maximum absolute temperature should not exceed 20°C during November to February. It can tolerate gradual drop of temperature up to -10°C for a short period. The best olive production and fruit quality occurs in areas having mild winter and long warm dry summer. The neutral and light saline soils with 5% clay particles are suitable for the olive with the best soil pH range 5.6-8.5. It should not be less than 6 and more than 8. The plant requires nitrogen but Boron deficiency could cause a serious problem during its growth.

Land Preparation:

Soil should be well ploughed before plantation of olive. Pits of size 2.5 X 2.5 feet should be dug a month before plantation. It should be filled with Matti : Bhal : FYM at ratio of 1:1:1.
Planting Time: Trees can be planted during spring and fall. However fall is best if there is no likelihood of frost during winter.

Planting Geometry:

Trees are planted in square with equal line to line and plant to plant distance. 6x6, 7X7 or 8X8 meter distance yields best results. There may be 80 to 110 trees in an acre.
Irrigation Requirements: Although Olive is a hardy tree, yet it requires timely irrigation during the early two years. In Barani areas annual rainfall should be between 400-500 mm. If it does not rain, trees should be irrigated twice or thrice in a year.

  1. Before Flowering
  2. After Flowering
  3. 30-45 days before fruit maturing
Fertilizer Requirement:

Phosphorous + Potash at rate of 300 + 200/ Hectare at time of land preparation, repeated after 3-4 Years. Fertilizer requirement from sowing to flowering is given as below.

1.jpg



Harvesting of Fruit:
Olive fruit matures during August to September. Harvesting is accomplished by following methods: Picking singly: Good quality oil, expensive mode shaking branches and collecting of dropped fruit

Mechanically: Machine grips trunk and shakes branches, 80% harvesting.

Preparation of oil:

Fruits are harvested during October when these are purplish, later on these are mechanically crushed to get oil.

Management of Insect Pests and Diseases Attacking Olive Tree and Fruits:

Pesticide recommended for the management of Insect pests and diseases are given below:

2.jpg



3.jpg



Need for Olive Cultivation in Pakistan


The total domestic consumption of edible oil is around 1.9 million tones, out of which 1.3 million tone is being imported from abroad. As many as Rs 28 billion are being spent on the import of edible oil every year. The total production of banola oil is around 450,000 tones, sunflower 77,000 tones, canola 32,000 tones and other seeds are 700 tons per year in the country. Hence, 70% oil is being imported against local production of 30%.


Bookleat
http://atd.ztbl.com.pk/Documents/Publication/Brochures/zaitoon_ki_kasht.pdf
 
Most awaited step ... We have more or less similar environment like Israel and Spain both are major exporter of Olive products. @ghazi52 thanks for bringing this thread.
 
Can you guys tell me how much is the price of olive oil per litre in your market ?? How much is imported??

Here in India I buy it for about $12-15 per litre. We basically use it for salad dressings or flavourings. We don't use it for deep frying of our desi food.

It is mostly imported because of limited production of olive oil in the country. About 6000 tons is imported with growth of 25-50% annually.

India tops the chart for Heart disease. With increasing awareness of its benefits, adoption of olive oil is only going to go up.

ghazi52 said:
PLAN DEVISED TO PROMOTE OLIVE CULTIVATION




A well-knitted plan has been prepared for the promotion of Olive cultivation in the country and Azad Kashmir. Overall demand of olive oil is 1.9 million tons of which 1.3 million tons were being imported from different countries for catering the domestic needs and requirements costing Rs 28 billion annually.
I think your number are off. Total production of olive oil in world is about 3 million tons.
 

