Old News / Articles regarding Pakistan Armed Forces

Support Your Troops: How Civilian Support of Military is Crucial to Pakistan’s National Security​


Admin PSF
August 24, 2022

WhatsApp-Image-2022-08-23-at-7.40.12-PM.jpeg



Note: In this article the author has discussed How Civilian Support of Military is Crucial to Pakistan’s National Security.
There is no use denying it: Pakistan is a security state. For now, at least. It is very important for those Pakistani citizens who have the best interests of the country at heart, to understand exactly what that entails: For Pakistan, for our people, the armed forces are so absolutely essential to the survival of our nation-state that without them it would be virtually impossible to maintain and uphold our territorial sovereignty.

That much is crystal clear. The military is essential for Pakistan’s survival and its future, simply because we have so many threats and inimical elements hell-bent on harming the Pakistani state that without a string deterrent in the form of the Pakistani military, they would eat and carve up the whole country. We simply cannot allow that to happen, under any circumstances and at any cost.

The very life of our Federation is protected by one entity and one entity alone: the Pakistan Armed Forces. In contrast, one proper look at the threats we face beckons a realization that our very survival is attached to the glory and success of our defenders.

The threats to Pakistan, they do not sleep. They are watching our every move, with bloodlust and quiet contempt, waiting for and grabbing every opportunity to harm us. India, her hindutva fascist tendencies and existential urge to make Pakistan a failed state subservient to Indian whims, by hook or by crook. The BLA, BLF, TTP, ISKP, and their insatiable collective desire to destroy our future, and our way of life. Iran and her blind eye to the terrorist safe houses in Iranian territory that so often spit out the scourge of terrorism in an attempt to hinder the stabilization of our most valuable province, Balochistan. Afghanistan and their support for the scores of terrorists groups that litter the rural country (a tactical nightmare for any invasive force), so much so that it is said that lift a rock in Afghanistan and you will find an armed militant. Some of these are radical ideologues whereas most are hired mercenaries, able and willing to become hired killers for the highest bidder. That is the reality of our eastern neighbor.

A curse of geography if you will. China, with her ever-growing influence on the world stage remains a strategic partner, but I for one, am wary of the Chinese. It is essential that Pakistan’s influence grows in tandem with the Chinese and we gain the maximum attainable benefits out of the relationship, lest our bilateral relations mirror those of Canada and United States, i.e. one of habitual and forced subservience.

That is not in our interest and is a facet of our strategic cooperative partnership with China that many policymakers in Pakistan ignore. Nevertheless, we face a smaller and much different kind of threat from China’s ascension to a global superpower. All these threats entail that it is vitally important for Pakistan’s national security that our armed forces and military might must be allowed to modernize, expand and grow, alongside our socioeconomic, diplomatic and political strength.

I am not here to tell you that the Pakistan Army deserves our respect and love no matter what they do to the country’s defense and foreign policy standings, I’m saying that it is a fact that it is essential for our country’s national security that we support our troops and the Pakistan Army’s leadership in their operational directions and decisions. This is not a concern in many other countries, but for Pakistan’s threat matrix and operational situation, it is.

The bond between the military and the people is of the utmost importance to our country’s success in any military campaign. If we weaken the military through demoralizing the officer corps and the military leadership and high command through a targeted social media campaign, it is Pakistan that gets weaker, and not the ranks and offices that lead the Pakistan Army, and by extension we are putting our own selves at a massive tactical and strategic disadvantage, in a regional neighborhood where a strong military means survival, and a weak one means absolute ruin. Indeed, we have found concrete evidence that anti-state trends on social media have collaborations from and the support of Indian state and military psychological warfare and grey-operations wings. Whether this is knowingly or unknowingly is not evident. Campaigns against the state and the military have a monetary element as well. It should be investigated who is financing this and where the money is coming from. Certain political parties cannot drag Pakistani national security through the mud just to create a favorable political narrative for themselves. That is not the right thing to do.

Most defense and military commentators shy away from the subject and avoid it all together but let me say this and make it very clear: the military had nothing to do, and indeed should have done nothing, to stop the Vote of No Confidence against then Prime Minister Imran Khan. The legality of the VoNC and it being caused by hostile foreign collusion could be and should be properly investigated by the courts and the legal system, but the military deciding not to interfere with a purely parliamentary process, is something a democratic society should be proud of. I personally feel that it is essential for our country to have a better and shining future that the will and voice of the people be heard, and fresh, free and fair elections be done as soon as possible.

I in my personal capacity would endorse Imran Khan for the Prime Minister, but the scathing, unfounded and relentless criticism and abuse of one’s own military forces, combined with efforts to alienate the military’s leadership from the soldiers, and indeed the people that they have sworn to protect against all threats, is a wrong against Pakistan. It will not and should not be tolerated. Those that seek to create divisions in and hatred against the most important card we hold in Pakistan’s deck do not seem to have the best of the Pak Sarzameen we hold so dear at heart.

The real perpetrators of this act, regardless of whether the VoNC was right or wrong, were the politicians that bought it to the assembly, which is the representative of the people, and successfully passed it according to the constitution. The same politicians that were voted in by us, the people. With that said, all sides need to take a step back and stop trying to focus so much on clearing their name, and instead look to what is best for the country.

All stakeholders, including the government coalition, the military, the opposition and the people should realize that the country stands at a decisive time, similar to those in the first few years of our independence. It is our duty to ensure we do not waste more time than what has already been wasted and do what is best for the country we live in, and owe our lives, freedom and identities to. History will judge all of us, and we must ensure we collectively stand united on the right side, no matter what, or the institutional reputations of the state will become damaged beyond repair to such an extent that the people lose trust in these institutions, leading to very dire consequences for Pakistan and our security.

The will of the people cannot be suppressed. It is not wise to think that it can happen. Also, no one can and should not fight the state. A strong military means a strong Pakistan. The opposite is also true. So, we must ask ourselves the very important question: what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? Since I am an engineer, let me tell you what the science says: It releases and expends an infinite amount of energy, which then destroys the very fabric of space-time.

Everything ends. We cannot let Pakistan go down that dark path. I hope that better sense will prevail and both sides offer each other an off-ramp for de-escalation, and do what is the right thing for the future of our nation. For our children. For the Flag. For Pakistan.

Support Your Troops: How Civilian Support of Military is Crucial to Pakistan's National Security

Note: In this article the author has discussed How Civilian Support of Military is Crucial to Pakistan's National Security
Military Diplomacy, Joint Military Exercises & their Advantages for Pakistan​


Admin PSF
June 21, 2022


1f.jpg


Since inception, Pakistan is a nation that had always strived to make close and friendly relations with as many countries as possible in an increasingly divided and militaristic world. To meet that end, the nation had learned to make good use of all resources available to the state, including its military.

Over time Pakistan had perfected the art of using military diplomacy and joint exercises as a tool for achieving national interests that go far beyond just building relations. A lot of planning and preparation went into joint exercises, all with bigger goals in mind.

To better understand the critical importance of this concept, observers only need to remember what Pakistan has done over the past few years. The result of which cemented Pakistan’s soft power all the way from east Asia to the African continent, created new ties with old foes, exposed the military to new weapons / tactics, better prepared the ability to coordinate military efforts with allied states and most importantly raised once more Pakistan’s geopolitical importance on a global stage.

This article will dive into this topic and bring to light the importance of Joint Military Exercises for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s soft power

Over the last few decades Pakistan’s military has shown the world its competence in ability and experience to defeat terrorism/insurgency, a problem shared by many nations all over the world. This created ample opportunity for those nations to learn from Pakistan’s experienced military and replicate the same success in their own fronts. In reaction to this it was Pakistan that started to gain some influence within those countries military culture and government attitude towards Pakistan. For example, an 8 weeklong Counter Terrorism Training of Nigerian Special Forces Battalion was conducted by Pak Army SSG team in Tarbela Jun 2017.

As a result of this valuable experience Nigerian military started experience a higher success rate at countering Baku Haram, In return the Pakistani defense industry acquired an entry point for talks Nigerian officials resulting in the first ever foreign sale of JF-17 fighters. It happened in 2019 when PAC Kamra secured Export of JF-17 to Nigeria for USD184 Mn. Today some Nigerian SOF can been seen wearing Pakistani SSG emblem as a sign of mutual respect which demonstrates soft power.

New ties with old Foes

State craft is mostly a complex and complicated affair of continuously evolving alliances and new relations The trick lies in manipulating the board in such a way that national interests can be secured while keeping strong relations with as many as possible, even if that means building friendly ties with old foes. This is exactly what Pakistan military achieved with Russia, an old foe whose downfall (As USSR) was in large part caused by Pakistan during the cold war (Afghanistan).

This shows the effectiveness of military diplomacy Pakistan has mastered, which brought Russia closer in relations after the joint exercise DRUZBA 2017 between special forces of Pakistan and Russia Armies was conducted in Minralney Vody, Russia. This is a major strategic and diplomatic victory for Pakistan as Russia was previously perceived as an all-weather India ally. Now Russia has opened the gates for Pakistan to Russian equipment operated by India allowing Pakistan to learn and adapt.

Exposure to new Weapons/Tactics

It is often said that strength / intelligence lies not in age but experience, the same can be said about militaries and the change brought within them after experiencing new weapons and tactics firsthand. This is another great effect of joint military exercises and diplomacy, and Pakistan is no stranger to this phenomenon. It was after during joint exercise DRUZBA 2017 where Pakistani officials got an unrestricted view upon Russian military hardware and urban warfare doctrine. Not long after Pakistan had already started adopting the Russian Mil-Mi 35 advanced gun ships and investigated Russian gear as possible addition within special forces inventory. The Russian SOF training was also observed and considered in limited capacity. ATATURK-XI 2021, Joint Special Forces exercise between Turkish and Pakistani forces held in Feb 2021 is another case study to look upon where both nations studied each other’s tactics.

Improve Coordination with allies

In case of multinational war, one important component of warfare that is often ignored by public when thinking about it is the inter coordination abilities of allies to work together efficiently. The concept itself sounds simple however is much harder to perfect in practice due to large diversity and difference within equipment of different nation states. Hence here joint exercises and military diplomacy save the day, as they are a effective method of running simulated battles and improve ability to cooperation. Once great example is the Shaheen Joint Air Exercises held between Pakistan and China. Various aircraft of both nations join hands and conduct large scale joint operations for maximum effect. As a result of these exercises Pakistan and China have greatly improved in ability to work together which is a concerning issue for Indian armed forces.

Raising Pakistan’s geopolitical importance

Lastly comes the most important intended effect of joint exercises and military diplomacy, which for Pakistani military leadership is raising Pakistan’s geopolitical importance within the global space. The end goals in this domain can be limitless, improve Pakistan’s global image corelating it with peace (For economic incentives), divert international attention towards issues such as Kashmir (Asset Pakistani stance), assert importance of Pakistan’s territorial peace for long term regional prosperity (indirectly calling out foreign backed insurgents), Countering hostile attempts to diplomatically isolate etc.

The greatest example of this can be the 2021 Aman naval exercises where Pakistan managed to include 46 countries. NATO allies such as the US and the UK took part alongside Russia and China in Aman-21 which is a great achievement of military diplomacy. These exercises Pakistan was able to achieve multiple geopolitical goals such as improving Pakistan’s international image, asserting the need for peace in coastal region and demolishing Indian dreams of isolating Pakistan.

All the above cases we have seen that military exercises and military diplomacy plays a vital role in statecraft and geopolitics. In the ever-evolving geopolitical climate it is always a good thing to have some military diplomatic power where it matters such as Pakistan armed forces holds in Saudi Arabia because of many Saudi soldiers being directly trained by Pakistan. While events and aspects such as this are not absolute individually, over time they build a highly structured world order, such is the art of military diplomacy.
 
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali jinnah inspecting a QF-3.7 inch AAA gun in Malir cantt.

Ftkv11UaYAA3L7C
 
Scaling Peaks, Saving Souls: Training Search and Rescue Volunteers in Army High Altitude School​


Pakistan Army stands hand in hand with the government and non-governmental organizations in times of natural disaster and management. To equip the organizations with the best preparation, Pakistan Army had been at the forefront of sharing and training the teams to make them self-independent and self-reliable.

c617ea9609ec341360765f6d29b5814e.jpg


Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is one of the most disaster-prone areas in Pakistan. The mountainous communities of GB are at high risk because of their geography and lack of access to quality services. Global warming and climatic changes directly impact these areas, causing glaciers to melt and unstable lakes to form, increasing the frequency and intensity of natural disasters.

Considered to be the frontline areas in global climatic change and increased frequency of natural disasters, a need has been felt to raise awareness of the local populace of GB on disaster mitigation. Disasters like earthquakes, which often trigger devastating landslides, are frequent. Seasonal floods and mudslides are also common, particularly in spring when snow starts to melt. Extreme winter conditions and avalanches are also recurrent, especially in the mountainous areas.

As a part of its ongoing efforts to respond to the needs of communities living in areas prone to such hazards, Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH), Pakistan, invests in community training for men and women to increase their awareness, knowledge, and skills to prepare for and respond to natural disasters.
5aa3405a3f865c10f420a4a7b55cbff3.jpg



Rattu is one of the century-plus old cantonments of GB. It is located at an altitude of 9000 feet above sea level. This school trains students in skiing, high-altitude, and mountain operations.

29a6aa8af3c942a277478a90aa4cae21.jpg


members comprising eight males and four females of SART (Search and Rescue Teams) volunteers from AKAH, Pakistan belonging to various regions including Gilgit, Chitral, and Karachi, attended a seven-day disaster response training course with the support of Pakistan Army in Rattu, District Astore, GB.

The course, facilitated by the instructors of Army High Altitude School (AHAS), provided an opportunity for the participants to learn critical lifesaving skills, light search, rope rescue, river crossing use of z-pulley and rescue techniques, and first aid and equipment handling skills. Training local community volunteers in disaster response skills falls under AKAH’s broader community-based disaster risk management program.

The most important part of the training was the inclusion of female participants, as during disasters, the worst sufferers are females and young children. Another aspect is that female rescuers can best support families in safe evacuation and emergencies.
AHAS, Rattu, is the premier institution of Pakistan Army for high-altitude training.


The school maintains an excellent reputation for training mountaineers of great acclaim, both from national and international fame. AHAS was established at Rattu in December 1987. Rattu is one of the century-plus old cantonments of GB. It is located at an altitude of 9000 feet above sea level. This school trains students in skiing, high-altitude, and mountain operations.

Training is imparted in the shape of lectures, demonstrations, and practicals. Tactical exercises ensure professional training at altitudes of 12,000 feet to 16,000 feet at the base of the famous Nanga Parbat and Rakaposhi peaks. The school also undertakes several trekking and mountaineering expeditions on famous peaks. The training team consists of highly trained staff in various domains related to mountain craft.

A collaboration was undertaken by Pakistan Army and AKAH to train volunteer rescuers in mountainous areas belonging to the outlying regions of GB. The training was organized with the concept of training youth in disaster management to support their local communities in disaster mitigation.

Pakistan Army stands hand-in-hand with the government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in times of natural disaster and management. To equip the organizations with the best preparation, Pakistan Army had been at the forefront of sharing and training the teams to make them self-reliant.

A constructive role was played in the remote areas of the country through the construction of roads, quick-impact projects, education facilities, water supply schemes, and medical facilities through Combined Military Hospitals (CMHs) and medical camps. Pakistan Army has always helped the local communities in times of disasters and contributed to their development. Such activities reflect Pakistan Army's commitment to national development.

Considered to be the frontline areas in global climatic change and increased frequency of natural disasters, a need has been felt to raise awareness of the local populace of GB on disaster mitigation.

These volunteers belonging to the northern areas represented different communities. This training will help the team members to respond and support their communities during disasters and climatic challenges.


The writer is a Disaster Management Consultant (AKAH) and Ph.D. Scholar of Middle Eastern History at Islamic International University Islamabad.
E-mail: Sami.Malik@akdn.org
 

